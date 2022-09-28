ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pullman, WA

Cougar notes: WSU’s Henley added to another watch list

By Stephan Wiebe Sports staff
Moscow Pullman Daily News
Moscow Pullman Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13XBul_0iDEIDWv00
Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) helps up Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) after a play in the third quarter of a Pac-12 conference game Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman. Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

WSU linebacker Daiyan Henley was one of six players added to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List on Tuesday, it was announced.

The award, founded in 2004, is given to college football’s defensive “impact” player of the year. It recognizes athletic performance and personal character attributes.

Henley enters the week third in the nation and tops in the Pac-12 Conference in tackles for loss with 8.5 and second in the Pac-12 in tackles with 38.

Comments / 0

Related
Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow Pullman Daily News

Moscow, ID
1K+
Followers
145
Post
138K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Moscow Pullman Daily News

Comments / 0

Community Policy