Visit the resort located in the middle of green fields, and experience the elegant pleasures of Westerners
Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the Southern countryside with many interesting activities at My Phuoc Thanh Ecological Park. Thanks to the cool, green space of the Southern countryside and many unique and interesting experiences, My Phuoc Thanh Ecological Park, although newly opened, is becoming an attractive destination, attracting many visitors. visit.
Four golden season destinations in Cao Bang
Quai Son River, Ngoc Con, Phong Nam, and Ban Gioc Waterfall are places where photographer Dang Van Hai stops by. Cao Bang between September and early October every year is the most beautiful time when the rice fields turn golden. These photos were taken in many different locations, taken in mid-September by Dang Van Hai, a photographer in Binh Dinh, born in 1993.
Saigon in the changing seasons
Waking up early to go for a walk, sitting with coffee, and watching the street on the day of the change of season, Minh Hieu found Saigon different. Tran Minh Hieu, 27 years old, is working as a tour guide in Da Lat. Hieu loves to move, loves to take pictures. His photos often record the daily life of people in the places he passes.
Ho Tram – weekend relaxation place near Ho Chi Minh City
Visitors can participate in entertainment activities, watch the sunset, and enjoy fresh seafood… in two weekends. About 120 km from Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Tram impresses with blue sea, fine sand, and quiet space, suitable for relaxation. If you have 2 weekends off, you and your family can visit many destinations, and enjoy fresh seafood and interesting entertainment services.
The “green steppe regions” in Vietnam make visitors nostalgic at first sight
The beautiful steppes in Vietnam possessing a poetic and charming beauty with green stretches of grass are increasingly sought by tourists to experience. Besides the experience of hunting clouds or watching the golden season in the northern mountains, nowadays the steppe is also one of the favorite places for young people to visit to enjoy the fresh green air, away from the noise. hustle and bustle of life.
Mexico earthquake triggers 'desert tsunami' 1,500 miles away in Death Valley cave
The pool in Devils Hole, home to the endangered pupfish, saw waves erupt up to 4 feet high after a 7.6-magnitude earthquake hit near Mexico on Monday.
I traveled in a camper van for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me on my 10-day trip through the Pacific Northwest.
I spent 10 days traveling between California and Oregon in a Mercedes Sprinter van. We had to stop for gas more than I expected, and a full tank cost about $200, which added up. The scenic views from the RV parks we stayed at overnight were the best part of...
Fears for British tourist, 68, after he disappears while snorkelling with his wife in Bali
A search and rescue operation is currently underway for a British senior citizen who was swept out to sea while snorkelling with his wife in Bali yesterday afternoon. The 68-year-old man went missing while snorkelling with his wife in the pristine waters of the Blue Lagoon Beach resort in the Karangasem Regency in Bali, Indonesia.
Chinese company aims to sell 3 US resorts for $1.3 billion
A Chinese company is looking to sell three major U.S. resort hotels at a combined price tag of $1.3 billion, seeking to cash out these holdings during a powerful surge in leisure travel and resort business. Dajia Insurance Group Co. is putting up for sale the Montage in Laguna Beach,...
Unique boat room in the West
Room boat – a unique accommodation product that has just appeared in Ho Chi Minh City. Can Tho attracts tourists by the novelty and boldness of the Southern river region. Taking advantage of the garden space, with orchards, green canals, and fresh air of the Southwest region, Ms. Huynh Thi Bich Tuyen (living in Can Tho City) built a resort. uniquely Western.
One day in Tien Giang with 330,000 VND
Tien Giang is a suitable place for Ho Chi Minh City tourists to change the wind, have modern check-in photos and visit cultural and historical works. Duong Nhut Long, 28 years old, spends two weekends in Tien Giang . According to him, instead of wandering around Ho Chi Minh City, going to Tien Giang is a reasonable choice because it is home to a variety of attractions, from ancient architectural works, spiritual culture to modern check-in places. . Here is a suggested schedule to go to Tien Giang with motorbikes.
The hundred-year-old brick kiln in Sa Dec is tinged with moss, attracting curious tourists
Although abandoned, the brick kilns in Sa Dec still have their own charm. Coming to Dong Thap, in addition to colorful flower villages, and fruit-laden orchards… few people know that this place once owned a massive brick kiln system. Sa Dec used to flourish with traditional brick making.(Photo: Thai...
Four resorts with the breath of a fishing village
From high-end to affordable, visitors can choose beachfront resorts with fishing village architecture and experience the life of a fisherman. Zannier Hotels Bai San Ho in Song Cau town, Phu Yen includes 73 villas with traditional architecture. Located in a bay with a private beach and surrounded by mountains, the resort is like a peaceful fishing village, separate from the world. Earlier this year, the resort was selected by the Kiwi Hotel Collection Award as the world’s best beachfront hotel .
In Bac Lieu, there is a very special architectural theater, inspired by Vietnamese symbols
The whole project with special architecture, including the theater, was invested with great expense and was confirmed as a Vietnamese record. Referring to the famous tourist attractions of the Mekong Delta region, tourists often think of Can Tho with Ninh Kieu wharf, floating markets and rivers, to Ben Tre with leaning coconut trees or to Ca Mau cape. However, few people know that in this area there is also an extremely rich Bac Lieu.
6 experiences with a 5-star cruise on Ha Long Bay
QUANG NINH – Watching the sunset, kayaking… are interesting experiences with Ambassador Day Cruise II on Ha Long Bay. Ha Long Bay is known as one of the must-visit places at least once in a lifetime. This destination attracts tourists thanks to its beautiful scenery and a system of magnificent limestone mountains and caves.
Three Vietnamese boutique resorts in Asia’s top
Legacy Yen Tu, Azerai La Residence, and Salinda Resort Phu Quoc Island are three winners of Travel World Awards 2022. At the World Travel Awards 2022 (World Travel Awards) Asia – Oceania region, Legacy Yen Tu won the award for Vietnam’s leading boutique resort . The boutique hotel...
Experience a unique and rustic journey at Hang Duong Resort
The rustic, close-to-nature entertainment spots in Lam Dong are being chosen by many families in Ho Chi Minh City to experience. When technology takes the throne and urbanization “explodes”, city dwellers have fewer opportunities to participate in outdoor fun activities such as fishing, archery, exploring orchards, etc. Therefore, activities of exploring nature, and living close to plants and flowers are favored by many urban people.
Which Hotel Is the Most Luxurious in the World?
When it comes to hotels, luxury is in the eye of the beholder. One traveler might think a clean room with a double bed and a free breakfast buffet is the height of posh lodging, while another might...
More than 130 years old Khmer pagoda is colorful in the West
Xiem Can Pagoda is more than 130 years old, bearing traditional Khmer architecture, and featuring a colorful main hall. Here, the pagoda will be recognized as a typical tourist destination in the Mekong Delta. Xiem Can Pagoda is located in the coastal area of Vinh Trach Dong commune (Bac Lieu...
Peek Inside This 727 Airplane That’s Now An Unforgettable Vacation Rental
All products featured on TravelAwaits are independently selected by our writers and editors. We may earn commission when you click on or make a purchase via our links. Known as the land of pura vida, or pure life, Costa Rica is home to stunning beaches, friendly folks, and a plethora of wildlife. This peaceful, laid-back Central American country is also home to a very unique vacation rental.
