NME
50 Cent shares trailer for ‘Hip Hop Homicides’ series
Curtis Jackson, aka 50 Cent has released a trailer for his upcoming TV series Hip Hop Homicides – check it out below. The rapper shared the documentary series preview on Wednesday (September 28), which “examines the staggering number of murders in the hip hop community”. 50 Cent...
NME
‘Peaky Blinders’ creator teases new series: “If there is an appetite for the world then it will continue”
Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight has hinted the story could continue with a brand-new series. The sixth series of the BBC drama – which is set in post-World War I Birmingham and follows the Shelby family – was originally billed as the show’s last, but Knight has now said that another series will follow if there’s an appetite for it.
Viola Davis's Daughter Genesis, 12, Hits Red Carpet with Mom at 'The Woman King' TIFF Premiere
The actress shares her 12-year-old daughter with husband Julian Tennon Viola Davis had her daughter's support at the world premiere of her latest film. Over the weekend, the 57-year-old actress was joined by daughter Genesis, 12, and husband, Julian Tennon, on the red carpet for the premiere of The Woman King at the Toronto International Film Festival. Both mom and daughter looked chic for the special event, Davis wearing a hot pink and orange strapless dress that featured a band of large flowers on top. Genesis looked all grown up in...
TMZ.com
Lamar Odom Cheers on Daughter at First Fashion Show
There's no doubt Lamar Odom is his daughter's biggest fan ... because he pulled up to her first-ever fashion show to support her in a big way. Lamar was at 24-year-old Destiny's show at MainRo in Hollywood Saturday -- cheering her on from the audience. We're told Destiny opened the...
Mary J. Blige Steps Out In A Pink Metallic Look
Mary J. Blige is still reminding us that she’s that girl when it comes to serving looks and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense! Her fashion for her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops has been top tier and it doesn’t look like she has plans on slowing down anytime soon.
Madonna’s son David Banda celebrates 17th birthday in plunging sequined suit
Madonna’s younger son celebrated his 17th birthday Saturday with a disco-themed bash for family and friends, and the gender-fluid fashion star didn’t disappoint with his choice of outfit for the evening. Banda sported a teal sequined pantsuit over a silky black shirt unbuttoned halfway down his chest, which...
TODAY.com
Jennifer Hudson brings show audience to tears in impromptu gospel performance
In classic Jennifer Hudson style, the singer brought her studio audience to tears with an emotional impromptu gospel performance. On "The Jennifer Hudson Show" on Sept. 23, an 82-year-old woman in the audience asked the award-winning singer if she would sing a gospel song for her. "Do you have a...
BET
Family Tree - LisaRaye and Da Brat
Moneybagg Yo's successes kept stacking up in 2022, with his Beale Street Music Festival headlining gig, multiple TV appearances and business ventures putting him in the spotlight. Revisit big moments from the BET Hip Hop Awards 2021, including Bleu's heartfelt Best New Hip Hop Artist speech and Nelly performing "Grillz"...
‘The Wonder Years’: Patti LaBelle Joins Williams Family As Dulé Hill’s Mom
Patti LaBelle has joined the cast of ABC’s The Wonder Years for Season 2 in the role of Shirley Williams, mother of Dulé Hill’s character Bill. Shirley, who is a church choir director, is described as “sweet as she can be but has another side to her when choir members don’t quite hit the right notes.” LaBelle is set for a two-episode arc as the character. Whether or not the Godmother of Soul will perform with her musical TV family or bake any of her famous sweet potato pies is as yet unknown. Inspired by the coming-of-age series which premiered in 1988 of...
Michelle Pfeiffer, Kenan Thompson, Snoop Dogg and More Pay Tribute to Coolio: 'Heartbroken'
Coolio died Wednesday at the age of 59, his manager confirmed to PEOPLE The entertainment industry is mourning the loss of rapper Coolio. The Grammy-winning "Gangsta's Paradise" rapper — born Artis Leon Ivey Jr. — died Wednesday at age 59, his manager, Jarez Posey, confirmed to PEOPLE. His cause of death has not been publicly shared. Coolio's fellow artists and those in Hollywood paid tribute to him on social media shortly after the news of his death was announced. Weird Al Yankovic, who infamously created a parody "Amish Paradise" inspired by Coolio's...
