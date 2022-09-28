Read full article on original website
Related
In Pakistan, 33 million people have been displaced in floods
Since mid-June, the worst floods in living memory have impacted more than 33 million people in Pakistan — now one-third underwater. As the country deals with the aftermath of the devastation and links with global warming become clearer, a demand for climate reparations from the world's top emitting countries is gaining momentum ahead of the annual global climate talks, COP27.
Click10.com
Russia vetoes UN resolution calling its referendums illegal
TANZANIA – Russia vetoed a U.N. resolution Friday that would have condemned its referendums in four Ukrainian regions as illegal, declared them invalid and urged all countries not to recognize any annexation of the territory claimed by Moscow. The vote in the 15-member Security Council was 10-1 with China,...
Russia-Ukraine war: Ukrainian forces close in on Lyman; head of nuclear plant reported abducted – live
Luhansk governor says Russian troops trapped in Lyman asked commanders if they could retreat but request was turned down
Click10.com
US candidate to lead UN telecoms agency after US-Russia race
Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. Doreen Bogdan-Martin of the United States, secretary general elect of the ITU, receives congratulations after a voting session of The International Telecommunication Union (ITU), the United Nations specialised agency for information and communication technologies, in Bucharest, Romania, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022. The ITU Plenipotentiary Conference 2022 elected Bogdan-Martin, the first woman to ever hold the position of Secretary General.(AP Photo/Andreea Alexandru)
Flag raisings and burnings in Taiwan as some mark China's national day
TAINAN/TAIWAN STRAIT, Taiwan, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Two small Taiwanese groups at far ends of the debate over relations with Beijing marked China's national day on Saturday with flag raisings and flag burnings, very opposite responses at a time of rising tension over the Taiwan Strait.
Ukraine encircles Russian forces near Donetsk, overshadowing Moscow's annexation of the region
Ukrainian forces are encircling Russian troops in Russian-occupied Lyman, in the Kramatorsk district of Donetsk, despite Moscow's annexation of the region.
Click10.com
Rohingya seek reparations from Facebook for role in massacre
With roosters crowing in the background as he speaks from the crowded refugee camp in Bangladesh that's been his home since 2017, Maung Sawyeddollah, 21, describes what happened when violent hate speech and disinformation targeting the Rohingya minority in Myanmar began to spread on Facebook. “We were good with most...
Ukraine official: Russia shells civilian convoy, kills 20
A regional official in Ukraine says Russian forces have shelled a civilian evacuation convoy in the country's northeast, killing 20 people
