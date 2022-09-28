Read full article on original website
View from the Booth: Stanford looks to play spoiler in Eugene
Last week’s game in Seattle was ugly for Stanford football (1-2, 0-2 Pac-12). Up in Seattle against then-No. 18 Washington, the Cardinal started slow and never truly put it together in any of the three phases of play, with the Huskies handedly triumphing 40-22. The road for Stanford does not get any easier this week, with a third successive top-20 matchup to open Pac-12 play as the Cardinal head back to the Pacific Northwest to take on No. 13 Oregon (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) at Autzen Stadium on Saturday at 8 p.m.
Get to know Stanford swimming’s stellar incoming freshmen
Going into the 2022-2023 season, the Stanford men’s and women’s swim teams are coming off formidable performances. The women’s team, boosted by then-freshmen Olympians Regan Smith and Torri Huske, bounced back from their ninth-place finish at the NCAA Championships in 2021 to finish third this past March. The Cardinal also reclaimed the Pac-12 title after their four-year win streak was disrupted by Cal last year. Similarly, the men’s team showed improvement by finishing seventh at NCAAs, their highest placing since 2018. The result was preceded by a solid Pac-12 showing, where they led into the last day of the meet, ultimately falling to Cal but still taking second. Rising sophomore Andrei Minakov shone at NCAAs to give Stanford its first individual national title in four years.
Stanford Film Study: Y-Cross
This installation of film study will dive into Stanford’s version of the Y-Cross. Some of the most explosive college offenses in the past decade have bludgeoned their opponents with this concept. This includes Lincoln Riley’s offenses at Oklahoma and LSU’s 2019 national championship team. The concept involves...
Starting running back E.J. Smith out for season
The Stanford football team received more unfortunate news on Tuesday. Stanford head coach David Shaw announced that junior running back E.J. Smith, the team’s starter, is out for the season due to injury concerns. This news comes at the heels of other injury-related news for the Cardinal, including the...
From the community | The needed change in how we approach Stanford
“Congratulations. You have been admitted to Stanford University’s Class of 2025!”. I think every Stanford student will remember the moment they read those words for the rest of their lives. On April 7th, 2021, at around 3:30 pm, I assigned my younger sister the task of clicking the “status update” and reporting back to me, because no one else in my family could bear to do it. I remember curling myself up into a ball and squeezing my eyes shut. I remember the long, agonizing pause as the clock slowly turned to 4pm. And then, I remember the shrieking.
Stanford duo push University to move away from gun-related investments
Two graduate students are seeking to ensure the University is not involved with gun-related violence. Sam Cai, a predoctoral empirical research fellow at Stanford Law School, and alumnus Jens-Erik Lund Snee Ph.D. ’20 developed a proposal to shift Stanford’s investment away from companies related to firearm manufacturing. Cai and Lund Snee’s proposal aims to ensure the University is not complicit in gun violence and better aligns with their ethical investing framework.
Stanford acquires 759-unit apartment building in drive to expand postdoc housing
Stanford acquired Oak Creek Apartments in Palo Alto to expand housing opportunities for members of the Stanford community, especially postdoctoral scholars, according to a Sept. 20 Stanford News report. The announcement of the acquisition follows the recent drop in Stanford graduate housing available to postdocs, which left some postdocs scrambling...
The Stanford Undergraduate Law Review has a plan to reshape campus discourse
The Stanford Undergraduate Law Review (SULR) released a wide range of pieces this past May in their debut issue of the academic journal, with topics extending from government theory to the meaning of life. According to Avi Gupta ’23, SULR’s founding editor-in-chief, this new journal branched from the Stanford American...
U.S. Air Force Band of the Golden West invigorates Stanford with 75th anniversary concert and lecture
On Tuesday, the United States Air Force Band of the Golden West delivered a rejuvenating concert in the Bing Concert Hall, impressing the audience with a repertoire ranging from patriotic anthems to popular jazz tunes. Documenting the history of the Air Force as part of the ensemble’s 75th Anniversary Concert Tour in the Bay Area, the Stanford concert also featured the compositions of Stanford professor and Wind Symphony director Giancarlo Aquilanti Ph.D. ’96.
Stanford Daily
Frosh failure hasn’t even sold single startup by end of New Student Orientation
Freshmen have many questions during new student orientation. How many units should I take? Which clubs should I join? How many custom cloth masks should I shamelessly steal from the archery club’s activities fair booth before they get suspicious? Fortunately, most freshmen situate themselves before their classes start. However, some have already failed Stanford, not selling even one startup before the end of orientation.
Students look up, notice trees during campus-wide blackout
A power outage left students floundering on the main Stanford campus this Sunday. With phones, laptops and game consoles dying just one day before the fall quarter started, students had no option but to look away from their screens for the first time. “I was astonished by what I saw...
Week 1 Bucket List
Hello trees! The illustrious halls of the Stanford Occasionally bring you a list of fun relatable week 1 activities to do with your friends and say “that’s so me!” Put a finger down for each fun and quirky activity you have completed!. Hit the fountains! They’re just...
Letter from the editors: A brand new chapter
Hey everyone! Ells Boone and Zach Zafran here, the co-managing editors of the sports section for Volume 262 of The Stanford Daily. We have been hard at work over the past couple of months getting ready for the volume and trying to cover as many sporting events as we could in the summer months. With the school year now underway and everyone back on campus, we’re excited to be covering things in person again, and also to be welcoming a new group of writers to the section in the next couple of weeks.
Letter from the editors: Regarding Monday’s opinion piece
On Monday, Sept. 26 at 11 p.m., The Daily published a piece titled “From the Community | The reason elite universities are out of touch” which was submitted by a person who is not a member of The Daily’s staff. We were made aware that the piece contained sentences that were either identical or extremely similar to a New York Times op-ed. The Daily immediately removed the article from our website.
Behind the (security) camera: 2 guards say Stanford Health Care suppressed unionization efforts
At the end of the summer, Teamsters, a union to represent security staff at Stanford Health Care (SHC) alleged in a report to a federal agency that SHC illegally threatened employees for organizing. Now, two SHC security officers have come forward to The Daily to share how their distrust in...
Police Blotter: Grand theft, hit and run, assault
This report covers a selection of incidents from September 17 to September 27 as recorded in the Stanford University Department of Public Safety (SUDPS) bulletin. Learn more about the Clery Act and how The Daily approaches reporting on crime and safety here. This story contains references to sexual assault. Saturday,...
