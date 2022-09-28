Read full article on original website
Related
Jordan Henderson praises Jude Bellingham after impressive international break
Jordan Henderson has praised fellow England midfielder Jude Bellingham after the 19-year-old impressed for England in the Nations League.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid reignite Haaland interest; Pulisic makes decision on Chelsea future
Thursday's transfer rumours, with updates on Erling Haaland, Christian Pulisic, Cody Gakpo, Jan Oblak, Bernardo Silva & more.
Fernando Llorente claims Real Madrid made multiple attempts to sign him
Fernando Llorente has claimed Real Madrid made multiple unsuccessful attempts to sign him earlier in his career, but would happily join Los Blancos even now as
Andre Villas-Boas reveals four key signings he missed out on at Chelsea
Former Chelsea head coach Andre Vilas-Boas has opened up on his ill-fated time in west London, and discussed four key transfers that fell through in his short stint at Stamford Bridge.
RELATED PEOPLE
Real Madrid predicted lineup vs Osasuna - La Liga
Real Madrid's predicted lineup for their La Liga meeting with Osasuna
Bayern Munich sporting director responds to claims Sadio Mane is unhappy
Bayern Munich address claims that new signing Sadio Mane is unhappy at the club after a difficult start to life in Germany.
Premier League sides scouting Chilean wonderkid Dario Osorio
Premier League clubs have expressed an interest in Chile forward Dario Osorio.
Antonio Conte press conference: North London derby; Son on free-kicks; Richarlison support
Antonio Conte has addressed the media ahead of Tottenham's trip to Arsenal in the north London derby on Saturday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jack Grealish reveals when he'll reach his peak at Man City
Jack Grealish says he still has more to offer for Manchester City after impressing in his side's last game against Wolves.
Mikel Arteta press conference: North London derby team news; Smith Rowe surgery; Faith in Saliba
Mikel Arteta speaks to the press ahead of the north London derby.
Man Utd predicted lineup vs Man City - Premier League
Manchester United's predicted starting XI for their Premier League meeting with Manchester City
Transfer rumours: Nkunku's secret Chelsea medical; De Gea's showdown talks
Friday's transfer rumours, with updates on Christopher Nkunku, Neymar, David De Gea, Ilkay Gundogan, James Maddison, Marco Asensio & more.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Premier League forwards - 2022/23 power rankings
Ranking the ten best forward players in the 2022/23 Premier League season so far.
Graham Potter press conference: First Premier League game; Kante fitness; Working with Aubameyang
Graham Potter speaks to the press ahead of Chelsea's Premier League meeting with Crystal Palace.
Jesse Marsch responds to Chelsea interest in sporting director Victor Orta
Jesse Marsch has spoken on reports linking Leeds' Victor Orta to Chelsea.
Andre Villas-Boas reveals Daniel Levy 'wanted to sell him' to PSG for £15m
Andre Villas-Boas has revealed that Daniel Levy wanted him to leave Spurs for PSG in 2013.
Paul Pogba admits Man Utd spell 'did not go as I wanted' & compares club to Juventus
Paul Pogba reflects on his time at Man Utd and compares his former club with current team Juventus.
Erik ten Hag wins September's Premier League Manager of the Month award
Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has been named Premier League Manager of the Month for September.
Xavi not expected to risk Sergi Roberto despite Barcelona right-back crisis
Barcelona have multiple injured right-backs but Sergi Roberto may not be risked against Mallorca this weekend.
Erik ten Hag press conference: Manchester derby team news; Harry Maguire; stopping Erling Haaland
Erik ten Hag spoke ahead of his first Manchester derby as Man Utd manager.
90min
858
Followers
10K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0