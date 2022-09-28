ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Park, NJ

Ramapough Lenape chief: National park would be among 'most destructive things' since colonization

By Kathryne Rubright, Pocono Record
 3 days ago

Chief Vincent Mann is unequivocal in his position on turning Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area into a national park: It’s a destructive idea.

Some reasons are more personal and cultural for Mann, the chief of the Turtle Clan of the Ramapough Lenape Nation. Other objections are the same ones that non-indigenous opponents of the proposal have raised.

“This is a human thing. And it just so happens to be that we're indigenous,” Mann said. “And our perspective, from being Native American, descended from the original people of this land, is that what (John Donahue’s) plan is, to turn this into a national park, is going to be one of the most destructive things to happen since colonization.”

Donahue, a former superintendent of the recreation area, is leading the effort with support from the Pennsylvania and New Jersey chapters of the Sierra Club. Their proposal is to redesignate the area as Delaware River National Park and Lenape Preserve.

Though Donahue has spoken about the proposal with Mann and his wife, Michaeline Picaro, that should not be taken as a sign of support, they said. They’re firmly opposed to the idea.

Many of the Turtle Clan’s members live in Ringwood, New Jersey, today, on land polluted by paint sludge from a Ford auto plant . Mann and Picaro, who live in Sussex County, created the Munsee Three Sisters Medicinal Farm to grow healthy food for their community, as well as an associated nonprofit, the Ramapough Culture and Land Foundation .

Indications of Turtle Clan ancestors remain in Delaware Water Gap National Recreation Area in the form of sacred trails, markers and directional trees.

“That land has been healing ever since” the Tocks Island Dam project was scrapped , Mann said, and the best thing people can do for it now is to not disturb it any further.

It’s unclear precisely how the recreation area’s infrastructure could change if it were redesignated. There is no guarantee the move would bring more funding, which advocates at delvalpark.org acknowledge, adding that “Continuing the current situation is unlikely to result in any more federal money to improve the land and infrastructure. Redesignation as a National Park and Preserve will best position the park to receive more staff, more funding and more improvements to the roads, parking, beaches, and other recreational infrastructure. No change in designation guarantees there will be no infrastructure improvements; redesignation provides a path for these improvements.”

The plan also calls for “a permanent cultural and educational center in the tribal homelands within the park.”

But that would be “really detrimental to the biology, ecology, the land, the — everything that's out there already. And possibly destroy part of our ancestors' Indian trail or trail markers,” Picaro said. “How big is this center going to be? I don't know any Indian here in New Jersey that thinks it's OK to take away the last of our sacred land that’s healing and put a center there.”

Mann also brought up points that other national park opponents have made, expressing concerns about increased traffic and the capacity of local towns to respond to more emergency situations, such as drownings in the Delaware River.

He also questioned the effects of hunting restrictions on already large deer and bear populations. Sussex County (where part of the recreation area is) has a particularly high bear population, accounting for about 36% of all bear reports (sightings as well as nuisance and damage complaints) made to the New Jersey Department of Environmental Protection this year, as of Sept. 21 .

Hunting is permitted in national preserves, but not in national parks. The park portion would be smaller, accounting for 9,760 acres out of about 70,000 overall, according to the proposed map released in August.

State and federal recognition for Lenape tribes

In July, the Delaware Riverkeeper Network called on the Delaware River Basin Commission to oppose the national park effort, “or at a minimum to reserve judgment” until all the details are available.

In addition to expressing water quality concerns, the DRN’s letter stated that “We are also concerned that while Lenape representatives living in the Midwest have been included in the planning process, the Lenape Nation and tribes of our region, those that have an intimate, personal and enduring relationship with our River and watershed have not. The perspective of the local Lenape tribes and people is essential and must be honored. Failure to include them in planning seems a dramatic oversight of high concern.”

Donahue wrote back that “It is not clear where you developed the mistaken impression that we are not working toward inclusion of ‘tribes of our region’ in our planning.” He and Jacqline Wolf Tice, who works with the Indigenous Peoples Law program at the University of Oklahoma, had spoken to Mann and Picaro, he said. Tice had also met with the Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape, he added, “and we plan to engage the Powhattan Renape Nation next.”

The Ramapough Lenape, Nanticoke Lenni-Lenape and Powhatan Renape have state recognition from New Jersey .

The Lenape are not recognized by Pennsylvania , which does not recognize any indigenous nations or tribes. Part of the proposed park is located in Pike and Monroe counties in the Poconos, as well as a portion of Northampton County.

Donahue’s response acknowledged “contacting the three federally recognized Delaware/Lenape tribal nations” — but the federally recognized Delawares in Oklahoma aren’t from the exact location where the recreation area is today, Mann said.

“So, the people who call themselves the Delawares in Oklahoma are the Unami speaking people,” Mann said, and they are distinct from the Munsee-speaking Lenape people. “Their ancestral homeland is below the Raritan River.”

Congressional opposition to changing DEWA

Mann and Picaro are far from alone in their opposition to the national park. U.S. Reps. Josh Gottheimer and Matt Cartwright — Democrats from New Jersey and Pennsylvania, respectively — issued statements against redesignation over the summer, both noting the opposition from local governments.

“My office has been in close contact with local officials and area residents on this issue. At least six municipalities in Pennsylvania and 14 in New Jersey are on record opposing the Delaware Water Gap Recreation Area’s redesignation as a National Park, citing issues related to hunting, fishing, wildlife management, outdoor recreation, property values and eminent domain,” Cartwright said. “As a hunter myself, I also oppose National Park designation.”

Setting aside divisions or tensions between federally recognized and state-recognized tribal nations, the local opposition from residents, municipalities and elected officials should be reason enough not to proceed, Mann said.

“All of the towns, all of the counties, the congressmen, all have said: ‘We don't want this to happen. We don't want this change to occur here. Because it's going to affect our way of life.’”

