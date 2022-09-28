ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Adorable dad keeps hand in awkward position for 45 minutes just so his daughter can sleep well

Some parents go to great lengths to make their children's lives comfortable and fulfilling. They sometimes don't even think about themselves when they're focusing on their child. A photo shows a father who chose to not move his hand for 45 minutes just to make sure his daughter got some sleep on a flight. The photo was posted on the SubReddit "Wholesome moments" by u/therra123. It shows a father supporting the head of his daughter as she fell asleep in her airplane seat. The father is seated behind the daughter and did not move his hand for 45 minutes just to not wake his daughter up.
Tired mom turns camera on herself in funny back-to-school photo

A North Carolina mom is sharing a relatable and funny take on the traditional back-to-school photo trend. Instead of placing her kids front and center, Jeni Bukolt, a mom of two and the owner of branding agency HAVEN Creative, snapped a recent selfie wearing sunglasses and holding up a black sign mimicking the chalkboards that have become ubiquitous in kids' back-to-school pictures, sharing the photo to Instagram on Monday.
Mary Duncan

Fourteen year old boy destroys parent’s home when mom takes away his cellphone as discipline

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Sometimes life with my teenage daughter Tori can be hard. She has a number of disabilities, and is very immature for her age for one thing, and of course we’re just going through the teen years. You know, if you’re a parent, the teen years can be volatile for your relationship.
Enraged woman kicks brother out of house because her dog would rather sleep with him

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I think it’s an unpopular opinion to have, but I don’t like dogs. I think they are too much work for their worth as a pet companion, they smell, they shed, they drool, you have to facilitate their bathroom usage… it’s not for me.

