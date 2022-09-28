Read full article on original website
Visit the resort located in the middle of green fields, and experience the elegant pleasures of Westerners
Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the Southern countryside with many interesting activities at My Phuoc Thanh Ecological Park. Thanks to the cool, green space of the Southern countryside and many unique and interesting experiences, My Phuoc Thanh Ecological Park, although newly opened, is becoming an attractive destination, attracting many visitors. visit.
More than 130 years old Khmer pagoda is colorful in the West
Xiem Can Pagoda is more than 130 years old, bearing traditional Khmer architecture, and featuring a colorful main hall. Here, the pagoda will be recognized as a typical tourist destination in the Mekong Delta. Xiem Can Pagoda is located in the coastal area of Vinh Trach Dong commune (Bac Lieu...
Noodles Cu Ky is only available in Quang Ninh, guests over 100 kilometers to enjoy
Made from cockle – a unique product only found in Quang Ninh waters, this noodle dish impresses diners with its sweet and sour broth and rich, greasy meat. Referring to Quang Ninh cuisine, people often think of attractive dishes such as Ha Long squid rolls, humiliation, Tien Yen hill chicken, and Dong Trieu fried rice,… In addition, this sea also owns a series of special features. products that visitors can only find here, such as the tick.
3 cafes with the breath of a bygone era are hidden in the old apartment complex of Ho Chi Minh City
In the old apartment buildings in Saigon, instead of refreshing the space, the cafes below have an extremely attractive and nostalgic old design. If you are tired of modern-style cafes that are somewhat noisy and crowded, the cafes with ancient designs are picky, and deserted, and located deep in the old apartment building is a new stop for you to change. Wind mood, work.
Saigon in the changing seasons
Waking up early to go for a walk, sitting with coffee, and watching the street on the day of the change of season, Minh Hieu found Saigon different. Tran Minh Hieu, 27 years old, is working as a tour guide in Da Lat. Hieu loves to move, loves to take pictures. His photos often record the daily life of people in the places he passes.
Four golden season destinations in Cao Bang
Quai Son River, Ngoc Con, Phong Nam, and Ban Gioc Waterfall are places where photographer Dang Van Hai stops by. Cao Bang between September and early October every year is the most beautiful time when the rice fields turn golden. These photos were taken in many different locations, taken in mid-September by Dang Van Hai, a photographer in Binh Dinh, born in 1993.
10 best high-end restaurants in Vietnam 2022
Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hoi An, and Phan Thiet are the places where restaurants appear in the list of votes from TripAdvisor. (According to TripAdvisor )
The sacred temple worships the stone slab with the image of a human head
THANH HOA – Temple of Binh Khuong, located near the citadel of the Ho Dynasty, has a stone imprinted with a human head and two hands, which is said to be related to the woman who died following her husband. Temple of Binh Khuong lady is located not far...
The apricot fish salad has not been tried yet but has not been to Phan Thiet
BINH THUAN – Fish fillet combined with raw vegetables and herbs, especially the dipping sauce from ear fish and tamarind… is a characteristic of apricot fish salad. Phan Thiet is one of the destinations for tourists who love to learn and discover the local cuisine. The rich source of aquatic products and seafood and the cultural mix between the Vietnamese and the Cham people contribute to the uniqueness of the cuisine in this locality. One of them is apricot fish, which is processed into many delicious dishes, attracting both locals and tourists.
The hundred-year-old brick kiln in Sa Dec is tinged with moss, attracting curious tourists
Although abandoned, the brick kilns in Sa Dec still have their own charm. Coming to Dong Thap, in addition to colorful flower villages, and fruit-laden orchards… few people know that this place once owned a massive brick kiln system. Sa Dec used to flourish with traditional brick making.(Photo: Thai...
Growing Yen Du persimmon earns hundreds of millions of dong per crop
HA TINH – Yen Du persimmon tree in Duc Linh commune, Vu Quang district, harvested after 5-10 years of planting, people pick and sell pickled fruits, collecting 100-300 million VND per crop. In the morning of mid-September, Ms. Nguyen Mai Hue, 40 years old, residing in Yen Du village,...
Buffet rice is only 1$ / serving, many office workers who were skeptical have now bought a monthly ticket
A suitable place for Hanoi office people to visit at noon. “Let’s live on the salary of 6 million, don’t spend it like you have 60 million” is a saying that has caused a stir on social networks for many days. Looking at it in a positive way, this is also a useful piece of advice for many ordinary office workers, whose salary is not really enough to spend extravagantly.
