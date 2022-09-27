Read full article on original website
PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch
PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
GTA 6 fans convinced they’ve found big police change in leaks
GTA 6’s massive leak revealed several new features, but an underrated reveal is a possible change to the wanted system. On September 18, an earth-shattering GTA 6 leak revealed the game’s location, vehicles, characters, weapons, and more. Days later, London Police confirmed the arrest of a 17-year-old suspected of being involved in the hack, and they pleaded not guilty to computer misuse.
NICKMERCS explains why Apex Legends doesn’t need Warzone-style sequel
NICKMERCS played Warzone 2 early and enjoyed it, but he doesn’t believe Apex Legends needs a sequel. At Call of Duty Next, over 100 content creators got their hands on Warzone 2 for the first time. The highly anticipated battle royale sequel polarized community members because of the addition of AI implementation, removal of loadouts, and the new Gulag.
God of War Ragnarok Preload Date for PS4 and PS5 Revealed
The excitement for the sequel to 2018 Game of the Year winner God of War continues to build, as the title is around a month away from release. With Santa Monica Studio returning to the Norse realm, fans are hyped about seeing the return of the Greek God of War Kratos and his son Atreus, as they continue their adventure, which will be filled with all kinds of threats.
Ninety videos of Rockstar's unreleased Grand Theft Auto VI game surface online in massive leak
The user responsible for leaking clips of an unreleased Grand Theft Auto VI claims there may be more where that came from.
A leaker says someone accidentally left in their hotel room the unreleased Meta VR headset that Mark Zuckerberg hyped up to Joe Rogan — check out the video of the device
An online user says someone left Meta's yet-to-be-released VR headset in a room at the hotel where he works — a month before its expected unveiling.
Sorry Skyrim lovers, the RPG is now officially old
GOG (or Good Old Games) announced Skyrim would be coming to the platform celebrating the storefront’s 14th anniversary. Still one of the best RPGs around, Skyrim’s original release and its updated Anniversary Edition are available to buy all over again – both with hefty discounts. “After many...
Every PS4 and PS5 game coming out in October 2022
There are some big game releases for the PS4 and PS5 in October. Here are some of the greatest titles to add to your collection.
OG Xbox 360 Fans Get Disappointing News From Microsoft
Longtime fans of Microsoft's Xbox 360 console might find themselves disappointed by a new update from the company. When the Xbox 360 first launched way back in 2005, it came with an early version of the Xbox dashboard that fans dubbed the "Blades". The Xbox 360 and subsequent Xbox One and Xbox Series X consoles went on to feature numerous different dashboard iterations, it's this Blades setup that has continued to resonate with fans well over a decade later. And while fans have been hoping that the Blades would one day come back in a new form, sadly, those at Microsoft have made it clear that this won't be happening.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Yet Another Re-Release
Grass is green, water is wet, the sky is blue, and The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim has been re-released once again. Yes, it's that time of the year where Bethesda tells gamers that they haven't actually bought Skyrim enough and they're not done enjoying the eleven-year-old game yet. Skyrim first released in November 2011 and had a historic release. It went on to be one of the best-selling games of all-time and has continued to perform well across multiple generations of consoles. It is widely regarded as one of the best RPGs out there and one of Bethesda's best games. Much to the dismay of fans, it looks like The Elder Scrolls VI is still years away, but it is coming.
Nintendo superfan spent 7 years building this classic Mario game inside Super Mario Maker 2
In a Koopashell: A Super Mario Maker superfan recently finished work on a project that has been in the making since 2015. Twitter user Metroid Mike 64 has spent the last seven years working on an original Mario game that plays like a Nintendo classic. The game features 40 courses across eight worlds and employs all seven Koopalings as end-of-world bosses, some with basic attributes and others with more unique characteristics.
Overwatch 2 dev reveals how Symmetra’s Autism is showcased on the battlefield
Overwatch 2 is set to release very soon and more details are steadily being released including information about one of the original game’s heroes: Symmetra. In Overwatch lore, Symmetra is a character with Autism, but it was rarely reflected in-game despite comics and other story pieces indicating that she is on the spectrum.
Best PS5 games to play right now
Take full advantage of your new console with these best PS5 games
Popular Modern Warfare AR still has high pick rate in Warzone despite abysmal KD
One of the most popular weapons in Warzone is a once-meta Modern Warfare assault rifle — but players are still using it despite the terrible stats it puts up. Many Warzone players have a lot of nostalgia for former meta weapons, with guns from Modern Warfare and Black Ops Cold War falling out of favor as the Vanguard weapons became ever more powerful.
Call of Duty leaker reveals list of Modern Warfare 2 DMZ missions
A list of missions from the upcoming DMZ mode in Modern Warfare 2 appears to have been leaked, revealing what players can expect from the Escape from Tarkov-inspired mode. The extraction-style game mode was long rumored online but was finally confirmed by Activision at the COD Next event in September.
PlayStation Stars scheme: Release date, how it works & rewards
Sony’s PlayStation Stars loyalty program aims to reward players with exclusive points that can be used to redeem on special collectible items and store purchases, so here’s how it works. For most PlayStation users, playing games provides enough joy and entertainment, but Sony aims to go one step...
Pokemon Go Evolving Stars event: Cosmoem, Xerneas & Mega Gyarados in raids
Pokemon Go has just announced the next Season of Light event: Evolving Stars. Here’s everything we know about it. Since the launch of the Season of Light on September 1, 2022, Niantic has provided Pokemon Go trainers with a slew of events to enjoy. The latest event is called...
Infinity Ward Has Confirmed That It Is Focusing On Changes To Address The Significant Gripes Players Have With Modern Warfare 2
To address a common gripe from the Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 community, developer Infinity Ward has confirmed changes to how lobbies disperse following each match. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s open beta is available now for download on PC, Xbox One, and PS4. Initially, the beta...
Dragon Age: Dreadwolf Codex Entries Revealed By BioWare
BioWare has shared several codex entries from the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as part of its ongoing developer diaries for the next fantasy RPG. In a new blog, Bioware has shared a few codex excerpts from the upcoming Dragon Age: Dreadwolf as well as an interview with two members of the game’s narrative team, narrative editor Ryan Cormier and senior writer Sylvia Feketekuty.
Ubisoft's new shooter looks like anime Destiny
The game apparently 'explores a new concept of session-based co-op shooter'.
