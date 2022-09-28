ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Candidates forum on Oct. 12: Barnstable sheriff, Cape and Islands district attorney races

By Mary Ann Bragg, Cape Cod Times
 3 days ago
WEST BARNSTABLE — A candidates forum is planned for Oct. 12 at Cape Cod Community College for the offices of Barnstable County Sheriff and Cape and Islands District Attorney in advance of the Nov. 8 general election.

The event is a nonpartisan, informational meeting to inform voters. Sponsors include Cape Cod Times, Cape Media Center, League of Women Voters of the Cape Cod Area and Massachusetts Women of Color Coalition Inc., according to an announcement.

Listed alphabetically, the candidates for sheriff are Donna Buckley, a Democrat, and state Rep. Timothy Whelan, a Republican from Brewster. The candidates for district attorney are Robert Galibois, a Democrat, and Daniel Higgins, a Republican.

The event is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. in the main theater of the Tilden Arts Center at Cape Cod Community College at 2240 Iyannough Road in West Barnstable. The forum for the sheriff race is from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., and the district attorney forum is from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

"For the first time in over 20 years, both the incumbents for sheriff and district attorney are not running for re-election," the announcement states. "This presents voters with wide-open races to choose the directions these offices will take."

Register here to attend in person or to attend the Zoom webinar:

You may watch the live stream feed via the Cape Media Center on Comcast Channel 98 and Channel 99, and at www.capemedia.org via the menu item "watch/listen."

If you wish to submit a question before the meeting, send your question to lwvcca@gmail.com.

Masks are required in the main theater of the Tilden Arts Center.

Because this is a nonpartisan, informational meeting campaign brochures, posters, buttons, T-shirts, signs, and similar items will not be permitted into the building.

