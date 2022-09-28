Kathie Joy Boss passed away in her home Sept. 24, 2022. Kathie was at the young age of 63 years old and was a beloved member of her community. She passed away in her sleep. Kathie Joy Boss was born to Kenneth Ray and Mary Sue Catlett at Norton’s Infirmary in Louisville, Ky. She was the middle sister to Paula White and Lisa Trusty. She attended high school at Suda E. Butler Highschool and graduated in 1976. She married David Spencer on July 2, 1988, and had her first daughter, Miranda, on Jan. 14, 1990. She became a widow two years later in June of 1992. She started attending Sullivan University for Tourism. She, at that point, moved back home with her young daughter to her parents’ house. She then worked at State Farm Insurance for six years. While working at State Farm, she had an injury that led to her meeting her true love, Daniel Boss.

