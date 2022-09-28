ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ask an Officer pancake breakfast set for Oct. 7 in Madison Township

 3 days ago

MADISON TWP. — The Michigan State Police Monroe Post and the Madison Township Police Department are hosting a pancake breakfast for the community Oct. 7 at the Madison Township Fire Department.

The breakfast will be from 9 to 11:30 a.m Friday, Oct. 7, at the fire hall, 4008 S. Adrian Highway, Adrian.

The Michigan State Police has teamed up with the Faith & Blue organization to host this event for the community, a news release said. Multiple law enforcement agencies from Lenawee County will be attending to converse with members from the county. During this event, citizens can speak with their law enforcement partners and partake in a pancake breakfast.

Faith & Blue was started in 2020 by MovementForward Inc., working with the Office of Community Oriented Policing Services at the U.S. Department of Justice to reinforce the connections between residents and officers. MovementForward is a civil rights organization based in Atlanta.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Telegram: Ask an Officer pancake breakfast set for Oct. 7 in Madison Township

