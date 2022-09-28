Paterson owns the Great Falls footbridge. Now the city is looking for money to fix it

PATERSON — After a year of uncertainty, officials have finally determined that the city of Paterson owns the Great Falls footbridge, the iconic span that has been closed for safety reasons since August 2021.

The lack of clarity over the bridge’s ownership had stalled efforts to build a replacement for the structure, widely considered a prime viewing point for the 77-foot-high waterfall.

The National Park Service earmarked $300,000 for a new footbridge. But officials said the project likely will cost more than that. So, city officials said they have begun looking for a way to get the rest of the money.

“We are working feverishly to secure additional funding, and our successful track record demonstrates that we will leave no stone unturned when it comes to obtaining financial support,” said Mayor Andre Sayegh. “In fact, we are making significant progress and will make a major announcement very soon.”

A footbridge has been part of the Great Falls scenery going back to the first half of the 19th century, when paintings show a wooden walkway spanning the Passaic River. In the late 20th century, the Passaic County Water Commission used the footbridge in place at the time to carry a water pipe across the river, preventing it from being used by pedestrians.

Officials said as part of that project, the water company in 1984 built a separate footbridge — one about 96 feet long — that was used by people crossing from one side of the Passaic to the other. As a result, city and park officials said they assumed the water company owned the span.

But officials said the PVWC recently tracked down records they say showed the footbridge was owned by the Paterson Municipal Utilities Authority. That agency was dissolved about six years ago, with all its assets transferred to city government.

The City Council earlier this month approved an agreement that would allow Paterson to accept the federal funding for part of the bridge replacement project. Darren Boch, superintendent of the Paterson national park, said that money should cover about half the cost.

In addition to offering breathtaking views, the footbridge provides the most direct connection between the two sections of the national park — the overlook area on the south side of the river, where a new visitor center would be built, and the Mary Ellen Kramer Park area on the north side, closer to the Great Falls and Hinchliffe Stadium. Someday, officials said, they expect that people attending events at Hinchliffe will use the footbridge to get to the stadium from parking on the south bank.

Officials say construction of the replacement footbridge likely won’t start this year. After officials find the rest of the money, the city then would have to go through the lengthy process of getting construction bids from private companies, officials said.