WCVB
20-year-old man seriously injured in Dudley, Massachusetts, crash
DUDLEY, Mass. — A 20-year-old man was seriously injured early Thursday in a single-vehicle crash in Dudley, Massachusetts. Police said a car crashed into a utility pole on Mason Road just after 4 a.m. The victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to UMass Hospital in Worcester. The cause...
Life Flight called to crash on Route 20 in Becket
A Life Flight helicopter has been called a serious crash on Route 20 in Becket Friday afternoon.
NH man dies after crashing motorcycle off roadway
Police shut down one lane of the Exit 13 off ramp of F.E. Everett Turnpike South for nearly two hours after the incident. A man died Wednesday after crashing his motorcycle off a highway ramp in Bedford, New Hampshire. Craig Faulkner, 57, of Merrimack, New Hampshire, was ejected from his...
mychamplainvalley.com
Motorcyclist killed in New Hampshire crash
Bedford, NH — A Merrimack man was killed Wednesday when he was thrown from his motorcycle on the F.E. Everett Turnpike in Bedford. Officers said Craig Faulkner, 57, crashed at the Exit 13 off-ramp. Faulkner was taken to a local hospital, where he died from. his injuries. Investigators believe...
westernmassnews.com
1 person hospitalized following crash on Chicopee Street in Chicopee
CHICOPEE, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle struck their car door Thursday afternoon. Chicopee Police were called to the scene on Chicopee Street around 2 p.m. We’re told a man was getting an item out of his back seat when a passing vehicle...
Fire crews called to report of two people in the water in West Springfield
Crews were called to a report of two people in the water in West Springfield on Thursday.
westernmassnews.com
1 hospitalized after crashing into Springfield utility pole
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after crashing into a utility pole. The accident was on Roosevelt Avenue around 2 a.m. According to the Springfield Fire Department, the driver was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. When Western Mass News...
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to report of 2 people in water near West Springfield train tracks
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The West Springfield Fire Department responded with a marine unit for reports of two people in the water near the train tracks Thursday morning. Crews were called to the scene around 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Upon investigation, fire officials said that the two people in the...
westernmassnews.com
Bernardston Police respond to car accident involving bicyclist
BERNARDSTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Police in Bernardston responded to an accident on Church Street, or Route 10, following an accident involving a bicyclist Tuesday afternoon. According to Massachusetts State Police, the call came in shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday. Bernardston Police and Fire Departments responded, as well as Massachusetts State...
2 Pittsfield firefighters hurt in overnight fire
Two Pittsfield firefighters suffered minor injuries while trying to put out an early morning fire at a home in the city's downtown area Thursday.
CSX railroad crossing calls forth comments from residents
A local railroad crossing has, for years now, been causing major traffic issues, prompting safety concerns among residents
businesswest.com
Things Are Brewing in Wilbraham
As he talked about the new home for Scantic River Brewery in Wilbraham, Dave Avery stressed repeatedly that this will be much more than a facility to make beer — although that will happen, too. “This is a place where people can come and hang out,” said Avery, co-owner...
Driver crashed into utility pole on Roosevelt Ave. in Springfield
One person had to be taken to the hospital after crashing their car into a utility pole on Roosevelt Avenue in Springfield early Wednesday morning.
liveboston617.org
Man Stabbed on Methadone Mile WednesDay Morning
On Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at approximately 10:16 hours, Boston EMTs and Boston Police officers assigned to District C-6 responded to a 911 call claiming that a man had been stabbed in Southampton. Upon arriving at the scene, first responders quickly confirmed that there was one male victim of the...
Register Citizen
Video captures moments before double-fatal wrong-way crash in Windsor
WINDSOR — At first, the dashboard camera video shows a typical late-night highway scene from the point of view of a driver heading north on Interstate 91. But brake lights can be seen in the distance, and from the red lights emerge white ones: The headlights of a wrong-way driver head toward the vehicle with the camera.
westernmassnews.com
Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend. Springfield Police were called to a home on Maynard Street Saturday night after a relative found a man and woman dead from apparent gunshot wounds. Jim Leydon, spokesperson for the...
Wanted New Hampshire Couple Caught Trying To Break Into Car In Tewksbury: Police
A couple from New Hampshire, both of whom had previous warrants out for their arrests, were finally caught while trying to break into a car in Tewksbury, authorities said. Police responded to a call about a breaking and entering in progress on Ferncroft Road around 1:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 27, Tewksbury Police said. Responding officers learned that a person tried to break into a car but ran away when the car's alarm started going off.
franklincountynow.com
Independent Investigation Into Greenfield Police Chief and Lt. Dodge Released
(Greenfield, MA) When Mayor Roxann Wedegartner placed Police Chief Robert Haigh Jr. and Lieutenant Todd Dodge on paid administrative leave on May 6th, she ordered an independent infestation. The results of that investigation are now available to the public. The investigation was directed to look into a conversation between Haigh...
WNYT
Suspicious package leads bomb squad to North Adams Walmart
A suspicious package led to a major police presence at a North Adams Walmart. NewsChannel 13’s media partners at The Berkshire Eagle report, the package turned out to be an empty cooler that posed no threat to the public. The package was reported at 7 a.m. Wednesday and the...
Motorcyclist Dies In Single-Vehicle Crash On School Street In Boylston: Police
A motorcyclist has died from a single-vehicle crash in central Massachusetts, authorities said. Police responded to the crash on School Street in Boylston just before 11 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, Boylston Police said on Facebook. Upon arrival, officers found that a motorcycle had collided with another vehicle. Initial investigation...
