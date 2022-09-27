Read full article on original website
Slumlord’s properties damage a Sacramento woman’s condo and several others in last four yearsRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Movie about imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Jimmy Lai to be screened in Sacramento on October 24D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Sacramento aims to boost flood preparedness with Highwater Jamboree on October 15D.J. EatonSacramento, CA
Demonstrators urge Public Utilities Commission to fund Lifeline , low-income wireless servicesRobert J HansenSacramento, CA
Mountain Democrat
Diamond Springs park impacts considered
The El Dorado County Board of Supervisors has approved a preliminary design for a community park in Diamond Springs. Concerns from residents and county leaders include traffic congestion and noise. David Campbell, with the Roach + Campbell landscape architecture firm, introduced three concept plans for the park to supervisors last...
What's being done to lessen traffic on I-80 between Sacramento and Dixon?
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you've ever driven between Sacramento and Dixon on I-80, you've most likely seen slowdowns during commuting times and on weekends. The project spans nearly 35 miles. It goes from Dixon into Sacramento, splits towards Natomas, and then all the way to Highway 50. Dennis Keaton...
Mountain Democrat
Thunder in the Park roars into Cameron Park
Join the Shingle Springs-Cameron Park Chamber of Commerce for the annual Thunder in the Park Car Show featuring classic cars and trucks, live music, raffle prizes, food trucks, vendor booths and more at Cameron Park Lake. Pre-registration for those with pre-1974 classic cars who want to enter a vehicle closes...
Solano County express lanes project seeks to reduce congestion on I-80
SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. — You might have noticed construction on I-80 in Solano County between Sacramento and the Bay Area. It’s all part of a project Caltrans and the Solano County Transportation Authority are working on to create 18 miles of express lanes on the east and west sides of I-80 in the Vacaville-Fairfield corridor.
Smell of natural gas prompts evacuation of several Davis schools across the city
DAVIS – Several schools in Davis were evacuated for a time due to the smell of natural gas Tuesday morning. According to the Davis Joint Unified School District, they received reports of natural gas smell at several campuses across the city. As a result, the district says the following campuses were evacuated: Davis Senior High, King High, Davis School for Independent Study, Holmes Junior High, and North Davis Elementary. The district office has also was evacuated. City officials say the smell was most likely from a gas blow-off PG&E started around 5 a.m. Tuesday. Fire department crews have cleared the campuses to make sure there are no gas leaks. Students at all the schools have been allowed to return to their classrooms.
goldcountrymedia.com
Ranch style home in Folsom
This week’s Legends Real Estate featured home is in one of Folsom’s well-established neighborhoods in the heart of the city and is listed by John Domeier of Legends Real Estate office in Folsom for $510,000. Located at 117 Braircliff Drive, this home is great for a first-time buyer...
North Lake Tahoe program offers up to $24k for homeowners to rent to locals
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. — North Lake Tahoe property owners could get $24,000 by renting their properties to local workers through a new program. Lease to Locals offers a cash incentive to property owners who convert their properties into short-term or long-term rentals. The program launched in August and is funded through July 31, 2023.
rosevilletoday.com
Westbrook Elementary in Roseville construction progress photos
Scheduled to welcome students for 2023-2024 academic year. Roseville, Calif.- The Roseville City School District (RCSD) broke ground at Westbrook Elementary this year and construction is progressing. The ceremony was held in March at 4510 Solaire Drive in Roseville. Attendees included members from the RCSD Board of Trustees, District leadership, development and construction teams and officials from the City of Roseville.
northbaybusinessjournal.com
3 new Solano County warehouses sell for $90 million
A newly built 415,000-square-foot industrial real estate complex in central Solano County has sold for $90.5 million, or about $218 a square foot. Boston-based TA Realty’s TAL Green Valley LP purchased three class A distribution warehouses from Fairfield Industrial Holdings II LLC (Panattoni Development) near the junction of interstates 80 and 680 in Fairfield on Sept. 21, according to public records and deal brokers.
riolindamessenger.com
Decade-old Development Project Comes to Community Planning Advisory Council Tonight
The long-dormant Century Palms project, planned for the open property at the southwest corner of Rio Linda Boulevard and M Street, has been in planning for a decade now, since 2012. Somewhat surprisingly, the project is on tonight’s CPAC docket, and Brothers Property Development (on L Street in Rio Linda)...
