ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

The AP Interview: Ukraine aims to restart occupied reactors

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine is considering restarting Europe’s largest nuclear plant to ensure its safety just weeks after fears of a radiation disaster at the Russian-occupied facility, the president of the company that operates the plant said Tuesday. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant has emerged as one of the most worrying flashpoints of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. It has been damaged in fighting, prompting international alarm, and its head was detained by occupying forces through the weekend before his release Monday. Ukrainian state nuclear company Energoatom shut down the last of the plant’s six reactors on Sept. 11 because Russian military activity had cut reliable external power supplies for cooling and other safety systems, threatening a potentially catastrophic meltdown. But now the company faces a different problem.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
KHQ Right Now

Mad Minute stories from Monday, October 3rd

HOOPERSVILLE, Md. (AP) — The federal government has sold off a rather inhospitable lighthouse in the middle of the Chesapeake Bay for a six-figure sum after a bidding war at auction. The Hooper Island Lighthouse, located west of Middle Hooper Island in Maryland’s Dorchester County, at first drew little...
POLITICS
KHQ Right Now

States deploy about 2,500 National Guard troops to U.S.-Mexico border

(The Center Square) – Nearly two dozen states are sending National Guard troops to the U.S.-Mexico border to help federal immigration officials grapple with an unprecedented surge of undocumented migrants. The deployments, which were requested by the U.S. Department of Defense, call for up to 2,500 National Guard members...
ARIZONA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
California State
State
Florida State
State
Washington State

Comments / 0

Community Policy