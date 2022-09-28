ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Honolulu, HI

hawaiinewsnow.com

State to pilot pedestrian safety measure at 2 busy Waikiki intersections

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Changes are coming to two busy Waikiki intersections. And it’s all part of an effort to improve pedestrian safety. Starting Oct. 2, the state Transportation Department will launch a new pilot program that will transform the intersections ― at Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and Ala Moana and Ena and Kalia Roads ― into all-pedestrian crossings. That means there will be period when all traffic signals are red so pedestrians can cross.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley

WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ten days after the mayor reopened Waipio Valley Road on a limited basis, no one seems to be happy about how it’s working. A group that sued to reopen the road to Waipio Valley has planned what it calls a peaceful gathering to support ocean access — which they say they are still not getting, even after an agreement was reached with Hawaii County.
WAIPIO, HI
KITV.com

State officially informs Stadium Authority of agency transfer

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A power change over who is building the new Aloha Stadium has created more more questions and conflict. The state formally confirmed for the Stadium Authority board Thursday the news that's been out for over a week, that the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism will now oversee the project.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a port in Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Officials said the street-value of the illegal fireworks found at Honolulu Harbor was estimated at $2.7 million. The Coast Guard said the fireworks were removed in a safe...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Woman and child seriously injured following crash in Kaimuki

HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022) Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm. With Saturday marking International Coffee Day, Casey Lund explores Hawaii's coffee industry at a farm in Wahiawa. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022) Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

More than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized at Port of Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- US Coast Guard inspectors recovered more than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks on a cargo ship during a training exercise in partnership with state and federal agencies. The training operation, dubbed the Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO), took place in August at the Port of Honolulu.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii to receive $58M in federal funding to help students in low-income areas

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public schools will soon be getting more than $58 million in federal funding, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday. The money is aimed at helping improve education for students in low-income communities, going toward new technology, teacher professional development, additional educators and more. “These new...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Maui house fire displaces 5 people; portion of Haiku Road remains closed

HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five people are displaced after a blaze tore through a Haiku home Friday afternoon, the Maui Fire Department said. One tenant sustained a minor burn injury to the leg but is in good condition, officials said. Traffic is still impacted in the area. Police have closed Haiku...
ACCIDENTS
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ohana Matters: Discussing kidnappings and abduction with your kids

Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'. The Fur-Angel Foundation is holding its second annual "K9 and Keiki Carnival" on Saturday. Funds will go toward helping underprivileged dogs. UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST. |. UHERO Executive...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Toddler sent to hospital after vehicle hits a home

HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday morning, first responders were rushed to Harding Avenue after a vehicle had reportedly hit a home. According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, two female patients, a 71-year-old and a 5-year-old were in the vehicle. They were both taken to a hospital in serious condition. The Honolulu Police Department said […]
HONOLULU, HI
BEAT OF HAWAII

Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review

A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
HONOLULU, HI

