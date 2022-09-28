ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Adrian, MI

Adrian Dominican Sisters endow scholarships for Siena Heights University students of color

By Mary Lowe, The Daily Telegram
 3 days ago

ADRIAN — Siena Heights University recently received a $1 million gift from the Adrian Dominican Sisters to endow scholarships for students of color.

The Adrian Dominican Sisters Endowed Scholarship for Black, Indigenous, People of Color will be available to undergraduate students of color with a preference to first-year students, a news release said.

This is the third endowed scholarship gift exceeding $1 million in the history of Siena Heights University. SHU is sponsored by the Adrian Dominican Sisters, and this gift will enhance the mission of both institutions, the release said.

“We make this investment out of love and support for the university our foremothers founded more than 100 years ago and for the students who today are seeking Siena’s outstanding values-based education," Sister Patricia Siemen, prioress of the Adrian Dominican Sisters, said in the release. "It is our intention in establishing this endowment to make reparation for our congregation’s participation in racism and to advance racial equality and transformative justice in our world.”

“We at Siena Heights are so grateful to the Adrian Dominican Sisters for this wonderfully generous gift to support our students of color,” SHU President Sister Peg Albert said in the release. “Siena’s mission has always focused on respecting the dignity of all, and this gift is such an important means of advancing our mission in today’s world. We are truly blessed by the Adrian Dominican Sisters, whose unwavering generosity continues to provide pathways for our students of color to bring positive change to our world.”

