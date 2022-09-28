The black crab in Quang Ninh has a small but eye-catching shape, is sold by online addresses for 10-20$ per kg, and is quite attractive. Cu Ky is a famous specialty of Quang Ninh that many people liken to the king crab of Vietnam. Cu Ky is also known as crab, shackle or stone crab, a type of sea crab with two very large claws, hairy legs, and firm and very delicious meat. The reason for the strange name is because they have a large shell, and crouched legs and move more slowly than other sea crabs.

ASIA ・ 1 DAY AGO