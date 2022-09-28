Flights to escape Ian; criminalize illegal entry: Letters to the Editor, Sept. 28, 2022

Rural Lifestyle amendment creates a common sense zoning category

Living and working in Martin County since 1989, I’ve seen many things deemed controversial when first presented which eventually become important facets to our daily lives.

A few examples: Martin Downs in Palm City. The Veterans Memorial (aka “Indian Street”) Bridge. The Roosevelt Bridge. Restoration of The Lyric Theatre which had to undergo major revitalization to become what it is today. Hutchinson Shores Resort, which was once an old Holiday Inn that sat vacant and dilapidated for years after hurricane damage and more recently, the U.S. Customs facility at Witham Field, which despite the dire warnings of detractors is today a tremendous success.

The Stuart/Martin County Chamber of Commerce believes the same will hold true for the Rural Lifestyle amendment, which creates a common sense zoning category along the urban boundary that maintains low density, allows for the perpetual preservation of ag and conservation land, and attracts amazing opportunities like Discovery Land Company’s Atlantic Fields. This one seasonal community will create nearly 11,000 jobs, nearly $2 million in economic activity and over $20 million a year in tax revenue.

This is the perfect project for Martin County and it wouldn’t be possible without the amendment.

We’re proud of Commissioner Stacey Hetherington for making the decisive vote in favor and for also successfully pushing for a long-overdue planning effort for the western lands. Frankly, although we’re not surprised, we’re more than a little disappointed about the way a Stuart News columnist went after her for her vote. Ultimately, he’ll prove just another example of someone who bought into the fear without the perspective of local history or the knowledge of projects that faced the same claims but turned out to be community enhancements.

Joe Catrambone, Palm City

You can be the hero in what could be a tragic story: Ask for the keys

Twenty-one years ago, before we lived here, I drove up to watch my young grandchildren.

Their parents went to a medical convention. I had four glorious days. When their parents left I had fun activities planned. One was washing my car. I knew what to expect. My grandchildren didn't disappoint — it turned into a fabulous water fight. After that "chore" we decided to go to dinner. We got in my clean car. I proceeded to drive. From the back, my grandson Cole said, "Nona, I didn't know you drive, you're a good driver." In his short years he had never been in the car while I drove. I said, "Cole, please promise that you will never get in the car with someone who can't drive." I told this sweet story to the point of nauseum.

Fast forward: Cole is now 15 1/2 and has his learner's permit. Cole and his grandfather were volunteering at the Humane Society. They needed a ride. I picked them up. I offered to let Cole drive. My husband was in the front; I was in the back. I'll never forget that scary ride. When we arrived home, Cole said, "Nona, you need to take your advice." Puzzled, I said, "What advice?" Cole said, "Never get in the car with someone who can't drive." We laughed.

That relationship died when Cole was killed by a drunk driver in 2014, one day after turning 16.

"Tragedies from drunk driving are NOT accidents, but choices": a quote from my Facebook post from Cindy Schiefer.

DUI is a preventable crime. That's what makes it so heinous, so very evil. It takes one person to call an Uber or provide a place to stay. Be a hero. Ask for the keys. You'll save lives.

That red car is 13 years old. I'll never sell it. My husband and I were privileged to be active participants in our grandson's life — for that we thank our daughter.

Please ask for the keys.

Mary Lou Ciambriello, Vero Beach

Floridians could use a flight out of here right about now, too

Is the governor planning to fly Florida residents to Martha’s Vineyard to escape the hurricane?

Michael Kelly, Port St. Lucie

Defending Gov. DeSantis' political stunt with Venezuelans is beyond belief

In the Sunday edition of the Stuart News, Audrey Taggart's "history lesson" concerning the United States' march toward oligarchy was used to mask a poorly contrived defense of our governor's latest political stunt where he used taxpayer dollars to ship newly arrived Venezuelan immigrants to Martha's Vineyard. How upsetting it must have been for Ron's fans to realize that local folks there rushed to support and give aid to these unfortunate souls who were used as pawns.

The writer asked, "How best to speed up the progress toward oligarchy but to open the border to masses of poor, unskilled, uneducated millions?'

Firstly, how rude to assume that all coming to our border are "poor, unskilled and uneducated." Secondly, many of those unceremoniously shipped to the Vineyard were Venezuelans seeking asylum here from violence sweeping their country.

Thirdly, these individuals had already arrived here, so already escaped "death, drug cartels, rape, drowning, etc." — the writer's words.

So no, DeSantis did not save their lives, he caused them more mayhem. He displayed hatefulness instead of love and acceptance. He has indicated, over the years, that he is very unkind and cares only for political advancement. He certainly does not respect the majority of Floridians who are not in favor of using our tax dollars to pull political stunts.

How anyone could support, let alone defend, his poorly thought-out action is beyond me. Perhaps it has to do with obtaining news from sources known for their dishonesty. People sometimes tend to search for "news" sources that agree with their own prejudices. Sadly, we no longer have Walter Cronkite to honestly deliver the day's happenings. In today's contentious times, we are divided according to how gullible we are when it comes to accepting lies or expecting the truth from those who report the news

Sharon Garland, Hobe Sound

Coming into this country without documentation should be a crime

Why doesn't the United States of America make illegal entry of an individual into our country a felony?

Just think about that.

Bill Shankland, Vero Beach

This article originally appeared on Treasure Coast Newspapers: Flights to escape Ian; criminalize illegal entry: Letters to the Editor, Sept. 28, 2022