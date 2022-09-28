Read full article on original website
fourstateshomepage.com
Kansas Regional Weather for 09/29/22
The mild weather continues across the Southeast Kansas today. We will see this into the weekend. We have a couple of cool nights ahead of us as well. We could be in the low 40s tonight around Fort Scott. The dry weather will continue into next week. There is a...
Winter Will Be Coming Early to Oklahoma According to the Farmer’s Almanac
I know, I know, it's not even cool outside yet and we're already talking about snow and ice. If you haven't heard the news it's looking like winter will be coming early for Oklahoma this year according to the Farmer's Almanac. They're predicting our first snow and ice storms to happen before we celebrate Thanksgiving.
news9.com
Drought Impacting Oklahoma's Lake Levels
As Oklahoma’s drought rages on, with no end in sight, lake levels across the state continue to drop. The lack of rain is taking a toll on lakes across Oklahoma. On Eufaula Lake, you can see many boat docks are now on dry land because of low water levels.
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: Here’s when temperatures will drop into the 30s
The latest forecast data is calling for even cooler temperatures over the next few days, with the coldest air arriving Thursday morning
Former Oklahomans Riding Out The Storm As Hurricane Ian Makes Landfall
People living in the path of Hurricane Ian are dealing with strong winds and the possibility of devastating flooding. Residents with Oklahoma ties are in the storm and taking precautions. Convenience stores and gas stations along the path of the storm have been packed for days as people made last...
KFOR
When hurricanes track far east it impacts Oklahoma weather
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – It’s a very dry weather pattern for Oklahoma! As you can see the jet stream is coming in from the west northwest with some systems / fronts but little or no moisture to work with in part due to the hurricane stalling out to our southeast next few days.
Oklahoma Drive In Will Also Be an Airbnb Next Year
I love a good trip to drive in and it looks like I could spend the night at this place if I wanted to next year. If you have been following me for awhile, you know one of my passions is drive in movie theaters. Sadly, they're a dying breed. One of the few positives to come out of 2020 was drive ins making a comeback. People could be outdoors, social distance, and enjoy some Hollywood movies on the big screen.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
fourstateshomepage.com
Half-Hour Highlights!
The Missouri Department of Conservation is turning 85 this month. MSSU is facing off against PSU at Carnie Smith Stadium. And with Alzheimer’s as well as heart issues a stranger to no family, we invite you out for a good cause with the Heartwalk at the Mall, and the Alzheimer’s Walk at Mercy Park this weekend. All that and more in this morning’s Half-Hour Highlights!
Oklahoma Residents Ride Out Hurricane Ian In Florida
Hurricane Ian struck the southwest coast of Florida on Wednesday afternoon. The storm blows in as many Floridians have moved away. The parents of News 9 traffic anchor and Meteorologist Hannah Scholl said she warned them to get out of the way of the storm. "She very early on said,...
KFOR
Made In Oklahoma: Hand-dipped mini corn dogs
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – The small size of these corn dogs makes them fun for a kids’ birthday party or fall get-together. Pour vegetable oil about 4 inches deep into a large deep saucepan. Heat to 350 degrees. Place the cornstarch into a one-gallon plastic resealable bag. Cut...
KOCO
As Hurricane Ian hits, how are Oklahomans lending a hand?
OKLAHOMA CITY — As Hurricane Ian made landfall on Wednesday, how are Oklahomans lending a hand?. The Red Cross Oklahoma team arrived on Tuesday. They will provide relief to those who need it, and right now, their main mission is helping those in Florida. "And even to help them...
Top 10 Oklahoma Scream Parks & Haunted Attractions to Check out This Halloween!
Fall is here and Halloween is fast approaching. If like me you enjoy haunted houses and scream parks you're in luck, the Sooner State has several. From truly terrifying to kid-friendly and everything in between. SCROLL DOWN TO SEE THE LIST OF OKLAHOMA'S TOP 10 HAUNTED HOUSES. The family and...
cantontiger.org
Top 5 Haunted Places You Shouldn’t Visit in Oklahoma
There are many places in the world that just gives people the creeps. Some might give people the creeps but also are haunted. Going there could cause a person to bring something unwanted home. Most people don’t like going to haunted places, so if you are one of those people here are five haunted places you shouldn’t visit in Oklahoma.
fourstateshomepage.com
Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida’s flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina waited for daylight to assess damage from the storm’s second strike as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest disasters to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.
publicradiotulsa.org
Oklahoma Turnpike Authority: ‘We have to upcharge significantly for license plate tolling’
Drivers on Oklahoma turnpikes may have noticed a price hike in tolls after the rollout of the state’s new PlatePay cashless tolling system. Oklahoma’s Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz — who also serves as the executive director of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority — said at a Tuesday senate interim study the increase is to make up for the new system’s collection inefficiencies and billing costs.
KOCO
Oklahoma family stuck at Disney due to Ian after flying to Florida for son’s birthday
ORLANDO, Fla. — A Midwest City family of three is trying to make the most of a surreal situation after being stranded on vacation in Florida because of Hurricane Ian. The Newmans flew down for their son's birthday Saturday, but they didn't pay attention to the forecast of a major hurricane headed their way.
fourstateshomepage.com
Charley Hull with 8 birdies posts 64 to take lead in Texas
THE COLONY, Texas (AP) — Charley Hull has forced herself to work a little harder on the putting and she saw it pay off Friday with eight birdies in her round of 7-under 64 to take the 36-hole lead in The Ascendant LPGA. Hull seized control with four birdies...
Oklahoma woman on Team Legend on ‘The Voice’
Another Oklahoma woman is making waves on NBC's The Voice.
readfrontier.org
In deep-red Oklahoma, the race for governor is tightening
Gov. Kevin Stitt was expected to coast to an easy victory in the November election in deep-red Oklahoma, but the race has tightened after the overturn of Roe v. Wade and attacks from dark money groups. While the political climate in Oklahoma still favors Stitt, the latest polling from Oklahoma...
