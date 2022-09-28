Cougar notes: WSU’s Henley added to another watch list

Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (1) helps up Oregon quarterback Bo Nix (10) after a play in the third quarter of a Pac-12 conference game Saturday at Gesa Field in Pullman. Zach Wilkinson/Tribune

WSU linebacker Daiyan Henley was one of six players added to the Lott IMPACT Trophy Watch List on Tuesday, it was announced.

The award, founded in 2004, is given to college football’s defensive “impact” player of the year. It recognizes athletic performance and personal character attributes.

Henley enters the week third in the nation and tops in the Pac-12 Conference in tackles for loss with 8.5 and second in the Pac-12 in tackles with 38.