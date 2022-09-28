Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Patricia "Pat" Ann Greeley, 78
Patricia Ann (Pat) Greeley, 78, of Spokane Valley, Wash., went to be with the Lord on Sept. 11, 2022, at MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. Patricia was born Dec. 23, 1943, to Conrad and Myrtle (Larson) Bjaaland in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Merlin Bjaaland; sister, Janet Marfil; sister, Darlene Runyon; and sister, Karen Stoughton.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Kathie Joy Boss, 63
Kathie Joy Boss passed away in her home Sept. 24, 2022. Kathie was at the young age of 63 years old and was a beloved member of her community. She passed away in her sleep. Kathie Joy Boss was born to Kenneth Ray and Mary Sue Catlett at Norton’s Infirmary in Louisville, Ky. She was the middle sister to Paula White and Lisa Trusty. She attended high school at Suda E. Butler Highschool and graduated in 1976. She married David Spencer on July 2, 1988, and had her first daughter, Miranda, on Jan. 14, 1990. She became a widow two years later in June of 1992. She started attending Sullivan University for Tourism. She, at that point, moved back home with her young daughter to her parents’ house. She then worked at State Farm Insurance for six years. While working at State Farm, she had an injury that led to her meeting her true love, Daniel Boss.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cynthia Jayne Schneider, 63
Cynthia Jayne Schneider, 63, of Coeur d’Alene, passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at Hospice of North Idaho’s Schneidmiller House. Cindy was born in Chicago on Aug. 19, 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Esther (Runions) Best, and her sisters, Connie and Charlotte. Cindy...
Coeur d'Alene Press
STCU awards $40,000 in classroom grants
Teachers in Kootenai, Shoshone, Bonner and Boundary counties were among those receiving $200 classroom grants as part of STCU’s efforts to welcome educators back to school. Founded by teachers, the nonprofit credit union is honoring its roots by awarding the grants to 200 educators — a total of $40,000 to winners drawn at random. As the price of pencils and paper are subject to the effects of inflation, the amount of each grant award has been increased from $150 to $200. Winners can spend their grant on anything that will enhance students’ classroom experiences, whether a basic need or something special.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sources of Strength should be retained
It is distressing and rather amazing that the Sources of Strength suicide prevention program has even become controversial, as recently reported in The Press. This excellent program in SD271 and others is “a best practice suicide prevention project designed to harness the power of peer social networks to change unhealthy norms and culture, ultimately preventing suicide, bullying and substance abuse.” The mission of Sources of Strength is to prevent suicide by increasing help-seeking behaviors and promoting connections between peers and caring adults.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Things are looking up
COEUR d’ALENE — Remember when you were a kid and loved climbing trees? And you climbed so high, when you finally looked down, it scared you?. You should come to City Park today. No, not to climb a tree, but to watch folks who are really good at it.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Bertram William McCauley, 93
Bertram “Bert” William McCauley, Lt. Col. U.S. Marine Corps, Ret. passed away Sept. 20, 2022, peacefully at his home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was born Dec. 15, 1928, in New Albany, Ind., the son of Charlotta Wolf McCauley and Zola William McCauley. In 1944 he became an Eagle Scout and was a member of the Order of the Arrow.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Beverly Jeannine Baskett, 92
Beverly Jeannine Baskett was born Oct. 1, 1929, to Lewis and Elnora (Hayes) Laws in Havelock, Neb. She grew up in Havelock and graduated from Havelock High School. She was married to James Baskett Jr., and the marriage was blessed with eight children: Perry, William (aka Willy), Alex, Glen, Michael, Janet, Sharon and James III. Jeannine was a stay-at-home mother and was committed to the care of the home and family. The family made several moves to various communities, including Washington, Oregon, California and Alaska. Jeannine moved to North Idaho in 2007. She died peacefully Sept. 23, 2022, at Schneidmiller Hospice House at the age of 92 years.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Christopher “Chris” Douglas Guggemos, 68
Christopher “Chris” Douglas Guggemos, 68, affectionately known as the community’s “Music Man,” passed away peacefully in his sleep in Coeur d’Alene Monday after a six-year battle with cancer. For 31 years, Chris and his company, Handshake Productions, provided free summer concerts at local parks,...
inlander.com
I Saw You
JEERS TO LONG DRIVES: To build a relationship is to build a kingdom. And, at first, it's a wild, thrilling frontier. Every question uncovers new sights. Every conversation is an act of exploration. Every date is an expedition. You two grab your machetes and plop on your pith helmets and set out onto an expedition to map this new land. You're driven positively giddy by the delight of the new.
Coeur d'Alene Press
'I love every minute of being a teacher'
The 2023 Idaho Teacher of the Year is a champion for public education, a cheerful cheerleader for her students and, as her son put it, "a radioactive ball of energy." "I'm so proud of her. She definitely deserves it," 13-year-old Clark Massey said. "She works so much and so hard and, well, it just shows."
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Honor veterans with commemorative bricks
The deadline is Oct. 14 to honor veterans by having their names engraved on commemorative bricks as part of the city of Hayden's commemorative brick program and 2022 Veterans Day installation. The Hayden Veterans Commission offers area residents opportunities to place veterans' names on brick pavers as part of the...
inlander.com
Sheriff Ozzie walks nonexistent homeless camp while talking Camp Hope, dirty politics
It’s just after noon on Sunday, and Ozzie Knezovich is on a quest to prove that a homeless camp isn’t real. As the sheriff of Spokane County walks down Appleway Trail in Spokane Valley, not far from the intersection of University Road and Sprague Avenue, he notices a group of five or so people pushing a stroller and waves to them.
Coeur d'Alene Press
GROWTH: ‘Enough is enough’
I moved up here to Idaho when I was 3 years old. I love it up here and I never want to move. The people, the scenery, and the community spirit made me proud to live in such an amazing state. Although, there is something that is happening that grieves my heart.
Radio Ink
Coyote Lures Diamond Back to Spokane Radio
He spent more than two decades at KDRK in Spokane before retiring in 2018 … or so we thought. Jim Diamond is back on the local radio dial, and is now hosting afternoon drive on KXLY-FM “The Big 99.9 Coyote Country.”. “Jim is a true radio entertainer, professional...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Library network adopts strategic plan
The Community Library Network has adopted a new strategic plan to guide it through the next three years. Director Amy Rodda said the document represents months of community conversations, surveys, staff feedback and research. “It was our goal to develop a strategic plan that encompasses the growth of our community...
Coeur d'Alene Press
North Idaho Philharmonia announces 'Baroque Magic'
Audiences are invited to nestle in Oct. 7 and 8 at the Panida Theater in Sandpoint for a rare opportunity to experience the complete Brandenburg Concertos by J.S. Bach in one go, presented during a magical weekend by the North Idaho Philharmonia. Artistic director and conductor Jan Pellant returns for...
theshelbyreport.com
Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Slow down on Coeur Terre annexation
There is no obligation to annex this property into Coeur d'Alene at this time. A project of this magnitude should not be done piece-meal, the 1,000 acres should be a total development, with everyone knowing what is going to happen on the whole property. Supposedly the portion of the property that is in the “Post Falls Sphere of Impact” is, according to the Post Falls City Manager, “on hold” until the Huetter Bypass alignment (or if it even happens) is resolved. Neither should the Coeur d'Alene portion be annexed until that is resolved.
Comments / 0