World

vinlove.net

Four golden season destinations in Cao Bang

Quai Son River, Ngoc Con, Phong Nam, and Ban Gioc Waterfall are places where photographer Dang Van Hai stops by. Cao Bang between September and early October every year is the most beautiful time when the rice fields turn golden. These photos were taken in many different locations, taken in mid-September by Dang Van Hai, a photographer in Binh Dinh, born in 1993.
PHOTOGRAPHY
vinlove.net

Experience a unique and rustic journey at Hang Duong Resort

The rustic, close-to-nature entertainment spots in Lam Dong are being chosen by many families in Ho Chi Minh City to experience. When technology takes the throne and urbanization “explodes”, city dwellers have fewer opportunities to participate in outdoor fun activities such as fishing, archery, exploring orchards, etc. Therefore, activities of exploring nature, and living close to plants and flowers are favored by many urban people.
TRAVEL
Cheryl E Preston

African Americans assisted the Confederacy during the Civil War

Silas Chandler and his man servant Andrew ChandlerBridgeman images Library of congress. Were African Americans really Confederate soldiers?. Black history is filled with stories of the Underground Railroad, the Emancipation Proclamation, and names of African Americans who fought for freedom from slavery. What is not generally talked about is the fact that there were slaves who aided the Confederacy during the Civil War. It might sound preposterous that any slave would fight to remain in bondage but this situation is not as simple as that and indeed is very complex.
#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Art#Travel Destinations#Vietnamese#Destinat
vinlove.net

Visit the resort located in the middle of green fields, and experience the elegant pleasures of Westerners

Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the Southern countryside with many interesting activities at My Phuoc Thanh Ecological Park. Thanks to the cool, green space of the Southern countryside and many unique and interesting experiences, My Phuoc Thanh Ecological Park, although newly opened, is becoming an attractive destination, attracting many visitors. visit.
TRAVEL
nationalinterest.org

Australia and America Get Ready to Fight Together in the Pacific

The two countries share a common language and a long history of fighting together as allies. A recent visit to America by Australia’s top sailor underscores just how deep the American-Australian relationship is. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday hosted his Australian counterpart at the Pentagon. “During the...
CHINA
vinlove.net

More than 130 years old Khmer pagoda is colorful in the West

Xiem Can Pagoda is more than 130 years old, bearing traditional Khmer architecture, and featuring a colorful main hall. Here, the pagoda will be recognized as a typical tourist destination in the Mekong Delta. Xiem Can Pagoda is located in the coastal area of ​​Vinh Trach Dong commune (Bac Lieu...
WORLD
vinlove.net

Saigon in the changing seasons

Waking up early to go for a walk, sitting with coffee, and watching the street on the day of the change of season, Minh Hieu found Saigon different. Tran Minh Hieu, 27 years old, is working as a tour guide in Da Lat. Hieu loves to move, loves to take pictures. His photos often record the daily life of people in the places he passes.
TRAVEL
vinlove.net

Unique tourism in Con Dao during the sea turtle spawning season

Usually, when it comes to Con Dao, people think of spiritual tourism. But with Nguyen Thu, there is a very different Con Dao. Here, she and her family had an interesting experience that was watching sea turtles lay eggs. Although she has been to Con Dao twice, it was not...
WORLD
vinlove.net

Noodles Cu Ky is only available in Quang Ninh, guests over 100 kilometers to enjoy

Made from cockle – a unique product only found in Quang Ninh waters, this noodle dish impresses diners with its sweet and sour broth and rich, greasy meat. Referring to Quang Ninh cuisine, people often think of attractive dishes such as Ha Long squid rolls, humiliation, Tien Yen hill chicken, and Dong Trieu fried rice,… In addition, this sea also owns a series of special features. products that visitors can only find here, such as the tick.
FOOD & DRINKS
vinlove.net

Countless reasons to prepare warm clothes so as not to miss the weather and fruit season of Dalat at the end of this year

At the end of the year, the dream city begins to be covered with flowers and fog covers the ravishing beauty. Every season, Da Lat will put on a new shirt that makes people always want to visit this city. The time from October to the end of the year is probably the most beautiful moment of Da Lat for many people. Because this is the time when the weather changes from late autumn to winter, the cool breeze of the wind crept through the alleys, mountains and forests. Towards the end of the year, the cold often peaks, making people have to equip all kinds of accessories to “fight the cold”. And also in this season, wild sunflowers begin to dye the streets yellow, pink grass in the hills and ripe persimmons in the gardens.
ENVIRONMENT
vinlove.net

The bridge has the highest pier in Vietnam before the day of traffic

LAO CAI – Mong Sen Bridge the tallest pier in Vietnam is about to open to traffic at the end of this year, after nearly two years of construction. Mong Sen Bridge is part of the project to build a new route connecting to the Noi Bai – Lao Cai highway, replacing the existing 4D highway. The bridge crosses two hills, below is a hydroelectric power station and terraced fields in Sa Pa town.
TRAFFIC
vinlove.net

Four resorts with the breath of a fishing village

From high-end to affordable, visitors can choose beachfront resorts with fishing village architecture and experience the life of a fisherman. Zannier Hotels Bai San Ho in Song Cau town, Phu Yen includes 73 villas with traditional architecture. Located in a bay with a private beach and surrounded by mountains, the resort is like a peaceful fishing village, separate from the world. Earlier this year, the resort was selected by the Kiwi Hotel Collection Award as the world’s best beachfront hotel .
TRAVEL
vinlove.net

6 experiences with a 5-star cruise on Ha Long Bay

QUANG NINH – Watching the sunset, kayaking… are interesting experiences with Ambassador Day Cruise II on Ha Long Bay. Ha Long Bay is known as one of the must-visit places at least once in a lifetime. This destination attracts tourists thanks to its beautiful scenery and a system of magnificent limestone mountains and caves.
TRAVEL
OK! Magazine

Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With These Iconic Brands — Shop Now

It's officially Hispanic Heritage month! During this time of year, the nation celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions made by American descendants of Spain, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America.The observation began under Lyndon B. Johnson's administration as Hispanic Heritage week, but in 1988 the seven-day celebration later evolved into an entire month. While people are looking to learn more about the history of Spanish-speaking countries, some are also interested in investing in Hispanic companies. Supporting Latinx and Iberian brands should be done year-round, but in honor of the four-week period, we have put together some of our...
RETAIL
vinlove.net

Spending nearly 4.000$, a group of 4 friends traveled across Vietnam for 35 days to celebrate 10 years of friendship

Returning from a trip through 22 provinces for 35 days Kim Ngan (Dong Nai) and 3 close friends had a memorable experience celebrating 10 years of their friendship. Dreaming of a trip together since college, but it took 5 years for Kim Ngan and a group of close friends to realize their dream. Incidentally, this trip is a milestone marking 10 years of friendship and 20 years of studying in the same school with 4 friends: Ngan, Thanh, Thao, and Hung.
TRAVEL

