vinlove.net
Four golden season destinations in Cao Bang
Quai Son River, Ngoc Con, Phong Nam, and Ban Gioc Waterfall are places where photographer Dang Van Hai stops by. Cao Bang between September and early October every year is the most beautiful time when the rice fields turn golden. These photos were taken in many different locations, taken in mid-September by Dang Van Hai, a photographer in Binh Dinh, born in 1993.
vinlove.net
Experience a unique and rustic journey at Hang Duong Resort
The rustic, close-to-nature entertainment spots in Lam Dong are being chosen by many families in Ho Chi Minh City to experience. When technology takes the throne and urbanization “explodes”, city dwellers have fewer opportunities to participate in outdoor fun activities such as fishing, archery, exploring orchards, etc. Therefore, activities of exploring nature, and living close to plants and flowers are favored by many urban people.
‘When You Come to America You Want to Avoid Anyone Black’: Author Talks About New Book ‘America Made Me a Black Man’ and Being Black in America
In America, a painful reality exists that there is no manual for surviving the reality of what it means to be Black—like there’s no manual that tells you how to drive while Black. In Boyah J. Farah’s new memoir, America Made Me a Black Man, he examines racism...
African Americans assisted the Confederacy during the Civil War
Silas Chandler and his man servant Andrew ChandlerBridgeman images Library of congress. Were African Americans really Confederate soldiers?. Black history is filled with stories of the Underground Railroad, the Emancipation Proclamation, and names of African Americans who fought for freedom from slavery. What is not generally talked about is the fact that there were slaves who aided the Confederacy during the Civil War. It might sound preposterous that any slave would fight to remain in bondage but this situation is not as simple as that and indeed is very complex.
vinlove.net
Visit the resort located in the middle of green fields, and experience the elegant pleasures of Westerners
Immerse yourself in the atmosphere of the Southern countryside with many interesting activities at My Phuoc Thanh Ecological Park. Thanks to the cool, green space of the Southern countryside and many unique and interesting experiences, My Phuoc Thanh Ecological Park, although newly opened, is becoming an attractive destination, attracting many visitors. visit.
nationalinterest.org
Australia and America Get Ready to Fight Together in the Pacific
The two countries share a common language and a long history of fighting together as allies. A recent visit to America by Australia’s top sailor underscores just how deep the American-Australian relationship is. Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday hosted his Australian counterpart at the Pentagon. “During the...
vinlove.net
More than 130 years old Khmer pagoda is colorful in the West
Xiem Can Pagoda is more than 130 years old, bearing traditional Khmer architecture, and featuring a colorful main hall. Here, the pagoda will be recognized as a typical tourist destination in the Mekong Delta. Xiem Can Pagoda is located in the coastal area of Vinh Trach Dong commune (Bac Lieu...
What Reading 220 History Textbooks Taught One Scholar About Racism in America
'In Teaching White Supremacy,' Harvard researcher Donald Yacovone analyzed 220 history textbooks
vinlove.net
Saigon in the changing seasons
Waking up early to go for a walk, sitting with coffee, and watching the street on the day of the change of season, Minh Hieu found Saigon different. Tran Minh Hieu, 27 years old, is working as a tour guide in Da Lat. Hieu loves to move, loves to take pictures. His photos often record the daily life of people in the places he passes.
vinlove.net
The hundred-year-old brick kiln in Sa Dec is tinged with moss, attracting curious tourists
Although abandoned, the brick kilns in Sa Dec still have their own charm. Coming to Dong Thap, in addition to colorful flower villages, and fruit-laden orchards… few people know that this place once owned a massive brick kiln system. Sa Dec used to flourish with traditional brick making.(Photo: Thai...
vinlove.net
Unique tourism in Con Dao during the sea turtle spawning season
Usually, when it comes to Con Dao, people think of spiritual tourism. But with Nguyen Thu, there is a very different Con Dao. Here, she and her family had an interesting experience that was watching sea turtles lay eggs. Although she has been to Con Dao twice, it was not...
