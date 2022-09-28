Vinegrass Music Festival is back + 5 more big music events this weekend

The eighth annual Vinegrass Music Festival will bring four nationally touring Americana-music acts to Truro Vineyards for an afternoon of song, food and drinks from noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at Truro Vineyards (11 Shore Road, North Truro).

In what organizers call an “eclectic mix of roots music,” this year’s bands and performers are GoldenOak from Maine, Rachel Baiman from Nashville, Driftwood from New York, and headliner Sicard Hollow from Nashville. The shows will include original music played on fiddle, mandolin, guitar and more plus an invitation to get up and dance.

The festival benefits Vinegrass, a non-profit music production company founded by musician Monica Rizzio in 2013. Proceeds will go to the Vinegrass Music Scholarship program, buying instruments for schools, and providing music industry-related grants to Cape musicians.

Sicard Hollow is a four-piece progressive bluegrass band that formed, organizers say, “with a mutual passion for pushing the boundaries of genre" and whose often improvisational music is influenced by the Grateful Dead and New Grass Revival.

GoldenOak’s music is described as “rooted in the natural landscape — their songs move like a stream, meandering and weaving in an original yet grounding direction." The Maine-based band is fronted by siblings Zak and Lena Kendall.

Baiman is an Americana songwriter and multi-instrumentalist whose songs are described as representing “a fearless voice of the American female experience.” Driftwood, festival organizers say, is known for presenting “a killer live show.”

In Boston:Triumphant 'Tina': Dazzling star makes national tour of Broadway's Turner musical worth the love

Food for the afternoon will be provided by the Blackfish Food Truck and wine, spirits and soft drinks will be sold by Truro Vineyards. There will also be several local vendors and artists on hand, plus performer and Vinegrass merchandise will be sold.

The festival gates will open at 11:30 a.m. and parking and shuttle service by Funk Bus will be provided from the town of Truro’s Head of the Meadow beach parking lot starting at 11:15 a.m. Tickets: $60, free for age 12 and under. Reservations and information: https://vinegrass.org/festival.

5 more concerts

► Falmouth Jazz will present a concert by Grammy Award-nominated piano/vocalist Judy Carmichael, known as an interpreter of stride piano and swing, at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at the Simon Center for the Performing Arts at Falmouth Academy (7 Highfield Drive). Carmichael’s latest CD release was “I Love Being Here With You,” her first all-vocal CD, performed with an award-winning band with ties to jazz greats. Tickets: $45; reservations and information: https://falmouthjazz.org/.

Reading ideas:5 new books by Cape Cod authors: Ghosts, politics, murder and romance

► Cotuit Center for the Arts (4404 Falmouth Road, Route 28) offers two big music shows this weekend, one a reprise of a multimedia jazz experience, the second a show by Nashville musicians. Tickets: $35, with discounts available; 508-428-0669, ext. 0, https://artsonthecape.org/.

At 7:30 p.m. Friday. Sept. 30, songwriters and musicians Isabeau Miller and Shaun Balin will perform a concert as Two, Inc., offering storytelling and original songs in the John Weltman Outdoor Performance Pavilion. The duo — whose repertoire includes pop, soul, country and rock — has written and performed for 15 years with some big names in pop and country music, including the pair with “American Idol’”s David Archuleta, and Balin with Lady Antebellum, Brett Eldridge, Tyler Farr and Dan+Shay. Balin has also performed on the CMA Awards, CMT Awards, “American Idol,” The Grand Ole Opry, and ABC's "Nashville."

► At 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, the Cotuit center will bring back “Classic Jazz Visions: The Photography of Jack Bradley,” a multimedia show related to rare photographs of jazz great Louis Armstrong and other musicians taken by Cotuit’ Jack Bradley. Cape musician, eductor and Bradley family friend Michael Persico pulled together musicians (including jazz singer Lori Colombo), writers, editors and friends to preserve and catalog the photo archives and create an entertainment experience that includes a concert, history and the chance to walk among larger-than-life images from America’s Jazz Age. The show, which premiered in May at the center, is described as “a non-stop blend of photo exhibition, video projection, storytelling, and New Orleans street parade.” A portion of the evening’s proceeds will go to the Lou Colombo Music Scholarship.

Musical legends:'Beautiful tribute': Cotuit jazz show spotlights Jack Bradley's photos of Louis Armstrong

► Singer Sofia Talvik will present “An Afternoon of Folk and Americana (with Swedish roots)” at 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the Cultural Center of Cape Cod, 307 Old Main St., South Yarmouth. Talvik also accompanies herself on guitar and foot percussion, and gives her original music a Nordic flavor that blends with American folk music and her own storytelling. The Cape stop is part of Talvik’s “Fall Upwards” tour in connection with her “Paws of a Bear” album, though information from the musician says she’s also expected to perform some unreleased songs. Talvik has previously played at festivals that include Lollapalooza and South by Southwest festivals and opened for artists who include Maria McKee and David Duchovny. Tickets: $25; https://www.cultural-center.org or 508-394-7100.

► Jazz/blues/funk guitarist/composer Steven Kirby and his Illuminations Project band, with Grammy Award-winning vocalist Aubrey Johnson, will perform at 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at The Music Room (541 Main St., West Yarmouth). Kirby describes the group’s music as “jazz, but very melodic, exciting and accessible, with elements of rock, funk and blues” that appeals to a wide audience. Tickets and information: https://www.musicroomcapecod.com/.

Contact Kathi Scrizzi Driscoll at kdriscoll@capecodonline.com. Follow on Twitter: @KathiSDCCT.