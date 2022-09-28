ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Renaissance man of the animal world': Maciel leaves his mark on more than just animals

By Faith Harrington, Standard-Times
NEW BEDFORD — As the city's animal control officer for 24 years, Manny Maciel has a passion for local animals, but he also uses his vacation time to help out at animal crisis situations nationally. Just recently home from Nevada, Maciel helped the ASPCA in an animal cruelty case involving nearly 300 neglected Caucasian Shepherds .

Last month, Maciel worked in Virginia with the Humane Society of the United States rescuing 4,000 beagles from a mass breeding facility. This time last year it was Louisiana with the American Humane Society, after the hurricane Ida where Maciel recalls the long hours in a dry suit. With passion in his voice, he talked about rescuing a woman and her dog in five feet of water, "these rescues give you the energy and fire you need to keep going."

Now it's Florida for the aftermath of Hurricane Ian , Maciel was activated by Lee County for search and rescue with the ASPCA. On Friday, he headed down to Atlanta to pick up supplies needed for the mission, he then traveled to Fort Meyers to meet up with Boat Ops from Michigan, Louisana, and Missouri. His training in animal search and rescue as well as flood and boat training will be invaluable. Maciel's own sister is from the area so he is ready, "to do whatever is needed and help in anyway possible."

During his animal deployment missions, he said he brings a part of New Bedford with him. "I have my friends and family cheering me on," and when it's over, "I bring back knowledge of how things are done nationally and make connections to these organizations, who in turn help us when we are in need," said Maciel in reference to the Westport animal cruelty case in which the ASPCA helped facilitate taking the animals off of the farm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQYr3_0iDEIUI200

Maciel emphasizes that these animal missions, which bring these crucial connections and insight to New Bedford, would not be possible without his incredible staff: Shelley Avila-Martins and Brandon George.

Partnering with Forever Paws Animal Shelter

Forever Paws Animal Shelter 's relationship with Maciel began to blossom when he proposed that the shelter bid on the New Bedford shelter contract.

Since becoming New Bedford's animal shelter, Forever Paws has gained an invaluable asset in Maciel. Gail Furtado, president of the shelter’s Board of Directors, highlighted numerous instances in which Maciel came to the shelter's rescue. On a day when the shelter had no power and no backup generator in place Maciel arrived with a large van to warm up the staff and animals.

Forever Paws: Contract with Fall River Animal Control won

Due to the relationships he's cultivated with different organizations he was able to make sure the shelter had all the supplies needed to care for the animals amid COVID shortages. In the winter when shelter employees are snowed in, he will be the one to head to the shelter to clear the snow and make sure the animals are safe until staff can arrive. Maciel even brings his cooking skills to the table to help with fundraisers that raise much-needed funds for the shelter.

"He knows all about every animal and helps in any possible way he can — whether it is during his work hours or after — you can always count on him," said Furtado.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00CECs_0iDEIUI200

Forever Paws Humanitarian Award

It comes as no surprise Forever Paws chose Maciel to receive their Hearts for Paws Humanitarian Award on Sept. 24 during its 26th Celebration of Giving. This award is for those who have 'unleashed their hearts by demonstrating incredible compassion, charitable work, and make a positive difference in the lives of each animal at Forever Paws Animal Shelter.'

On being honored with this award Maciel noted, "to be recognized for a passion I love is awesome, it's an honor to get the award. I don't do what I do for awards it's all about the passion for animals, and this award is not just mine, it is my whole staff's — we got it for the city."

Furtado described Maciel as, “The renaissance man of the animal world, he is truly an intricate part of the team and we are blessed and honored to have a partnership with him."

This article originally appeared on Standard-Times: 'Renaissance man of the animal world': Maciel leaves his mark on more than just animals