3 People Killed 2 Others Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Davis (Davis, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a multi-vehicle accident occurred in Davis on Sunday. The crash happened at Interstate 80 in Solano County at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
ksro.com
CHP Investigating Head-On Fatality in Rohnert Park
A Petaluma woman is dead after a head-on crash in Rohnert Park. On Friday afternoon, CHP say 26-year-old Jorge Valles was driving eastbound on Rohnert Park Expressway, east of Stony Point Road in his Ford Ranger, while a woman driving a Honda CRV was going westbound. It appears that the Ford made an unsafe turn to the left, crossing into the opposite lane, directly in front of the Honda. The two vehicles crashed into each other, and fire personnel had to extricate both drivers. They were both taken to Santa Rosa Memorial for major injuries but the woman was declared dead upon arrival. Her name is being withheld pending family notification.
Motorcyclist dies in crash on Hwy 242
CONCORD, Calif. (BCN) — A motorcyclist died after being struck from behind by a vehicle on state Highway 242 in Concord on Tuesday night, according to the California Highway Patrol. The crash was reported shortly before 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 242 south of Willow Pass Road. A rider on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was hit […]
Motorcyclist killed in crash on Hwy 242 near Concord
CONCORD (CBS SF/BCN) – A motorcyclist died Tuesday night after being struck from behind by a vehicle on state Highway 242 in Concord, according to the California Highway Patrol.The crash was reported shortly before 11:15 p.m. on southbound Highway 242 south of Willow Pass Road.A rider on a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was hit from behind by someone driving a Toyota Highlander. The motorcyclist was taken to a hospital and succumbed to his injuries there, CHP officials said. The Contra Costa County coroner's office was not releasing his name as of Wednesday.The Toyota driver was not injured in the crash, which remains under investigation. Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the CHP's Contra Costa-area office at (925) 646-4980.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
One Dead, Two Injured in Sacramento Apartment Fire
One Killed, Two Hospitalized in Sacramento Apartment Fire. One person is dead, and two others suffered serious injuries after they tried to escape a fire at their Sacramento apartment building last week. Residents of the 10-unit apartment complex ran and jumped for their lives when the fire broke out. Details...
Roseville could see a new Costco location. Here's where
ROSEVILLE, Calif. — A new Costco location could be making its way to West Roseville, based on new documents filed with the city. Costco Wholesale is proposing a 160,529 square foot warehouse at the northwest corner of Baseline Road and Fiddyment Road. “An application from Costco was submitted to...
One dead, one injured in Lincoln following collision with train
LINCOLN, Calif. (KTXL) — On Monday a vehicle was struck by a Union Pacific train in Lincoln leaving one person dead and hospitalizing another, according to Lincoln Police Department. Police shared in a press release that the crash happened around 5:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lincoln Boulevard and Ferrari Ranch Roach. The northbound train […]
9-hour SWAT standoff continuing at Pleasant Hill Nordstrom Rack after suspect ran into store Tuesday
A nine-hour SWAT standoff at the SunValley Mall in Pleasant Hill is ongoing after police say a high-speed car chase ended in the area and a suspect ran inside of the Nordstrom Rack, forcing the store to be evacuated.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Yuba County Head-On Crash Kills El Dorado Hills Woman
Head-On Crash on New York Flat Road Kills Woman in Pickup. A fatal head-on crash in Yuba County involving two pickups occurred on September 23 that took the life of an El Dorado Hills woman. The accident happened near Forbestown along New York Flat Road around 6:45 p.m. In the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the woman was driving a Ford F-250 along the road when it collided with a Ford F-150, driven by a man, age 44. The woman driver was ejected from her pickup when it rolled over in the accident.
Stockton approves alternate electric utility option to PG&E
STOCKTON, Calif. — A recently approved contract will give those living and working in Stockton a new option for electricity utilities outside of the city's current sole provider, Pacific Gas and Electric (PG&E). During a September meeting, Stockton City Council members unanimously voted to join a Joint Powers Agreement...
