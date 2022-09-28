BINH THUAN – Fish fillet combined with raw vegetables and herbs, especially the dipping sauce from ear fish and tamarind… is a characteristic of apricot fish salad. Phan Thiet is one of the destinations for tourists who love to learn and discover the local cuisine. The rich source of aquatic products and seafood and the cultural mix between the Vietnamese and the Cham people contribute to the uniqueness of the cuisine in this locality. One of them is apricot fish, which is processed into many delicious dishes, attracting both locals and tourists.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO