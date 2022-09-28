Read full article on original website
Upworthy
Adorable dad keeps hand in awkward position for 45 minutes just so his daughter can sleep well
Some parents go to great lengths to make their children's lives comfortable and fulfilling. They sometimes don't even think about themselves when they're focusing on their child. A photo shows a father who chose to not move his hand for 45 minutes just to make sure his daughter got some sleep on a flight. The photo was posted on the SubReddit "Wholesome moments" by u/therra123. It shows a father supporting the head of his daughter as she fell asleep in her airplane seat. The father is seated behind the daughter and did not move his hand for 45 minutes just to not wake his daughter up.
Anger as Mom-of-5 Expects Adult Child To Babysit on Vacation: 'Did Nothing'
Reddit users accused the mom of "parentifying" her older children and treating them like babysitters.
ABC News
Tired mom turns camera on herself in funny back-to-school photo
A North Carolina mom is sharing a relatable and funny take on the traditional back-to-school photo trend. Instead of placing her kids front and center, Jeni Bukolt, a mom of two and the owner of branding agency HAVEN Creative, snapped a recent selfie wearing sunglasses and holding up a black sign mimicking the chalkboards that have become ubiquitous in kids' back-to-school pictures, sharing the photo to Instagram on Monday.
Woman Dreading Living With Teen Step Kids Cheered: 'No Alone Time'
A woman has expressed her concerns over blending her family of two children with her partner's three teenagers.
Man Kills An 8-Year-Old Then Sneaks His Way Into The Grieving Family And Becomes Their Spokesperson
To try and conceal his evil deeds, 28-year-old Darren Vickers befriended and moved in with the grieving family, knowing pretty well he was the reason behind their pain. What a psycho.
Teenager, 19, plans to marry and have children with her 48-year-old 'soulmate' who gets mistaken for her DAD 'all the time'
An Australian teenager has opened up about her relationship with a man 29 years her senior and the cruel comments the couple have received. Jorja McMahon, who is just 19 years old, and 48-year-old Graham got into a relationship three months ago when she was 'in a hard living situation and in a bad headspace'.
Popeyes Calls Cops on College Student for Buying Food for a Homeless Man in Viral TikTok
It's understandable why a local business wouldn't want its customers to purchase items for particular individuals who loiter on their property and may have given them trouble in the past. For example, when I was a student at Rutgers University-Newark, the owners of the EZ Mart would try and dissuade...
Fourteen year old boy destroys parent’s home when mom takes away his cellphone as discipline
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. Sometimes life with my teenage daughter Tori can be hard. She has a number of disabilities, and is very immature for her age for one thing, and of course we’re just going through the teen years. You know, if you’re a parent, the teen years can be volatile for your relationship.
I refused to give up my plane seat to a mum who wanted to sit with her kids – everybody is saying the same thing
A MAN told how he refused to move so a family could sit together on a flight - and everybody is saying the same thing. Taking to Reddit to share the flight fiasco, a man said he was "berated" for remaining in his seat on a long-haul flight. Questioning whether...
Enraged woman kicks brother out of house because her dog would rather sleep with him
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a friend who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. I think it’s an unpopular opinion to have, but I don’t like dogs. I think they are too much work for their worth as a pet companion, they smell, they shed, they drool, you have to facilitate their bathroom usage… it’s not for me.
Parents' 'Punishment' Splits Views As Their Daughter Is Left With $62K Debt
A father has asked if he is being unreasonable for making his daughter think she has to pay back the $62,000 she stole from him.
People Who Married For Money Are Sharing What It's Actually Like, And It's Not What I Expected At All
"I was 25 and had $200 to my name. He was 35, and his dad was a millionaire. We've been married for 10 years now. It was exciting in the beginning, but now, I have regrets."
Mum slams family who took newborn baby on flight – but everyone is saying the same thing
A MUM has complained about families who take babies on flights - but everyone has said the same thing. The mum said she was on a four-hour flight back to the UK from Barcelona and called it the "worst plane ride" of her life. She explained on Mumsnet: "A poor...
Man furious after refusing to swap plane seats with dad & ending up next to crying kid – but everyone says same thing
A PASSENGER was left fuming after sitting next to a screaming kid during a flight - but not everyone is on his side. The man said he was on a long-haul flight when he sat next to the 5-year-old, who had been separated from where his dad was sitting. He...
Man barges in on his sister-in-law when she is in the bathroom
What should you do when a person doesn’t knock before entering?. Knocking on a door is a sign of respecting others’ privacy. This can also give the person who is inside the room or bathroom a chance to prevent others from entering their private space.
"Be careful. They're the same." A guy breaks-up his girlfriend after 3 weeks of dating. Thanks to her father
"As we experience life, our brain begins to develop a sixth sense. Many times, we choose to ignore what we know to be true. Trusting your "gut" when you see red flags is one of the most important things that you can do for your emotional and physical health." – Aaron Horn LMFT.
Woman Who Dumped Fiancé After He Lied About $50,000 Ring Cheered: 'Cheap'
"No one forced Seth to lie about the ring's value, let alone continue to brag about it. He CHOSE to do that," one Redditor wrote.
Man Refusing To Fund Vacation With Pregnant Wife Due to Her 'Rule' Backed
A partner has expressed their frustration over being forbidden to drink by their pregnant partner and canceled a holiday.
msn.com
Bride Blasted for Threatening To Call Cops on Teen Waitress 'Over Nothing'
A bride who threatened to call the police if a waitress, who was allegedly "super distracting" because of the way she was dressed, didn't leave her wedding has been slammed by users on Reddit. In a viral post shared on Reddit's Am I The A**hole (AITA) subforum under the username...
I’m furious my friend can’t pronounce my child’s unique baby name – it was voted the most bizarre moniker in 2014
AS the saying goes, "You can tell a lot by a name." But what does a bizarre name tell people?. One eccentric parent has decided to find out after they settled on a very rare name. A concerned Redditor reposted the unusual moniker with a screenshot of the future parent's...
