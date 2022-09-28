Read full article on original website
Voters voice displeasure with polling location, County Commissioner expects it to remain
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Voters in Kootenai County are voicing their displeasure in having Candlelight Fellowship Christian being a polling location ahead of the general election. “We were approached by a number of people who came to us,” said Bill Brooks, Kootenai County Commissioner. “They basically said they felt uncomfortable or unsafe voting at Candlelight.” Voters cited the church’s right-leaning...
Coeur d'Alene Press
CANDLELIGHT: A political ploy, not about election security
This has become a way for the ultra left to suppress the First Amendment rights of those who do not belong to their orthodoxy. My MAGA hat makes them feel unsafe. My NRA T-shirt, my Proud Conservative bumper sticker, all make them say they feel unsafe. Do they honestly think I am going to start frothing at the mouth and biting people on the leg? No. It is a manipulative tactic they are using to stifle my freedom of speech.
Coeur d'Alene Press
MY TURN: Save NIC from FUD
Why do we read in this paper on Sept. 16 that representatives of the majority of the county, the Republican Party (63,755 voters, 63% of registered county voters), are supposedly working to do away with NIC? Are we to believe “My Turn” author, Donna Harvey, that the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, composed of elected Precinct Committeemen representing their precincts, are actively working against the county constituents to “get rid of NIC” and to “get rid of public education” as claimed by the author?
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC Board tables ombudsman talks
With three “ayes” and two abstentions, the North Idaho College Board of Trustees on Wednesday decided to table discussions regarding developing an ombudsman program. Trustees Greg McKenzie and Todd Banducci abstained from the vote. McKenzie participated via phone conference call. “I don’t think the board that’s sitting now...
Bonner County Daily Bee
Commission holds rare Friday meeting
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners canceled their meeting Tuesday due to the lack of a quorum. Commissioner Dan McDonald is out on family business and commissioners Jeff Connolly and Steve Bradshaw are in Boise for a conference. Connolly and Bradshaw opted to meet on Friday, Sept. 23, without McDonald...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Candlelight likely to remain polling place
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners are likely to reverse a tentative decision to move the polling place currently located at Candlelight Christian Fellowship. Commissioners Bill Brooks and Chris Fillios voted Tuesday in favor of changing the polling location for precincts 403 and 405 from Candlelight to Community United Methodist Church, pending an opinion from the county’s legal team.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Physicians endorse Broschet, Corkill and Zimmerman
Nonpartisan Doctors of Coeur d’Alene, or NDOC, announced its endorsement of Tarie Zimmerman, Brad Corkill and Pete Broschet for election to the North Idaho College Board of Trustees. NDOC is a growing group of over 70 local physicians, comprising Republicans, Democrats and Independents who care deeply about the community,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Commissioners criticize assessor’s request
COEUR d’ALENE — Despite reservations about the hefty cost, Kootenai County commissioners reaffirmed their decision Tuesday to allow Assessor Bela Kovacs to hire a private company to conduct property appraisals and assist with training personnel. Commissioners voted 2-1 on the request last week, with Bill Brooks opposing. The...
Coeur d'Alene Press
STCU awards $40,000 in classroom grants
Teachers in Kootenai, Shoshone, Bonner and Boundary counties were among those receiving $200 classroom grants as part of STCU’s efforts to welcome educators back to school. Founded by teachers, the nonprofit credit union is honoring its roots by awarding the grants to 200 educators — a total of $40,000 to winners drawn at random. As the price of pencils and paper are subject to the effects of inflation, the amount of each grant award has been increased from $150 to $200. Winners can spend their grant on anything that will enhance students’ classroom experiences, whether a basic need or something special.
Coeur d'Alene Press
County will fund lake water analysis
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners voted Wednesday to commit $50,000 to a project analyzing lake water samples for trace and toxic metals. Bill Brooks and Chris Fillios voted to provide the funds, which will come from the fiscal year 2022 community support budget. Leslie Duncan was not present for the meeting.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC to pay more for new insurance coverage
COEUR d'ALENE — After being dropped by its property-casualty insurer earlier this year, North Idaho College has secured quotes for coverage through a different insurer with significantly higher premiums. NIC Interim Vice President for Finance Sarah Garcia told NIC trustees Wednesday that it’s been a “long process” to get...
Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra visited Treaty Rock Elementary Thursday morning to surprise third-grade teacher Karen Lauritzen with a $1,000 check, balloons and the prestigious title of Idaho’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. The post Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year appeared first on Local News 8.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Report: Lake CDA improving
Lake Coeur d'Alene is beginning to recover from nearly a century of mining in its watershed, according to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. “Overall, the water quality of the lake is improving, but it is possible for this progress to be reversed," said...
Coeur d'Alene Press
URBAN RENEWAL: An objectionable scheme
Is an urban renewal scheme required for effective development? Or is today’s editorial an apologist statement for government as a king-making entity? Urban renewal is every bit as objectionable as the editorial begs people not to believe. Urban renewal schemes are more often responsible for creating problems, including overcrowding and exacerbating class and racial tensions, than they are for achieving a predicted outcome (i.e., more money for a local government).
nicsentinel.com
Monument dedicated for peace and unity installed in Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene- The CDA Arts Commission unveiled a statue dedicated to peace and unity in the community on Sherman Avenue across from the Human Rights building on Friday. Artist of the “Monument to Peace and Unity” statue, Ai Qiu Hopen of Humanity Memorial, inc., was the main guest of honor at the ceremony to dedicate her new art piece in front of a general audience with members from the CDA Arts Commission for the local community that stands at the entrance to the City of Coeur d’Alene on Sherman Avenue.
Warnings of 'imminent damnation', armed board meeting attendees and harassment: Former Idaho library director to share experience
SPOKANE, Wash. — One month after she announced her resignation, former Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden will host an event to discuss the threats, extreme requests for censorship, and resistance that led to her resignation. The event "When Freedom of Expression is at Risk" will take place at...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sebaaly resigns from North Idaho College
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College wrestling coach and former interim president Mike Sebaaly has resigned, chief communications officer Laura Rumpler confirmed Wednesday. Sebaaly was placed on administrative leave Sept. 1 for an undetermined period of time. NIC declined to comment on the reason for the leave, as it was a personnel matter.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sources of Strength should be retained
It is distressing and rather amazing that the Sources of Strength suicide prevention program has even become controversial, as recently reported in The Press. This excellent program in SD271 and others is “a best practice suicide prevention project designed to harness the power of peer social networks to change unhealthy norms and culture, ultimately preventing suicide, bullying and substance abuse.” The mission of Sources of Strength is to prevent suicide by increasing help-seeking behaviors and promoting connections between peers and caring adults.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sandpoint area gets new VA center
KOOTENAI — There’s a new Veterans Affairs health center in the community and local veterans are invited to celebrate. STGi International and Veterans Affairs will dedicate the new rural health center, 130 McGhee Road, Suite 101, in Kootenai. The open house is taking place Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
