ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daly City, CA

Comments / 0

Related
SFGate

Police Investigating Suspected Brothel Activity

SAN JOSE (BCN) Police in San Jose executed two search warrants at suspected residential brothels on Tuesday. One search warrant was executed at a residence in the 90 block of Bassett Street, and the other was executed in the 500 block of Winterberry Avenue, according to the San Jose Police Department.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Chp Reporting Fatal Collision On U.S. Highway 101 Thursday Night

SAN JOSE (BCN) The California Highway Patrol is reporting a fatal collision occurred Thursday night on northbound U.S. Highway 101 in San Jose. The collision occurred at approximately 11:10 p.m. near the Alum Rock Avenue off-ramp, according to the CHP. There were at least two vehicles involved in the incident.
SAN JOSE, CA
SFGate

Police Investigating 2 Shootings, 1 Fatal, Wednesday Night

Vallejo police are investigating two shootings Wednesday night amid a rash of violence in the North Bay city in the past few weeks. Officers responded to the 1500 block of Sacramento Street at 11:04 p.m. after getting a report of a shooting. Upon arrival, police discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from at least one gunshot wound. He died from his injuries in a hospital.
VALLEJO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daly City, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Daly City, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
SFGate

Chp Investigates Pedestrian Struck On Route 1 By Vehicle Near Davenport

The California Highway Patrol is investigating a collision between a pickup truck and a pedestrian Monday afternoon on State Route 1 near Davenport. The CHP reports that officers responded to a 4:19 p.m. report of a collision just south of Coast Road, about 2 miles north of Davenport Beach and about 12 miles north of Santa Cruz.
DAVENPORT, CA
SFGate

Fatal Crash In East County Blocking Hwy 4 In Both Directions

A fatal collision has blocked state Highway 4 in both directions in eastern Contra Costa County near Brentwood early Wednesday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. on Highway 4 near Hoffman Lane. The roadway remained blocked in both directions as of shortly...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bay City#Bcn#Target
SFGate

Status Update On Bay Area Covid-19 Developments

The latest developments around the region related to COVID-19 as of Friday evening include:. The Alameda-Contra Costa Transit District will lift its onboard mask mandate Sunday for the first time since early June. AC Transit elected to lift its mask requirement as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have dropped considerably in...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
SFGate

The Daily 09-28-22 SF bullet train will displace hundreds in Bay Area

California’s high-speed rail system is easily the most ambitious, and controversial, infrastructure project in North America today. The state has purchased and demolished several hundred structures in the Central Valley to make way for the 500-mile high-speed rail system that may one day connect Los Angeles to San Francisco. Rail officials expect to spend roughly $8 billion buying dozens of residential units and more than 100 businesses that stand in the way of the planned Bay Area lines; property owners have already begun receiving notices that they’ll have to sell. If everything goes as planned, bullet trains could be running to San Francisco by 2033. But it’s a risky gambit, upending hundreds of lives for a project whose future is anything but secure.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
SFGate

The Daily 09-30-22 Amid crisis, Bay Area residents asked to house the homeless

Earlier this week, Sonoma County officials announced that houseless individuals can now camp overnight in certain public areas. The new ordinance, which was approved Tuesday, is designed to better support the county’s 2,893 homeless residents.  The decision by Sonoma County officials has some judicial precedent, but also, is an acknowledgment of a failing housing situation.    
SONOMA COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy