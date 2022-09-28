Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Those stinkin' bugs
Everyone likes coming home to a cozy, warm house as autumn air becomes crisp and daylight draws shorter. You know who else likes a warm house on a cold day?. Well, what many call "stink bugs" are actually Western conifer seed bugs. But they're pretty stinky, too. "They come into...
Coeur d'Alene Press
That makes purrrfect sense
COEUR d’ALENE — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what...
Comments / 0