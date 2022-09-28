Read full article on original website
Visit the resort located in the middle of green fields, and experience the elegant pleasures of Westerners
Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the Southern countryside with many interesting activities at My Phuoc Thanh Ecological Park. Thanks to the cool, green space of the Southern countryside and many unique and interesting experiences, My Phuoc Thanh Ecological Park, although newly opened, is becoming an attractive destination, attracting many visitors. visit.
Noodles Cu Ky is only available in Quang Ninh, guests over 100 kilometers to enjoy
Made from cockle – a unique product only found in Quang Ninh waters, this noodle dish impresses diners with its sweet and sour broth and rich, greasy meat. Referring to Quang Ninh cuisine, people often think of attractive dishes such as Ha Long squid rolls, humiliation, Tien Yen hill chicken, and Dong Trieu fried rice,… In addition, this sea also owns a series of special features. products that visitors can only find here, such as the tick.
Saigon in the changing seasons
Waking up early to go for a walk, sitting with coffee, and watching the street on the day of the change of season, Minh Hieu found Saigon different. Tran Minh Hieu, 27 years old, is working as a tour guide in Da Lat. Hieu loves to move, loves to take pictures. His photos often record the daily life of people in the places he passes.
Dumplings with eight flavors of 0,3$ in Saigon
Each dumpling ball has a colorful, soft, and chewy shell, mixed with 8 flavors, each costing 0,3$. Located on Nguyen Bieu Street, District 5, Hung’s dumpling shop (40 years old) has been popular with many diners recently. The shop is open from 10:30 to 22:30, with the number of dumplings sold at about 2,000 pieces per day.
6 experiences with a 5-star cruise on Ha Long Bay
QUANG NINH – Watching the sunset, kayaking… are interesting experiences with Ambassador Day Cruise II on Ha Long Bay. Ha Long Bay is known as one of the must-visit places at least once in a lifetime. This destination attracts tourists thanks to its beautiful scenery and a system of magnificent limestone mountains and caves.
The hundred-year-old brick kiln in Sa Dec is tinged with moss, attracting curious tourists
Although abandoned, the brick kilns in Sa Dec still have their own charm. Coming to Dong Thap, in addition to colorful flower villages, and fruit-laden orchards… few people know that this place once owned a massive brick kiln system. Sa Dec used to flourish with traditional brick making.(Photo: Thai...
Buffet rice is only 1$ / serving, many office workers who were skeptical have now bought a monthly ticket
A suitable place for Hanoi office people to visit at noon. “Let’s live on the salary of 6 million, don’t spend it like you have 60 million” is a saying that has caused a stir on social networks for many days. Looking at it in a positive way, this is also a useful piece of advice for many ordinary office workers, whose salary is not really enough to spend extravagantly.
The famous specialty of Quang Ninh with the price of nearly 20$/kg
The black crab in Quang Ninh has a small but eye-catching shape, is sold by online addresses for 10-20$ per kg, and is quite attractive. Cu Ky is a famous specialty of Quang Ninh that many people liken to the king crab of Vietnam. Cu Ky is also known as crab, shackle or stone crab, a type of sea crab with two very large claws, hairy legs, and firm and very delicious meat. The reason for the strange name is because they have a large shell, and crouched legs and move more slowly than other sea crabs.
