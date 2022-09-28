Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cynthia Jayne Schneider, 63
Cynthia Jayne Schneider, 63, of Coeur d’Alene, passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at Hospice of North Idaho’s Schneidmiller House. Cindy was born in Chicago on Aug. 19, 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Esther (Runions) Best, and her sisters, Connie and Charlotte. Cindy...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Patricia "Pat" Ann Greeley, 78
Patricia Ann (Pat) Greeley, 78, of Spokane Valley, Wash., went to be with the Lord on Sept. 11, 2022, at MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. Patricia was born Dec. 23, 1943, to Conrad and Myrtle (Larson) Bjaaland in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Merlin Bjaaland; sister, Janet Marfil; sister, Darlene Runyon; and sister, Karen Stoughton.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Beverly Jeannine Baskett, 92
Beverly Jeannine Baskett was born Oct. 1, 1929, to Lewis and Elnora (Hayes) Laws in Havelock, Neb. She grew up in Havelock and graduated from Havelock High School. She was married to James Baskett Jr., and the marriage was blessed with eight children: Perry, William (aka Willy), Alex, Glen, Michael, Janet, Sharon and James III. Jeannine was a stay-at-home mother and was committed to the care of the home and family. The family made several moves to various communities, including Washington, Oregon, California and Alaska. Jeannine moved to North Idaho in 2007. She died peacefully Sept. 23, 2022, at Schneidmiller Hospice House at the age of 92 years.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Kathie Joy Boss, 63
Kathie Joy Boss passed away in her home Sept. 24, 2022. Kathie was at the young age of 63 years old and was a beloved member of her community. She passed away in her sleep. Kathie Joy Boss was born to Kenneth Ray and Mary Sue Catlett at Norton’s Infirmary in Louisville, Ky. She was the middle sister to Paula White and Lisa Trusty. She attended high school at Suda E. Butler Highschool and graduated in 1976. She married David Spencer on July 2, 1988, and had her first daughter, Miranda, on Jan. 14, 1990. She became a widow two years later in June of 1992. She started attending Sullivan University for Tourism. She, at that point, moved back home with her young daughter to her parents’ house. She then worked at State Farm Insurance for six years. While working at State Farm, she had an injury that led to her meeting her true love, Daniel Boss.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
Christopher “Chris” Douglas Guggemos, 68
Christopher “Chris” Douglas Guggemos, 68, affectionately known as the community’s “Music Man,” passed away peacefully in his sleep in Coeur d’Alene Monday after a six-year battle with cancer. For 31 years, Chris and his company, Handshake Productions, provided free summer concerts at local parks,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Bertram William McCauley, 93
Bertram “Bert” William McCauley, Lt. Col. U.S. Marine Corps, Ret. passed away Sept. 20, 2022, peacefully at his home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was born Dec. 15, 1928, in New Albany, Ind., the son of Charlotta Wolf McCauley and Zola William McCauley. In 1944 he became an Eagle Scout and was a member of the Order of the Arrow.
Coeur d'Alene Press
STCU awards $40,000 in classroom grants
Teachers in Kootenai, Shoshone, Bonner and Boundary counties were among those receiving $200 classroom grants as part of STCU’s efforts to welcome educators back to school. Founded by teachers, the nonprofit credit union is honoring its roots by awarding the grants to 200 educators — a total of $40,000 to winners drawn at random. As the price of pencils and paper are subject to the effects of inflation, the amount of each grant award has been increased from $150 to $200. Winners can spend their grant on anything that will enhance students’ classroom experiences, whether a basic need or something special.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Hospice of North Idaho offers end-of-life education
COEUR d’ALENE — Hospice of North Idaho and North Idaho Direct Primary Care have partnered to present a free community education series on end-of-life challenges. The three-part series begins tonight at 6 p.m. at the Hospice of North Idaho community building, 2290 West Prairie Ave., in Coeur d’Alene. A question-and-answer panel will follow the presentation.
Coeur d'Alene Press
'I love every minute of being a teacher'
The 2023 Idaho Teacher of the Year is a champion for public education, a cheerful cheerleader for her students and, as her son put it, "a radioactive ball of energy." "I'm so proud of her. She definitely deserves it," 13-year-old Clark Massey said. "She works so much and so hard and, well, it just shows."
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sandpoint area gets new VA center
KOOTENAI — There’s a new Veterans Affairs health center in the community and local veterans are invited to celebrate. STGi International and Veterans Affairs will dedicate the new rural health center, 130 McGhee Road, Suite 101, in Kootenai. The open house is taking place Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Police chief for the people
SPIRIT LAKE — Dennis Sanchez likes knowing that if his police car broke down or had a flat tire, citizens would stop to help before a tow truck would arrive. “That doesn't happen everywhere,” he said. Spirit Lake’s police chief believes a reason for that is the solid...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Post Falls tops Mt. Spokane in OT
MEAD, Wash. — Jake Bustamante capped a 148-yard night with 1-yard touchdown run in overtime to send the Post Falls Trojans past the Mt. Spokane Wildcats 23-17 in a nonleague game on Friday night at Union Stadium. Mt. Spokane had the ball first in overtime, but Taycen Genetone of...
Coeur d'Alene Press
THE FRONT ROW WITH JASON ELLIOTT: Questions mount as the seasons switch
It’s October, and there’s still questions about some postseason races. No, not that baseball-related one on your mind these days. A LITTLE later today, the Inland Empire Challenge cross country meet will be held at the Lewiston Orchards, site of this year’s state high school meet in all classifications on Oct. 29.
Coeur d'Alene Press
North Idaho Philharmonia announces 'Baroque Magic'
Audiences are invited to nestle in Oct. 7 and 8 at the Panida Theater in Sandpoint for a rare opportunity to experience the complete Brandenburg Concertos by J.S. Bach in one go, presented during a magical weekend by the North Idaho Philharmonia. Artistic director and conductor Jan Pellant returns for...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Candlelight likely to remain polling place
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners are likely to reverse a tentative decision to move the polling place currently located at Candlelight Christian Fellowship. Commissioners Bill Brooks and Chris Fillios voted Tuesday in favor of changing the polling location for precincts 403 and 405 from Candlelight to Community United Methodist Church, pending an opinion from the county’s legal team.
Coeur d'Alene Press
A boon for welding, auto students
Welding and automotive technology students at Kootenai Technical Education Campus are about to enjoy expanded space and inventory, thanks to the more than $300,000 in grants their programs have just been awarded. "The state of Idaho just got approved for $4 million throughout the state for career technical education expansion,"...
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Urban renewal: District closures open big doors
Q: Which city was the first in Idaho to close an urban renewal district?. A: Post Falls, with the Riverbend district closing a full decade ago. Post Falls was recently in the news for closing its fifth urban renewal district. The Expo district has grown to an estimated $63.4 million in new construction market value while adding hundreds of good jobs.
Coeur d'Alene Press
GROWTH: ‘Enough is enough’
I moved up here to Idaho when I was 3 years old. I love it up here and I never want to move. The people, the scenery, and the community spirit made me proud to live in such an amazing state. Although, there is something that is happening that grieves my heart.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Woman dies in early morning crash
POST FALLS - A Spokane Valley woman died in a crash on Interstate 90 early this morning. According to the Idaho State Police, a head-on collision involving a wrong-way driver occurred at eastbound milepost three about 12:30 a.m. ISP said the accident involved a 2007 Jeep Liberty driven by a...
Comments / 0