NME
Prince’s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for new documentary
Prince‘s estate denied Sinead O’Connor use of ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ for her new documentary, it has been revealed. Nothing Compares, a new film directed by Kathryn Ferguson, will chronicle O’Connor’s rise to fame in the early ‘90s. In addition to input from people close to the singer, the documentary will include a new interview with O’Connor herself.
NME
New ‘Planet Of The Apes’ film reveals title and first look
20th Century Studios has revealed the title of the next instalment in the Planet Of The Apes franchise, alongside a first look from the film. Kingdom Of The Planet Of The Apes, directed by Wes Ball (The Maze Runner), picks up “many years” after the events of 2017’s War For The Planet Of The Apes.
NME
Phill Collins and Genesis sell publishing rights and master recordings for $300million
Phil Collins and his Genesis bandmates have sold a portion of their songs’ assets to Concord Music Group, including the publishing rights and master recordings for much of Genesis’ music. According to the Wall Street Journal, the deal was valued at more than $300million and will also include...
NME
Shania Twain was “touch and go” with COVID
Shania Twain has opened up about her experience with COVID. The country singer detailed what happened while she had the virus in a BBC interview about her documentary Shania Twain: Not Just A Girl, which follows the creation of her sixth album. In the interview, she talks about recording a...
Rodney Perry, BernNadette Stanis power ‘The Urbans’ red carpet premiere
Rodney Perry brought the humor and hijinks while Bern Nadette Stanis brought the beauty and the glam to the Silverspot Cinema at the Battery in Atlanta for the premiere of “The Urbans” comedy TV show. “The Urbans” was created by the Green Brothers – Rasheed K. Green and...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jadakiss Names His “Top 5 Voices In Hip Hop”
Can you guess which commanding voices sonically standout to the Rap icon?. The fusion of streetwear and Hip Hop has existed since the inception of the culture. From those early days when Run-DMC was fully fitted in Adidas to Puff Daddy pushing Sean John to Kanye West dominating the fashion world with Yeezy, this merge is often seen as the very foundation of how Hip Hop is perceived by the masses.
NME
‘Bones And All’ trailer: Timothée Chalamet is a cannibal on the run
The first trailer for Bones And All starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell has just been released – take a look above. The film reunites Chalamet with Call Me By Your Name director Luca Guadagnino, as well as actor Michael Stuhlbarg, while Mark Rylance also stars. An official...
Keke Palmer Lands On The 2022 TIME100 Next List
Keke Palmer has been named to the 2022 TIME100 Next list as an Innovator. TIME Magazine revealed the list on Wednesday (Sept. 28), unveiling an issue of the publication featuring Palmer, 29, as their cover star. Along with the NOPE actress being granted cover star status for the storied magazine,...
hotnewhiphop.com
Jhené Aiko Shares A September Bump Dump Featuring Big Sean: Photos
Looks like Sean Don will be welcoming his first child any day now. It’s been a busy year in the baby-making department for several of our favourite recording artists, including Rihanna and A$AP Rocky, NBA YoungBoy and Jazlyn Mychelle, as well as Big Sean and Jhené Aiko. The...
NME
‘The Rings Of Power’ star Maxim Baldry: “I’ve always felt like an outsider”
Maxim Baldry readily admits that being cast in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has changed his life. For a start, he had to relocate to New Zealand to make the enthralling first season, which is now premiering weekly on Prime Video. “I made a life out there, I made friends,” the 26-year-old actor and musician says when we meet at a Soho members’ club. As we settle into a quiet corner booth, he’s immediately warm and friendly, drawing attention to the fact we previously met a few weeks earlier at the show’s junket. Not every rising star, sadly, would do that. “But the nature of being an actor,” he continues, “is you do your craft, you make your network and then you’re ripped out of it. You’re never in one place for very long.”