vinlove.net
Noodles Cu Ky is only available in Quang Ninh, guests over 100 kilometers to enjoy
Made from cockle – a unique product only found in Quang Ninh waters, this noodle dish impresses diners with its sweet and sour broth and rich, greasy meat. Referring to Quang Ninh cuisine, people often think of attractive dishes such as Ha Long squid rolls, humiliation, Tien Yen hill chicken, and Dong Trieu fried rice,… In addition, this sea also owns a series of special features. products that visitors can only find here, such as the tick.
vinlove.net
Countless reasons to prepare warm clothes so as not to miss the weather and fruit season of Dalat at the end of this year
At the end of the year, the dream city begins to be covered with flowers and fog covers the ravishing beauty. Every season, Da Lat will put on a new shirt that makes people always want to visit this city. The time from October to the end of the year is probably the most beautiful moment of Da Lat for many people. Because this is the time when the weather changes from late autumn to winter, the cool breeze of the wind crept through the alleys, mountains and forests. Towards the end of the year, the cold often peaks, making people have to equip all kinds of accessories to “fight the cold”. And also in this season, wild sunflowers begin to dye the streets yellow, pink grass in the hills and ripe persimmons in the gardens.
vinlove.net
The bridge has the highest pier in Vietnam before the day of traffic
LAO CAI – Mong Sen Bridge the tallest pier in Vietnam is about to open to traffic at the end of this year, after nearly two years of construction. Mong Sen Bridge is part of the project to build a new route connecting to the Noi Bai – Lao Cai highway, replacing the existing 4D highway. The bridge crosses two hills, below is a hydroelectric power station and terraced fields in Sa Pa town.
vinlove.net
Four resorts with the breath of a fishing village
From high-end to affordable, visitors can choose beachfront resorts with fishing village architecture and experience the life of a fisherman. Zannier Hotels Bai San Ho in Song Cau town, Phu Yen includes 73 villas with traditional architecture. Located in a bay with a private beach and surrounded by mountains, the resort is like a peaceful fishing village, separate from the world. Earlier this year, the resort was selected by the Kiwi Hotel Collection Award as the world’s best beachfront hotel .
vinlove.net
6 experiences with a 5-star cruise on Ha Long Bay
QUANG NINH – Watching the sunset, kayaking… are interesting experiences with Ambassador Day Cruise II on Ha Long Bay. Ha Long Bay is known as one of the must-visit places at least once in a lifetime. This destination attracts tourists thanks to its beautiful scenery and a system of magnificent limestone mountains and caves.
vinlove.net
10 best high-end restaurants in Vietnam 2022
Hanoi, Ho Chi Minh City, Da Nang, Hoi An, and Phan Thiet are the places where restaurants appear in the list of votes from TripAdvisor. (According to TripAdvisor )
Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month With These Iconic Brands — Shop Now
It's officially Hispanic Heritage month! During this time of year, the nation celebrates the histories, cultures and contributions made by American descendants of Spain, Mexico, Central America, the Caribbean and South America.The observation began under Lyndon B. Johnson's administration as Hispanic Heritage week, but in 1988 the seven-day celebration later evolved into an entire month. While people are looking to learn more about the history of Spanish-speaking countries, some are also interested in investing in Hispanic companies. Supporting Latinx and Iberian brands should be done year-round, but in honor of the four-week period, we have put together some of our...
vinlove.net
The sacred temple worships the stone slab with the image of a human head
THANH HOA – Temple of Binh Khuong, located near the citadel of the Ho Dynasty, has a stone imprinted with a human head and two hands, which is said to be related to the woman who died following her husband. Temple of Binh Khuong lady is located not far...
vinlove.net
Spending nearly 4.000$, a group of 4 friends traveled across Vietnam for 35 days to celebrate 10 years of friendship
Returning from a trip through 22 provinces for 35 days Kim Ngan (Dong Nai) and 3 close friends had a memorable experience celebrating 10 years of their friendship. Dreaming of a trip together since college, but it took 5 years for Kim Ngan and a group of close friends to realize their dream. Incidentally, this trip is a milestone marking 10 years of friendship and 20 years of studying in the same school with 4 friends: Ngan, Thanh, Thao, and Hung.
