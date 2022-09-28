At the end of the year, the dream city begins to be covered with flowers and fog covers the ravishing beauty. Every season, Da Lat will put on a new shirt that makes people always want to visit this city. The time from October to the end of the year is probably the most beautiful moment of Da Lat for many people. Because this is the time when the weather changes from late autumn to winter, the cool breeze of the wind crept through the alleys, mountains and forests. Towards the end of the year, the cold often peaks, making people have to equip all kinds of accessories to “fight the cold”. And also in this season, wild sunflowers begin to dye the streets yellow, pink grass in the hills and ripe persimmons in the gardens.

