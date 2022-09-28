Read full article on original website
Police Investigating Suspected Brothel Activity
SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose executed two search warrants at suspected residential brothels on Tuesday. One search warrant was executed at a residence in the 90 block of Bassett Street, and the other was executed in the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue, according to the San Jose Police Department.
Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On U.S. Highway 101 Thursday Night
SAN JOSE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Thursday night on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose. The collision occurred at approximately 11:10 p.m. near the Alum Rock Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP. There were at least two vehicles involved in the incident.
Woman Involved In Several Hit-And-Run Collisions In August Succumbs To Her Injuries
SAN JOSE (BCN) A woman who was involved in three separate hit-and-run collisions in the span of a hour on Aug. 22 has succumbed to her injuries, the San Jose Police Department announced Wednesday. Police said that at approximately 3:15 p.m., a woman driving a large pickup truck towing a...
Police Investigating 2 Shootings, 1 Fatal, Wednesday Night
Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
Chp Investigates Pedestrian Struck On Route 1 By Vehicle Near Davenport
The California Highway Patrol is investigating a collision between a pickup truck and a pedestrian Monday afternoon on State Route 1 near Davenport. The CHP reports that officers responded to a 4:19 p.m. report of a collision just south of Coast Road, about 2 miles north of Davenport Beach and about 12 miles north of Santa Cruz.
Driver survives 300-foot fall over cliff on California's Highway 1, just south of SF
One lane of Highway 1 was closed Friday morning just south of Pacifica due to a car on a beach at the bottom of a cliff, officials said.
State Route 116 Will Be Reduced To One Lane Overnight For 2 Weeks Starting Monday
Caltrans crews will begin working Monday night on a culvert replacement project on State Route 116 in Sonoma County that will reduce the road to one lane of travel overnight for the next two weeks. The work is slated for just west of U.S. Highway 101 in Cotati between Redwood...
Fatal Crash In East County Blocking Hwy 4 In Both Directions
A fatal collision has blocked state Highway 4 in both directions in eastern Contra Costa County near Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. on Highway 4 near Hoffman Lane. The roadway remained blocked in both directions as of shortly...
6 injured in shooting at Oakland high school
A shooting occurred near a complex of several schools in East Oakland on Wednesday, officials said.
Status Update On Bay Area Covid-19 Developments
The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped considerably in...
Oakland First Fridays favorite Classic Cars West bar and restaurant is closing
The bar and restaurant won't return to Oakland, but the vintage car dealership is moving to a new location.
Serial ADA plaintiff in Calif. alleged to be feigning blindness in order to sue
A Southern California law firm announced Wednesday that it has obtained footage of a frequent filer of suits under the Americans with Disabilities Act that allegedly shows he is not "legally blind" as he has maintained in hundreds of ADA lawsuits. Excerpts of the footage are embedded in a video...
During meeting, Bay Area councilmember tearfully alleges fellow lawmaker assaulted her
The revelation came during a live-streamed council meeting.
The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area
California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
Mendocino Magic is a hidden stargazing campout mere hours from San Francisco
A hidden campsite with a calendar of peculiar events just three hours away.
The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless
Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents. The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.
Car-free live music, art return to San Francisco's Valencia Street
Every Friday and Saturday, a stretch of Valencia Street will feature lots of entertainment, sans car traffic.
Bay Area high-speed rail will displace hundreds of residents, businesses
California's bullet train dream has already become a Central Valley nightmare. The Bay Area is next.
3.4 magnitude earthquake gives parts of SF Bay Area a gentle shake
The earthquake hit at 10:02 a.m.
Bay Area high school nabs top spot in list of best California public schools
While none of the Bay Area public schools ranked in the top 10 for the country, one was named top in California.
