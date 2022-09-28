Read full article on original website
Watch Wolfgang Van Halen F—ing Play ‘Panama’ for Taylor Hawkins
Wolfgang Van Halen honored Taylor Hawkins last night by performing Van Halen's "Panama" during the second of two tribute concerts thrown for the late Foo Fighters drummer. Last August, the Mammoth WVH frontman publicly responded to pressure from fans to perform his late father Eddie Van Halen's music by declaring, "I honor my dad by existing and doing what I do every day. I'm not fuckin' playing 'Panama' for you guys."
Watch Pink do Taylor Hawkins and Freddie Mercury proud singing Somebody To Love with Queen at LA Taylor Hawkins tribute concert
The pop superstar proved why she's a rocker at heart by nailing Queen, Heart and Foo Fighters classics at the LA Taylor Hawkins tribute show
Wolfgang Van Halen Posts Heartfelt Message to Taylor Hawkins’ Son
The Foo Fighters paid tribute to their fallen brother and long-time drummer Taylor Hawkins. The star-studded event at Wembley Stadium in London paid suitable tribute to the late rocker after he tragically passed away earlier this year. The show featured a revolving door of megastars. Including Paul McCartney, Lars Ulrich,...
Willie Nelson Chokes Back Tears During Jamey Johnson and Alison Krauss’ “Seven Spanish Angels” Tribute In 2015
Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson… two of the best voices country music has ever seen. During the 2015 Gershwin Prize Tribute Concert in Washington, D.C. (where the great Willie Nelson received the Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song), Alison Krauss and Jamey Johnson took the stage to perform a duet of the 1984 classic “Seven Spanish Angels.”
EW.com
Dave Chappelle says Will Smith slapping Chris Rock showed 'he's just as ugly as the rest of us'
Dave Chappelle has weighed in on Will Smith's infamous slapping of Chris Rock at this year's Oscars ceremony, which shattered the beloved Hollywood persona that the King Richard star had built up over a decades-long career. During a stop on Chappelle and Rock's joint comedy tour in Liverpool, England, on...
Tim McGraw Falls While Performing Onstage In Arizona: Watch
Ouch! Tim McGraw, 55, fell off the stage and into the crowd at his concert on Saturday, September 17. The “Humble and Kind” singer was performing at the Boots In The Park concert series in Arizona when he kneeled down near the edge of the stage and faced towards his guitar player, who was executing a solo. But Tim lost his balance as he tried to get back up and plummeted off the stage’s catwalk and into the crowd in the front row.
The Monkees’ Mike Nesmith ‘Died Knowing That They Were Beloved’ and ‘Finally Embraced’ Their Impact
Before Mike Nesmith's death, he "finally embraced" what The Monkees meant to so many people and "died knowing that they were beloved," according to his manager.
Jimmy Buffett’s 2nd Wife Left Him for 6 Years After the ‘Craziest Times’ With the ‘Confirmed Narcissist’
Singer Jimmy Buffett's partying and substance abuse issues got so bad that his second wife separated from him for six years.
Jennifer Garner Flashes Diamond Eternity Band As John Miller Engagement Rumors Run Rampant
Jennifer Garner is putting the rumor mill into overdrive after she was spotted with her diamond eternity ring on her hand while running errands. The 13 Going on 30 star was seen in Los Angeles on Tuesday, September 20, with the flashy bling. And while the stunning jewel was on Garner's right hand, many believe the band may be from her longtime boyfriend, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.
Popculture
Massively Popular Country Music Duo Says Goodbye After Final Performance Together
Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley are parting ways, at least for the time being. After announcing in February that they were "taking a break" from recording music together, Florida Georgia Line performed their final show together at the Minnesota State Fair Wednesday after 12 years as a beloved country duo.
Carrie Underwood Jumps on ‘Teenage Dirtbag’ Bandwagon, Looks Unrecognizable in Throwback Pics
Carrie Underwood is the latest celebrity to participate in the “Teenage Dirtbag Challenge” on TikTok. The social media trend finds participants sharing photos of themselves from their teen years set to the Wheatus track “Teenage Dirtbag.” The song was the lead single from their 2000 debut album. Check out Carrie Underwood’s entry below.
Narcity
Alicia Keys Responds With A Big 'WTF' After Fan Kisses Her During Vancouver Show (VIDEO)
Alicia Keys just responded to a viral video of her getting kissed by a fan smack on the cheek during her concert in Vancouver. She was performing for her Alicia + Keys World Tour at Rogers Arena on August 29 when she had a completely uncalled-for encounter with a fan.
Remember When Tim McGraw Slapped A Fan Who Was Yanking On His Leg During A Concert?
Ahh, Tim McGraw, the early 2000s legend and king of concerts with aggressive fan encounters…. Who could forget confronting a heckler when he forgot the words to “Just To See You Smile” or when he yanked a rowdy fan on stage to have security throw him out?. Ole...
At superstar stadium spectacle, Lady Gaga crashes through the surface
Did she know he’d be there? Or was his presence a genuine surprise?. Either way, Lady Gaga catching sight of her producer BloodPop in the crowd Saturday night at Dodger Stadium appeared to throw her off the script she’s been working from on her latest tour, the Chromatica Ball, which due to multiple pandemic-related delays finally launched in July, more than two years after the release of the album it was meant to accompany.
The Internet Seems to Really Believe That Garth Brooks Could Be a Murderer
If you've ever taken a look at Garth Brooks' social media accounts, odds are that you've noticed a particularly odd constant in his comment section: people asking him where the bodies are. Naturally, most know the country superstar for his hit track "Friends In Low Places," but if this rumor has any footing, Garth may have some friends in even lower places than we all anticipated for years.
‘The Voice’: Blake Shelton Had an Embarrassing Slip-Up In Front of Fellow Judge Camila Cabello
As the 22nd season of The Voice nears, NBC is revealing some fun promos for the show. Blake Shelton is back for his 22nd season. And John Legend returns for his seventh. Gwen Stefani returns this year. It’s her sixth season in all, but her first since tying the knot with Blake. And Camila Cabello will serve as a coach for the first time. Previously, she was an advisor on John Legend’s team. It’s often been a path to becoming a coach on the show.
Jason Aldean Recalls Thinking Luke Combs Shouldn’t Get The Middle Slot On Tour Because “He’s Only Got One Hit”
Fresh off the release of the second part of his new double album, Macon Georgia, back in April, Jason Aldean sat down with Billboard, to talk the new album Georgia, touring, supporting Morgan Wallen, politics and more. For Aldean, his career has always hinged on his live show. And when...
George Harrison Said That When Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix Died, Fans Made Them Into ‘Super Incredible People’
George Harrison said that when musicians like Janis Joplin and Jimi Hendrix died, people made them into 'super incredible people.'
Noah Cyrus Grapples with Her Desires in Lockdown on ‘I Just Want a Lover’ as New Album Drops
Noah Cyrus just wants a love that’s real. Is that too much to ask for? On Friday, as she celebrated the release of her LP The Hardest Part, Cyrus dropped the introspective, metaphoric video for her single “I Just Want a Lover.” “In the united hate of America/The hearts are just as broken as the nation,” she sings to open the track. “Where all they do is tear each other down/Trapped inside this permanent staycation.” The Actual Objects-directed video captures Cyrus in several blurried scenes — a bright purple entryway, a completely darkened room, and as she stands in front of...
Mark Ballas Fans Cry ‘Never Thought This Day Would Come’ Ahead of ‘DWTS’ Return
'Dancing with the Stars' fans claimed they never believed Mark Ballas would return to the ballroom after leaving in 2017.
