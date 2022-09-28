Read full article on original website
Coeur d'Alene Press
STCU awards $40,000 in classroom grants
Teachers in Kootenai, Shoshone, Bonner and Boundary counties were among those receiving $200 classroom grants as part of STCU’s efforts to welcome educators back to school. Founded by teachers, the nonprofit credit union is honoring its roots by awarding the grants to 200 educators — a total of $40,000 to winners drawn at random. As the price of pencils and paper are subject to the effects of inflation, the amount of each grant award has been increased from $150 to $200. Winners can spend their grant on anything that will enhance students’ classroom experiences, whether a basic need or something special.
NIC Board tables ombudsman talks
With three “ayes” and two abstentions, the North Idaho College Board of Trustees on Wednesday decided to table discussions regarding developing an ombudsman program. Trustees Greg McKenzie and Todd Banducci abstained from the vote. McKenzie participated via phone conference call. “I don’t think the board that’s sitting now...
