Patti LaBelle has joined the cast of ABC’s The Wonder Years for Season 2 in the role of Shirley Williams, mother of Dulé Hill’s character Bill. Shirley, who is a church choir director, is described as “sweet as she can be but has another side to her when choir members don’t quite hit the right notes.” LaBelle is set for a two-episode arc as the character. Whether or not the Godmother of Soul will perform with her musical TV family or bake any of her famous sweet potato pies is as yet unknown. Inspired by the coming-of-age series which premiered in 1988 of...

