Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MY TURN: Do your homework; NIC and the business community
Brent Regan’s last column, Work not Woke, was a little amusing. The silver spoon trust funder has taken a few college classes in California, but he’s never benefited from an Idaho education, nor has he ever been a large-scale employer in this region. Brent’s latest take on North...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Hospice of North Idaho offers end-of-life education
COEUR d’ALENE — Hospice of North Idaho and North Idaho Direct Primary Care have partnered to present a free community education series on end-of-life challenges. The three-part series begins tonight at 6 p.m. at the Hospice of North Idaho community building, 2290 West Prairie Ave., in Coeur d’Alene. A question-and-answer panel will follow the presentation.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sources of Strength should be retained
It is distressing and rather amazing that the Sources of Strength suicide prevention program has even become controversial, as recently reported in The Press. This excellent program in SD271 and others is “a best practice suicide prevention project designed to harness the power of peer social networks to change unhealthy norms and culture, ultimately preventing suicide, bullying and substance abuse.” The mission of Sources of Strength is to prevent suicide by increasing help-seeking behaviors and promoting connections between peers and caring adults.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Candlelight likely to remain polling place
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners are likely to reverse a tentative decision to move the polling place currently located at Candlelight Christian Fellowship. Commissioners Bill Brooks and Chris Fillios voted Tuesday in favor of changing the polling location for precincts 403 and 405 from Candlelight to Community United Methodist Church, pending an opinion from the county’s legal team.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Report: Lake CDA improving
Lake Coeur d'Alene is beginning to recover from nearly a century of mining in its watershed, according to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released Friday. Samuel Luoma, chair of the committee who wrote the report, said while the overall water quality of the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC Board tables ombudsman talks
With three “ayes” and two abstentions, the North Idaho College Board of Trustees on Wednesday decided to table discussions regarding developing an ombudsman program. Trustees Greg McKenzie and Todd Banducci abstained from the vote. McKenzie participated via phone conference call. “I don’t think the board that’s sitting now...
Coeur d'Alene Press
STCU awards $40,000 in classroom grants
Teachers in Kootenai, Shoshone, Bonner and Boundary counties were among those receiving $200 classroom grants as part of STCU’s efforts to welcome educators back to school. Founded by teachers, the nonprofit credit union is honoring its roots by awarding the grants to 200 educators — a total of $40,000 to winners drawn at random. As the price of pencils and paper are subject to the effects of inflation, the amount of each grant award has been increased from $150 to $200. Winners can spend their grant on anything that will enhance students’ classroom experiences, whether a basic need or something special.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Patricia "Pat" Ann Greeley, 78
Patricia Ann (Pat) Greeley, 78, of Spokane Valley, Wash., went to be with the Lord on Sept. 11, 2022, at MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. Patricia was born Dec. 23, 1943, to Conrad and Myrtle (Larson) Bjaaland in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Merlin Bjaaland; sister, Janet Marfil; sister, Darlene Runyon; and sister, Karen Stoughton.
Coeur d'Alene Press
CANDLELIGHT: A political ploy, not about election security
This has become a way for the ultra left to suppress the First Amendment rights of those who do not belong to their orthodoxy. My MAGA hat makes them feel unsafe. My NRA T-shirt, my Proud Conservative bumper sticker, all make them say they feel unsafe. Do they honestly think I am going to start frothing at the mouth and biting people on the leg? No. It is a manipulative tactic they are using to stifle my freedom of speech.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Beverly Jeannine Baskett, 92
Beverly Jeannine Baskett was born Oct. 1, 1929, to Lewis and Elnora (Hayes) Laws in Havelock, Neb. She grew up in Havelock and graduated from Havelock High School. She was married to James Baskett Jr., and the marriage was blessed with eight children: Perry, William (aka Willy), Alex, Glen, Michael, Janet, Sharon and James III. Jeannine was a stay-at-home mother and was committed to the care of the home and family. The family made several moves to various communities, including Washington, Oregon, California and Alaska. Jeannine moved to North Idaho in 2007. She died peacefully Sept. 23, 2022, at Schneidmiller Hospice House at the age of 92 years.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Mortensen sworn in as prosecutor
COEUR d’ALENE — For the first time since 2009, Kootenai County has a new prosecuting attorney. Mortensen, a Post Falls resident with 10 years of prosecutorial experience, took the oath of office Friday morning. He replaces longtime Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh, who will take the bench in January.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sandpoint area gets new VA center
KOOTENAI — There’s a new Veterans Affairs health center in the community and local veterans are invited to celebrate. STGi International and Veterans Affairs will dedicate the new rural health center, 130 McGhee Road, Suite 101, in Kootenai. The open house is taking place Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Police chief for the people
SPIRIT LAKE — Dennis Sanchez likes knowing that if his police car broke down or had a flat tire, citizens would stop to help before a tow truck would arrive. “That doesn't happen everywhere,” he said. Spirit Lake’s police chief believes a reason for that is the solid...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'I love every minute of being a teacher'
The 2023 Idaho Teacher of the Year is a champion for public education, a cheerful cheerleader for her students and, as her son put it, "a radioactive ball of energy." "I'm so proud of her. She definitely deserves it," 13-year-old Clark Massey said. "She works so much and so hard and, well, it just shows."
Coeur d'Alene Press
A boon for welding, auto students
Welding and automotive technology students at Kootenai Technical Education Campus are about to enjoy expanded space and inventory, thanks to the more than $300,000 in grants their programs have just been awarded. "The state of Idaho just got approved for $4 million throughout the state for career technical education expansion,"...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Bertram William McCauley, 93
Bertram “Bert” William McCauley, Lt. Col. U.S. Marine Corps, Ret. passed away Sept. 20, 2022, peacefully at his home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was born Dec. 15, 1928, in New Albany, Ind., the son of Charlotta Wolf McCauley and Zola William McCauley. In 1944 he became an Eagle Scout and was a member of the Order of the Arrow.
Coeur d'Alene Press
That makes purrrfect sense
COEUR d’ALENE — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Physicians endorse Broschet, Corkill and Zimmerman
Nonpartisan Doctors of Coeur d’Alene, or NDOC, announced its endorsement of Tarie Zimmerman, Brad Corkill and Pete Broschet for election to the North Idaho College Board of Trustees. NDOC is a growing group of over 70 local physicians, comprising Republicans, Democrats and Independents who care deeply about the community,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
CANDLELIGHT: Polling place decision hypocritical
In regard to the article today, Coeur d’Alene Press Candlelight Christian Fellowship shouldn’t hold elections at the church, insinuating they are swaying voters by sending out political leaflets: My question is why is it the School Board can send out slanted flyers and pamphlets (at taxpayers expense) and still hold elections in the schools. Seems a bit hypocritical to me.
