hawaiinewsnow.com
State to pilot pedestrian safety measure at 2 busy Waikiki intersections
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Changes are coming to two busy Waikiki intersections. And it’s all part of an effort to improve pedestrian safety. Starting Oct. 2, the state Transportation Department will launch a new pilot program that will transform the intersections ― at Ala Moana Boulevard and Hobron Lane and Ala Moana and Ena and Kalia Roads ― into all-pedestrian crossings. That means there will be period when all traffic signals are red so pedestrians can cross.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Check your beach bags: Maui’s ban on non-mineral sunscreens to go into effect
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Check your beach bags if you’re on Maui. Starting Saturday, non-mineral sunscreens will be banned in the county. The rule — which bans the sale, distribution and use of non-mineral sunscreens without a prescription — is designed to protect coral reefs and other marine life.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Tensions remain high over ocean access at Waipio Valley
WAIPIO VALLEY (HawaiiNewsNow) - Ten days after the mayor reopened Waipio Valley Road on a limited basis, no one seems to be happy about how it’s working. A group that sued to reopen the road to Waipio Valley has planned what it calls a peaceful gathering to support ocean access — which they say they are still not getting, even after an agreement was reached with Hawaii County.
Need help with rent? Rental relief program to reopen
To help Oahu renters this fall, the City and County of Honolulu said they will reopen the Rental and Utility Relief Program for thousands of new applications.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Eyeing Ian’s destruction, Hawaii emergency officials consider bolstering hurricane preps
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s emergency management officials are looking at bolstering preparations for a major hurricane hitting Hawaii, with an eye on Hurricane Ian’s effects on Florida — as well as climate change. Experts say it’s a simple equation: Rising ocean temperatures provide more fuel for storms,...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Parkgoers raise concern over vandalism, illegal activities at Oahu public restrooms
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A number of recent, serious vandalism at city parks has some park-goers more concerned for their safety. Last week, vandals destroyed toilets inside the bathroom at Pokai Bay Beach Park. That caused a serious flooding and plumbing issue inside the public restroom, even causing the shower to become inoperable.
KITV.com
Honolulu rent and utility relief program to re-open for 8,000 new applicants on Oct. 3
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Honolulu Rental and Utility Relief Program will temporarily re-open for 8,000 new applications beginning on Oct. 3, according to Mayor Rick Blangiardi’s office. “As we try to move on from COVID, we need to make sure that those whose lives were disrupted the most have the...
hawaiinewsnow.com
In a dangerous trend, aircraft in Hawaii are increasingly being targeted with laser lights
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An investigation has been launched into a potentially deadly prank. Officers were dispatched to Sand Island on Wednesday night in search of a suspect after reports an aircraft hit was hit by a laser strike. It’s a serious crime that’s been on the rise, especially in Honolulu....
KITV.com
State officially informs Stadium Authority of agency transfer
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- A power change over who is building the new Aloha Stadium has created more more questions and conflict. The state formally confirmed for the Stadium Authority board Thursday the news that's been out for over a week, that the Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism will now oversee the project.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ige’s plan to redevelop Aloha Stadium without public-private partnership gets chilly reception
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Gov. David Ige’s plan to build a new stadium without help from private developers got a chilly reception Thursday from the people in charge of Aloha Stadium. After several years of planning and millions in costs, Aloha Stadium Authority board members and state lawmakers said they...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks confiscated at Honolulu Harbor
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Nearly 13,500 pounds of illegal fireworks were recently discovered at a port in Hawaii, the U.S. Coast Guard said. Officials said the street-value of the illegal fireworks found at Honolulu Harbor was estimated at $2.7 million. The Coast Guard said the fireworks were removed in a safe...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Woman and child seriously injured following crash in Kaimuki
HNN News Brief (Sept. 30, 2022) Hurricane Ian made landfall in South Carolina as a Category 1 storm. With Saturday marking International Coffee Day, Casey Lund explores Hawaii's coffee industry at a farm in Wahiawa. Sunrise News Roundup (Sept. 30, 2022) Updated: 9 hours ago. |. Your top local headlines...
KITV.com
More than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks seized at Port of Honolulu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- US Coast Guard inspectors recovered more than 13,000 pounds of illegal fireworks on a cargo ship during a training exercise in partnership with state and federal agencies. The training operation, dubbed the Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation (MASFO), took place in August at the Port of Honolulu.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii to receive $58M in federal funding to help students in low-income areas
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii’s public schools will soon be getting more than $58 million in federal funding, U.S. Sen. Brian Schatz said Thursday. The money is aimed at helping improve education for students in low-income communities, going toward new technology, teacher professional development, additional educators and more. “These new...
Honolulu mayor asks for more regulations on new gun law
Honolulu Mayor Rick Blangiardi has asked the Honolulu City Council to consider a draft ordinance regarding residents carrying firearms in public.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Maui house fire displaces 5 people; portion of Haiku Road remains closed
HAIKU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Five people are displaced after a blaze tore through a Haiku home Friday afternoon, the Maui Fire Department said. One tenant sustained a minor burn injury to the leg but is in good condition, officials said. Traffic is still impacted in the area. Police have closed Haiku...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ohana Matters: Discussing kidnappings and abduction with your kids
Fur-Angel Foundation foundation to hold the annual 'K9 and Keiki Carnival'. The Fur-Angel Foundation is holding its second annual "K9 and Keiki Carnival" on Saturday. Funds will go toward helping underprivileged dogs. UHERO executive director discusses new economic forecast. Updated: Sep. 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM HST. |. UHERO Executive...
Toddler sent to hospital after vehicle hits a home
HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Friday morning, first responders were rushed to Harding Avenue after a vehicle had reportedly hit a home. According to the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services, two female patients, a 71-year-old and a 5-year-old were in the vehicle. They were both taken to a hospital in serious condition. The Honolulu Police Department said […]
BEAT OF HAWAII
Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review
A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
spectrumlocalnews.com
Evening Briefing: Honolulu Marathon founder dies, Kauai man arrested after threats to Koloa Elementary and HART conducts drills
Good evening, Hawaii. Hawaii mourns the passing of one of the running community's pioneers, a Kauai man is arrested for threatening a Garden Isle school and the Honolulu Star-Advertiser has the latest on emergency drills for the rail project. Here are the most important stories you need to know. Your...
