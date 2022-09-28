Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cynthia Jayne Schneider, 63
Cynthia Jayne Schneider, 63, of Coeur d’Alene, passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at Hospice of North Idaho’s Schneidmiller House. Cindy was born in Chicago on Aug. 19, 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Esther (Runions) Best, and her sisters, Connie and Charlotte. Cindy...
Coeur d'Alene Press
North Idaho Philharmonia announces 'Baroque Magic'
Audiences are invited to nestle in Oct. 7 and 8 at the Panida Theater in Sandpoint for a rare opportunity to experience the complete Brandenburg Concertos by J.S. Bach in one go, presented during a magical weekend by the North Idaho Philharmonia. Artistic director and conductor Jan Pellant returns for...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Kathie Joy Boss, 63
Kathie Joy Boss passed away in her home Sept. 24, 2022. Kathie was at the young age of 63 years old and was a beloved member of her community. She passed away in her sleep. Kathie Joy Boss was born to Kenneth Ray and Mary Sue Catlett at Norton’s Infirmary in Louisville, Ky. She was the middle sister to Paula White and Lisa Trusty. She attended high school at Suda E. Butler Highschool and graduated in 1976. She married David Spencer on July 2, 1988, and had her first daughter, Miranda, on Jan. 14, 1990. She became a widow two years later in June of 1992. She started attending Sullivan University for Tourism. She, at that point, moved back home with her young daughter to her parents’ house. She then worked at State Farm Insurance for six years. While working at State Farm, she had an injury that led to her meeting her true love, Daniel Boss.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Patricia "Pat" Ann Greeley, 78
Patricia Ann (Pat) Greeley, 78, of Spokane Valley, Wash., went to be with the Lord on Sept. 11, 2022, at MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. Patricia was born Dec. 23, 1943, to Conrad and Myrtle (Larson) Bjaaland in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Merlin Bjaaland; sister, Janet Marfil; sister, Darlene Runyon; and sister, Karen Stoughton.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
inlander.com
I Saw You
JEERS TO LONG DRIVES: To build a relationship is to build a kingdom. And, at first, it's a wild, thrilling frontier. Every question uncovers new sights. Every conversation is an act of exploration. Every date is an expedition. You two grab your machetes and plop on your pith helmets and set out onto an expedition to map this new land. You're driven positively giddy by the delight of the new.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Paul Herman Huff, 68
Paul Herman Huff passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022, at his home in Spirit Lake. He was born in Woodland, Calif., to Charles and Phyllis Huff. Paul is survived by his wife Mary Huff and his daughter Melissa Garcia, his granddaughters Christina (Austin) Fermo,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Things are looking up
COEUR d’ALENE — Remember when you were a kid and loved climbing trees? And you climbed so high, when you finally looked down, it scared you?. You should come to City Park today. No, not to climb a tree, but to watch folks who are really good at it.
KHQ Right Now
Local business jumps in on T.V. dinner trend
SPOKANE, Wash. - In 1925 T.V. dinners became an overwhelming success among Americans. As of recent, due to a Tiktok trend, Artesian T.V. dinners are making a big comeback. A tiktoker posted a video of their homemade T.V. dinner that got over 500 thousand likes. But you don't have to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'I love every minute of being a teacher'
The 2023 Idaho Teacher of the Year is a champion for public education, a cheerful cheerleader for her students and, as her son put it, "a radioactive ball of energy." "I'm so proud of her. She definitely deserves it," 13-year-old Clark Massey said. "She works so much and so hard and, well, it just shows."
Coeur d'Alene Press
Christopher “Chris” Douglas Guggemos, 68
Christopher “Chris” Douglas Guggemos, 68, affectionately known as the community’s “Music Man,” passed away peacefully in his sleep in Coeur d’Alene Monday after a six-year battle with cancer. For 31 years, Chris and his company, Handshake Productions, provided free summer concerts at local parks,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Bertram William McCauley, 93
Bertram “Bert” William McCauley, Lt. Col. U.S. Marine Corps, Ret. passed away Sept. 20, 2022, peacefully at his home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was born Dec. 15, 1928, in New Albany, Ind., the son of Charlotta Wolf McCauley and Zola William McCauley. In 1944 he became an Eagle Scout and was a member of the Order of the Arrow.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Spanish tapas restaurant opens in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — A new restaurant is offering some great Spanish cuisine in downtown Spokane. De España just opened in the old Incrediburger and Eggs building. They say the cuisine is Spanish with a Pacific Northwest flare. They specialize in small plates so you can try out what’s on the menu. “It’s going to be kind of family style, you...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cd'A Symphony Orchestra returns for 44th season
The Coeur d’Alene Symphony Orchestra has announced the start of its 44th season. Maestro Danh Pham said what audiences will enjoy most about this season is the variety. "We have so many new voices we are featuring," Pham told The Press. "From Omar Thomas to our 'South of the Border' concert, we will see more composers that are not of the traditional canon of composers. Don't worry, we will have plenty of favorites to perform, but this diversifies our musical palette a bit."
Coeur d'Alene Press
Hospice of North Idaho offers end-of-life education
COEUR d’ALENE — Hospice of North Idaho and North Idaho Direct Primary Care have partnered to present a free community education series on end-of-life challenges. The three-part series begins tonight at 6 p.m. at the Hospice of North Idaho community building, 2290 West Prairie Ave., in Coeur d’Alene. A question-and-answer panel will follow the presentation.
California cat missing for nearly a decade, found 1,000 miles away in North Idaho
HAYDEN, Idaho — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what this...
Warnings of 'imminent damnation', armed board meeting attendees and harassment: Former Idaho library director to share experience
SPOKANE, Wash. — One month after she announced her resignation, former Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden will host an event to discuss the threats, extreme requests for censorship, and resistance that led to her resignation. The event "When Freedom of Expression is at Risk" will take place at...
Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down
SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
theshelbyreport.com
Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
Coeur d'Alene Press
5A/4A REGIONAL GOLF: Potter sends Cd'A boys to regional title
POST FALLS — Different season, same results.Coeur d’Alene sophomore Grant Porter shot a 73 to earn medalist honors for the second time in less than five months, leading the Viking boys to the 5A Region 1 championship at The Links onThursday. Senior Luke West (74) and junior Trey Nipp (78) also qualified individually for Coeur d’Alene, which shot 310 as a team to claim the regional title by 20 strokes over Lewiston. It was the Vikings’ fourth straight regional title.
Comments / 0