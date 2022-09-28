Read full article on original website
How to Watch ‘Days of our Lives’ on Peacock
News that Days of our Lives is moving to Peacock is major for those who crave their daily dose of Salem drama. The long-running soap opera, which follows the chaotic lives of close-knit residents in the fictional Illinois city of Salem, premiered on NBC in 1965. That means it will be ending a 57-year run on broadcast television when it streams exclusively on Peacock beginning September 12. Shocked about the move? Confused? You’re not alone. The cast of Days of Our Lives had mixed reactions to the news, too.
‘Blue Bloods’ Season 13 Premiere Sneak Peek: Jamie Is Tired of Being ‘the Quiet One’ (VIDEO)
In the Blue Bloods Season 13 premiere, Erin Reagan (Bridget Moynahan) gets to see a new side to her brother Jamie (Will Estes) — one that reminds her of another member of the family — and TV Insider has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Keeping the Faith,” airing...
General Hospital Preview: Nina Comes Face to Face With [Spoiler] While at the Cemetery
It’s all fun and games until someone gets hurt. In the preview for General Hospital for the week of September 5 – 9, Trina has reason to celebrate, but others aren’t having much fun. Read on for the scoop and watch the teaser video. In a preview...
‘Chicago Med’: Two Major Stars Exit in Season Premiere, While Another Returns
Chicago Med had viewers so emotional during its Wednesday season eight premiere. Two characters left. Another one returned. Fans were upset, then happy. Guy Lockard was the biggest name to depart Chicago Med. He played Dr. Dylan Scott, the character with the rich back story. He was the local son who started as a policeman, just like his father. But he gave up that life to become a pediatrician. Lockard joined Chicago Med for the premiere of season seven.
'NCIS' Showrunner Offers Update on Michael Weatherly's Return for Season 20
Now that Bull has ended at CBS, many NCIS fans are wondering if actor Michael Weatherly could return for the show's upcoming 20th season. Well, we now have our answer, kind of, as TV Line spoke with NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder and posed that exact question. "Wouldn't that be great?" Binder replied, then going on to express uncertainty over the possibility.
How Chicago Med's Crockett Will Have To Move On From That Big Departure In Season 8 Premiere
Chicago Med said some goodbyes in the Season 8 premiere, and the co-showrunner opened up about Crockett moving on.
‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Reveals New Film Role
Blue Bloods star Bridget Moynahan will be having more work on her plate than simply running for the Manhattan District Attorney role. Moynahan, who plays Erin Reagan in the CBS drama, revealed on Sunday that she will have a part in a short movie titled Swipe NYC. Deadline indicates that Lisa Edelstein and Richard Schiff will be part of the cast along with Moynahan. Sue Zarco Kramer is listed as the director of this movie.
Special Agent Maggie Bell Is Coming Back to 'FBI' Sooner Than You Think
As fans of FBI will remember, Special Agent Maggie Bell was exposed to a lethal dose of sarin gas in Season 4, Episode 18 of the CBS procedural. The episode, which aired on April 19, 2022, was the last time viewers saw Maggie (Missy Peregrym) on FBI. Article continues below...
Virgin River Season 5 Spoilers, News & Update: Mel & Jack's Romance Will Grow Stronger
Fans of Mel Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack Sheridan (Martin Henderson) will thoroughly enjoy Virgin River Season 5. Mel has experienced numerous ups and downs since moving to the little town from Los Angeles. After all, Mel was grieving her husband's loss, and Jack was in a relationship when they first met.
A Single Days of Our Lives Return Could Be All That Stands In the Way of Kristen Getting Everything She Wants
But it’s also the last person her foes could want to see!. Well, that custody hearing on Days of Our Lives did not start out the way we thought it would! Kristen, against all odds, seems to be coming out on top. Between telling the judge that Chloe’s a danger to Brady and Rachel, to bringing up Philip’s supposed death, somehow, the woman who’s probably committed every crime in the book has gotten the judge’s ear.
Chicago Med fans furious after star’s surprise exit during season 8 premiere and blast show’s ‘abrupt cast changes’
CHICAGO Med fans have been left heartbroken after a fan-favorite cast member made a surprise exit during the season 8 premiere. Viewers are furious as the star had not been on the show for long, making the departure feel “abrupt.”. During Wednesday’s season 8 premiere of Chicago Med, fans...
Goodbye Gibbs: Mark Harmon Officially Removed From ‘NCIS’ Opening Credits
Gibbs has officially been erased. Nearly one year (11 months to be exact) after Mark Harmon left NCIS, his character has been removed from the opening credits. For nearly 20 years, Harmon starred in the hit police series as protagonist Leroy Jethro Gibbs. Last October, the 71-year-old actor officially said goodbye to the show four episodes into Season 19, when his character decided to remain in Alaska and not return to work. However, Harmon assured fans that Gibbs is “not retired” and that he is “living in Alaska as far as I know,” per Entertainment Tonight.
Chicago Med's Ethan Has Been 'Tremendously' Changed Since Season 7, So What Does That Mean For April's Return?
Ethan has changed a lot ahead of Chicago Med Season 8, according to the bosses, and that could mean a lot now that April is back.
As Mark Harmon’s Gibbs Continues To Be Referenced On NCIS, The Showrunner Teases Similar Plans For Another OG Character
NCIS showrunner Steven D. Binder is teasing plans for an OG character to be referenced and it's been a long time coming.
Grey's Anatomy Season 19 Trailer: Meredith Reunites with Nick After 'a Very Difficult 6 Months'
Grey's Anatomy season 19 premieres Oct. 6 at 9 p.m. ET on ABC A new class of interns has arrived at Grey Sloan Memorial. In an exclusive trailer for the 19th season of ABC's hit drama series Grey's Anatomy, the new interim Chief of Surgery Meredith Grey (Ellen Pompeo) greets the interns at the hospital in a scene reminiscent of when Richard Webber (James Pickens Jr.) brought Meredith and her fellow interns to the O.R. in the pilot episode. "Congratulations. You did. You're here. We didn't hire you for your grades, we hired...
Chicago PD promo hints season 10 episode 3 could be Jesse Lee Soffer’s final episode
We are all just counting down the clock to when Jay Halstead (Jesse Lee Soffer) leaves Chicago PD. It’s going to be tough, but it’s been even tougher not knowing when, or why, the character will exit the IU. Well, we may have caught our first break regarding...
Grey’s Anatomy season 19 predictions: our 5 biggest theories
Here are the WTW team's Grey’s Anatomy season 19 predictions about what lies ahead for the doctors at Grey Sloan memorial.
Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? (Oct. 1, 2022)
The weekend has finally arrived which means it’s time to take it easy and enjoy some well-deserved downtime after another hard week of work. For NBC fans, there’s no better way to cap off the week than by settling in and enjoying a few laughs with help from the Saturday Night Live team.
Matthew Gray Gubler Breaks His Instagram Silence Amid the Latest 'Criminal Minds' News
Criminal Minds may be airing its official revival this fall, but it looks like original cast member Matthew Gray Gubler has other plans. On September 21, it was announced on Instagram that Criminal Minds: Evolution would be coming to Paramount+ on November 24. While fans will see the BAU back at their old desks (like Joe Mantegna, A.J. Cook and Aisha Tyler, to name a few) alongside new faces, many might notice a certain boy genius missing. ICYMI: Back in July, news broke that Matthew won't be returning to the procedural drama as Dr. Spencer Reid.
‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Season 19: Premiere Date, New Stars and Everything We Know So Far About Meredith’s Return
Paging a doctor — any doctor! Grey's Anatomy will return for season 19, but the hospital is seriously short-staffed after the spring finale revealed many docs resigned from Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital. When the show left off, the teaching program was shut down. Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) chose to do a risky surgery amid a blood […]
