6 National Taco Day Deals you will be Taco-ing AboutCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
5 Beloved Local Pizza Delivery Places in Los Angeles TodayLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chicken Fast Food Chain Starbird is Opening Newest Restaurant in Los Angeles County This MonthLet's Eat LAHermosa Beach, CA
This Is the Most Popular Small Coffee Chain in Greater Los Angeles, According to YelpLet's Eat LALos Angeles, CA
Chipotle's First Ever 'Tortilla Robot' Will Make Your Order this Month in CaliforniaLet's Eat LACalifornia State
Daily Trojan
USC prepares to kick off Green Week
USC’s second annual Green Week is just around the corner, and the Office of Sustainability is looking to expand on last year’s sustainability efforts and awareness through seminars, on-campus activities, student organization initiatives and the unveiling of new sustainability projects. This year’s carousel of activities will kick off...
Daily Trojan
“It’s not that hot, stop complaining”
After the record-breaking heatwave the second week of September, I’m left wondering what USC is thinking by leaving their students in their cramped, old dorms. Not all of us have the luxury of living in the USC Village’s air conditioned rooms, so how are students expected to complete their work in the blistering heat? Chief Student Health Officer, Dr. Sarah Van Orman, has even warned us of the dangers of the heat that has killed thousands across the United States and the mental toll the heat can have on students. Even so, those residing in New North, Birnkrant, Marks Tower and Pardee Tower continue to be forced to get innovative or suffer the consequences.
Daily Trojan
USC plays into the L.A. anti-intellectualism myth
Whether or not I’ve fully processed it, I am reaching the end of my college career. As I’ve taken most of my required courses to graduate, I am left with nothing but freedom (in the form of open electives). For my upper division communication elective, no class piqued my interest on the fall registrar more than Los Angeles: Communication and Culture, taught by Josh Kun. Through this class, we’ve explored the complexities of L.A. as a whole, discussed the paradoxical nature of the city and addressed many of the myths surrounding it. However, none have stuck with me quite like the paradigm of the L.A. anti-intellectual.
Daily Trojan
Consulting clubs: Competition and pay-off
When RISE Consulting president Kevin Arackaparambil first started at USC, he aspired to be a part of the University’s infamously selective consulting clubs. Unfortunately, he didn’t get into a single one. “I wanted to join a consulting club because there are a lot of cool professional experiences that...
Daily Trojan
Schools implement new game art major and minor
USC announced the new Bachelor of Fine Arts in game art in the School of Cinematic Arts and the technical game art minor in the Viterbi School of Engineering for the 2022-23 school year. The game art major requires 52 units of cross-disciplinary courses that involve using visual expression and...
Daily Trojan
DPS releases Security and Fire Safety Report
The Department of Public Safety found that aside from a few fluctuations, crime rates have generally remained at similar levels between 2019 and 2021, as written in its 2022 Annual Security and Fire Safety Report published Wednesday. The most common types of crime included were sexual assault crimes and motor vehicle theft, with most cases taking place on the University Park Campus.
Daily Trojan
Trojans seek fifth win of season as they play host to Arizona State
After a long defensive battle in Corvallis last Saturday, the Trojans were able to escape with a victory in nail-biting fashion, winning 17-14. USC will return to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum Saturday to face a struggling Arizona State University team. Historically, USC has had success against Arizona State, boasting...
Daily Trojan
The Carpool Lane: What does it mean to commute?
Prior to deciding on USC as the place where I’d spend the next four years of my life, I struck a deal with my parents: one year on-campus, three years as a commuter, sort out transportation afterwards. Truthfully, I never really anticipated driving to and from school. Rather, I...
Daily Trojan
LACMA highlights modern Korean art
Far too often in the United States, art museums have taken exclusionary attitudes towards typically underrepresented groups. Artists outside of the Western canon go unnoticed, leaving us with an incomplete understanding of the global arts community. Fortunately, this attitude is rapidly changing, with many organizations undergoing new efforts to display pieces originating from all parts of the world. Here in Los Angeles, we get a first-hand look at this shift.
Daily Trojan
Soccer prepares for Oregon road trip
After starting their Pac-12 play with a win over Stanford last week, No. 20 USC women’s soccer team is gearing up for a road trip this weekend to take on Oregon State Thursday evening and the University of Oregon on Sunday afternoon. Almost halfway through the season, the Trojans...
