ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Scott, KS

Comments / 0

Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Oklahoma Regional Weather for 10/01/22

We are looking at a mild weekend and even into next week temperatures will still be near 80 for highs. It should start to cool down late in the week. We will see a northeast wind by today as another storm system is making its way across the Rockies. This cooler weather is going to stay locked up to the north of us through the weekend. In fact all the active weather is going to stay west of the Rockies and on the East Coast. Look for highs near 80 with a light northeast wind.
OKLAHOMA STATE
KSN News

Unwanted intruder found in Kansas lake

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Some problem fish are living and growing in a lake in western Kansas. Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks Fisheries biologists have confirmed that there are gizzard shad in Scott State Fishing Lake. People had mentioned seeing the fish. And in August, while fisheries biologists were doing exploratory electrofishing at the […]
KANSAS STATE
kcur.org

Grab all the fish you want while they're still alive — this Kansas lake is drying up

Grab the fish at Ellis City Lake by net, by hand — whatever. Just take as many as you want. They will die anyway, the state fears. So on Tuesday, Kansas suspended catch limits and size rules for pulling catfish, crappies, bass, bluegills and any other fish you find in the dwindling reservoir about 15 miles west of Hays.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
City
Iola, KS
City
Columbus, KS
City
Fort Scott, KS
City
Pittsburg, KS
ksal.com

“Amber Wave” in Kansas

“Oh, beautiful for spacious skies, for amber waves of grain….”. Those lines from America the Beautiful seem especially fitting to describe an exciting new wheat processing project in rural Kansas. Its name is Amber Wave. J.D. Schlieman is executive chairman and Randy Cimorelli is CEO of this company, located...
KANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kansas Regional Weather
KWCH.com

Kansas refinery taking new approach to save water

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas refinery is rethinking how it accesses water for diesel and gasoline production. The CHS Refinery at McPherson is taking a different approach to saving water, utilizing wastewater instead of drawing from the Equus beds that see a lot of usage across the state. The...
MCPHERSON, KS
Salina Post

Kansas Historical Society: The beginning of Duckwall's

Alva Duckwall started a business in Greenleaf where he sold and repaired bicycles. He sold that business in 1901 and bought another store in Abilene selling a “little bit of everything.” Along with his brother Wilbur, Duckwall expanded the business and it became one of the most popular five and dime stores in Kansas and other states. This 1950s photo shows the Duckwall's store in Council Grove. #kansashistory.
KANSAS STATE
KAKE TV

Missing in Kansas: Jailyn Riggans

Teenager Jailyn Riggans was reported missing on Aug. 25, 2022, in Wichita. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Wichita Police Department at (316) 268-4111, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or online by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017. You can also leave an anonymous tip with the KBI by clicking here.
WICHITA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
klcjournal.com

Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization

Opinion: Yes, Kansas has a brand – defying categorization. While talking about a recent international trip, New York City Mayor Eric Adams took a shot at the Sunflower State, saying “Kansas doesn’t have a brand.” But for Journal columnist Mark McCormick, talking about Kansas’ uniqueness is all too easy.
KANSAS STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Half-Hour Highlights!

Birds singin’ in the GMFS trees, dream a little dream of me! Today the Boys tell us about the 5 most common recurring dreams. We hear about the Joplin History & Mineral Museum Fall Rock & Gem Show coming up soon. And with a plethora of coffee facts, we ask you if they’re true or false!
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Dozens dead from Ian, one of strongest, costliest US storms

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Rescuers searched for survivors among the ruins of Florida’s flooded homes from Hurricane Ian while authorities in South Carolina waited for daylight to assess damage from the storm’s second strike as the remnants of one of the strongest and costliest disasters to ever hit the U.S. continued to push north.
FLORIDA STATE
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Epidemic of Firearm Suicide

While a difficult subject, it’s a very important one to have. We talk with Jessi LaRose for National Suicide Prevention Month. The gun violence prevention community is focusing attention on the epidemic of firearm suicide in Missouri, which is the leading cause of firearm deaths in the state. We discuss how to prevent and better approach these sensitive topics.
MISSOURI STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy