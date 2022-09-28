ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Comments / 0

Related
Salon

In Pakistan, 33 million people have been displaced in floods

Since mid-June, the worst floods in living memory have impacted more than 33 million people in Pakistan — now one-third underwater. As the country deals with the aftermath of the devastation and links with global warming become clearer, a demand for climate reparations from the world's top emitting countries is gaining momentum ahead of the annual global climate talks, COP27.
ENVIRONMENT
Click10.com

Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal

TANZANIA – Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution Friday that would have condemned its referendums in four Ukrainian regions as illegal, declared them invalid and urged all countries not to recognize any annexation of the territory claimed by Moscow. The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 10-1 with China,...
POLITICS
Click10.com

US candidate to lead UN telecoms agency after US-Russia race

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Doreen Bogdan-Martin of the United States, secretary general elect of the ITU, receives congratulations after a voting session of The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations specialised agency for information and communication technologies, in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 elected Bogdan-Martin, the first woman to ever hold the position of Secretary General.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
U.S. POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arif Alvi
Person
Imran Khan
Click10.com

Rohingya seek reparations from Facebook for role in massacre

With roosters crowing in the background as he speaks from the crowded refugee camp in Bangladesh that's been his home since 2017, Maung Sawyeddollah, 21, describes what happened when violent hate speech and disinformation targeting the Rohingya minority in Myanmar began to spread on Facebook. “We were good with most...
TECHNOLOGY

Comments / 0

Community Policy