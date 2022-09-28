We are looking at a mild weekend and even into next week temperatures will still be near 80 for highs. It should start to cool down late in the week. We will see a northeast wind by today as another storm system is making its way across the Rockies. This cooler weather is going to stay locked up to the north of us through the weekend. In fact all the active weather is going to stay west of the Rockies and on the East Coast. Look for highs near 80 with a light northeast wind.

OKLAHOMA STATE ・ 1 HOUR AGO