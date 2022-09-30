Middle Tennessee High School Football Schedule – Week 7

Middle Tennessee high school football week seven is here, and we have you full schedule. Be sure to look for our Game of The Week, as well as all our other high school football coverage.

The schedule below comes from TSSAA and features the nine following Source counties: Cheatham, Davidson, Dickson, Maury, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Wilson, and Williamson.

Games will be played on Friday, September 30, unless otherwise noted.

Cheatham

White House Heritage at Cheatham Co.

Trousdale Co. at Harpeth

Sycamore at Stewart Co.

Davidson

Antioch at Ensworth

Cane Ridge at Smyrna

Glencliff at Pearl Cohn

Hillsboro at Hunters Lane

Hillwood at Tullahoma

McGavock at Nashville Overton

Stratford at Smith Co.

Jackson Co. at Maplewood

FRA at CPA

MBA at Pope John Paul

Father Ryan at Knoxville Catholic

Davidson Academy at Lipscomb Academy

Dickson

LaVergne at Dickson Co.

Maury

Page at Columbia Central

Mt. Pleasant at Richland

Nolensville at Spring Hill

Robertson

White House Heritage at Cheatham Co.

Henry Co. at Springfield

Gordonsville at Jo Byrns

Montgomery Central at Greenbrier

Watertown at East Robertson

Rutherford

Oakland at Blackman

Wayne Co. at Eagleville

LaVergne at Dickson Co

King’s Academy at MTCS

Riverdale at Siegel

Rockvale at Stewarts Creek

Cane Ridge at Smyrna

Sumner

West Creek at Beech

Gallatin at Rossview

Hendersonville at Clarksville

Kenwood at Portland

Station Camp at Mt. Juliet (Thu)

Westmoreland at Whites Creek

White House at Fairview

MBA at Pope John Paul

Wilson

White Co. at Wilson Central

Watertown at East Robertson

Station Camp at Mt. Juliet (Thu)

Lebanon at Shelbyville

Green Hill at East Nashville

DCA at Clarksville Academy

Williamson

Independence at Brentwood

Brentwood Academy at Christian Brothers

BGA at Goodpasture

Centennial at Franklin

White House at Fairview

Franklin Grace at Nashville Christian

Nolensville at Spring Hill

Page at Columbia

Summit at Ravenwood

