ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntington, WV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kentuckytoday.com

State recoups $15 million from failed Braidy Industries project

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear announced Thursday the $15 million awarded to a company in the final days of the 2017 General Assembly for an aluminum plant in the Ashland area that was never built has been recouped. “Today, I am announcing the commonwealth has secured the...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Report shows ‘overwhelming support’ for medical marijuana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – Gov. Andy Beshear released a summary Friday of the feedback obtained by his Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee, saying Kentuckians agree it is past time to act on legalizing medical cannabis. In June, Beshear announced the members of the Team Kentucky Medical Cannabis Advisory Committee to...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Wisconsin Republicans file 2 open records lawsuits

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The Republican Party of Wisconsin has filed a pair of lawsuits six weeks before the election that seek records from the administrations of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson related to issues that have been campaign fodder for conservatives. The lawsuits were...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy