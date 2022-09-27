DAVIS – Several schools in Davis were evacuated for a time due to the smell of natural gas Tuesday morning. According to the Davis Joint Unified School District, they received reports of natural gas smell at several campuses across the city. As a result, the district says the following campuses were evacuated: Davis Senior High, King High, Davis School for Independent Study, Holmes Junior High, and North Davis Elementary. The district office has also was evacuated. City officials say the smell was most likely from a gas blow-off PG&E started around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Fire department crews have cleared the campuses to make sure there are no gas leaks. Students at all the schools have been allowed to return to their classrooms.

DAVIS, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO