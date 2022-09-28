Read full article on original website
22-03351al
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE STATE OF Alabama COUNTY OF ELMORE Default having been made of the terms of the loan documents secured by that certain mortgage executed by Steven T Rogers An Unmarried Person And Danielle C Tucker An Unmarried Person to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as mortgagee, as nominee for Alabama Home Mortgage Loans Inc., its successors and assigns dated July 5, 2017; said mortgage being recorded on July 11, 2017, in Book 2017, Page 33045 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. Said Mortgage was last sold, assigned and transferred to AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC by assignment recorded in Deed Book 2022, Page 39754 in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama. The undersigned, AmeriHome Mortgage Company, LLC, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said mortgage, will sell at public outcry to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Court House in Elmore County, Alabama during the legal hours of sale (between 11am and 4pm), on the 26th day of October, 2022 the following property, situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: LOT 58 OF THE WOODLANDS BY BRENSEN CREEK SUBDIVISION PLAT NUMBER 4 AS SAME APPEARS OF RECORD IN PLAT BOOK 17 AT PAGES 53-54 IN THE OFFICE OF THE JUDGE OF PROBATE OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA. Said property is commonly known as 395 Woodhaven Ln, Wetumpka, AL 36093. Should a conflict arise between the property address and the legal description the legal description will control. Said property will be sold subject to any outstanding ad valorem taxes (including taxes which are a lien, but not yet due and payable), the right of redemption of any taxing authority, all outstanding liens for public utilities which constitute liens upon the property, any matters which might be disclosed by an accurate survey and inspection of the property, any assessments, liens, encumbrances, easements, rights-of-way, zoning ordinances, restrictions, special assessments, covenants, the statutory right of redemption pursuant to Alabama law, and any matters of record including, but not limited to, those superior to said Mortgage first set out above. Said property will be sold on an "as-is" basis without any representation, warranty or recourse against the above-named or the undersigned. The successful bidder must present certified funds in the amount of the winning bid at the time and place of sale. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. The sale will be conducted subject (1) to confirmation that the sale is not prohibited under the U.S. Bankruptcy Code and (2) to final confirmation and audit of the status of the loan with the holder of the Mortgage. AMERIHOME MORTGAGE COMPANY, LLC as holder of said mortgage McCalla Raymer Leibert Pierce, LLC Two North Twentieth 2 20th Street North, Suite 1000 Birmingham, AL 35203 (800) 275-7171 FT21@mccalla.com File No. 22-03351AL www.foreclosurehotline.net Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 28, Oct. 5 and 12, 2022 22-03351al.
49696-3129
PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF MORTGAGE FORECLOSURE SALE Default having been made in the payment of the indebtedness secured by that certain Mortgage executed by Valarie J. Cook, unmarried woman, to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. ("MERS"), (solely as nominee for Lender, Synovus Mortgage Corp., and Lender's successors and assigns), dated the 15th day of December, 2014, which Mortgage was recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, in Real Property Book 2014, at Page 52978; said Mortgage having been transferred and assigned by Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc. ("MERS"), (solely as nominee for Lender, Synovus Mortgage Corp., and Lender's successors and assigns) to Alabama Housing Finance Authority by virtue of that certain Assignment of Mortgage dated April 21, 2020 and recorded in said Probate office in Real Property Book 2020, Page 24061. The undersigned Alabama Housing Finance Authority as Assignee of said Mortgage will, under and by virtue of the power of sale contained in said Mortgage, sell at auction to the highest bidder for cash before the main entrance of the Elmore County Courthouse in the City of Wetumpka, Alabama during the legal hours of sale on November 2, 2022, the real property described in said Mortgage, which said description is hereby referred to and made a part hereof, said property being situated in Elmore County, Alabama, to-wit: Begin at the Northeast Corner of Lot 700-17 of Replat of Grandview Pines, Plat No. 7 as recorded in the Office of the Judge of Probate, Elmore County, Alabama, in Plat Book 7, Page 159; thence S 00° 42' 42? E, 45.15 feet to a point; thence S 89° 17' 18" W, 84.19 feet to a point lying on the East right-of-way of Tanglewood Court (50' radius); thence along said right-of-way N 37° 46' 00" W, 39.01 feet to an iron pin at the end of said 50.00 foot radius; thence continue along said right-of-way N 00° 42' 42" W, 14.02 feet to an iron pin; thence leaving said right-of-way N 89° 17' 18" E, 108.00 feet to the point of beginning. Alabama law gives some persons who have an interest in property the right to redeem the property under certain circumstances. Programs may also exist that help persons avoid or delay the foreclosure process. An attorney should be consulted to help you understand these rights and programs as a part of the foreclosure process. This sale is made for the purpose of realizing the mortgage debt, together with all expenses of the sale, including a reasonable attorney's fee. SASSER, SEFTON & BROWN, P.C. Bowdy J. Brown, Esq. 445 Dexter Avenue, Suite 8050 Montgomery, Alabama 36104 Our File No.: 49696-3129 ATTORNEYS FOR ASSIGNEE ALABAMA HOUSING FINANCE AUTHORITY ASSIGNEE Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 28, Oct. 5 and 12, 2022 49696-3129.
Oktoberfest coming to Wetumpka this weekend
Lucky Lawrence has seen his fair share of Europe, especially Germany. Lawrence helped open Provisions Cheese and Wine Shoppe and wants to bring an original Oktoberfest to downtown Wetumpka. “When we lived in Europe, we lived in a small town,” Lawrence said. “Every small town held an Octoberfest to honor...
Wetumpka beats rival Stanhope Elmore in region thriller
The Wetumpka team took down another region opponent on Friday night, but this week’s game was a little sweeter. Wetumpka defeated rival Stanhope Elmore, 21-16, in a big AHSAA Class 6A, Region 2 matchup. The Indians, now 6-1 with a 3-1 record in region play, have won four consecutive games and three consecutive region games.
Church Yard Sale
Church of God's Grace Yard Sale 8245 Hwy 50 Dadeville October 7th and 8th Friday & Saturday 7am-12pm Household items, fishing gear, tools, furniture, too much to list! Everything must go!
NOW HIRING
Herald Fans' Choice Player of the Week: Nate Rogers
The votes are in, and this week’s Herald Fans’ Choice Player of the Week is Wetumpka quarterback Nate Rogers. Rogers earned 348 of the 585 total votes cast. He beat out Elmore County wide receiver Garrett Allen, who had 193 total votes. Edgewood Academy’s Gabe LeMaster earned 44 total votes this week.
EST/BROWDER, L.
PUBLIC NOTICE IN THE PROBATE COURT OF ELMORE COUNTY, ALABAMA NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF ESTATE STATE OF ALABAMA COUNTY OF ELMORE CASE NO: 2022-289 IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LOUISE C. BROWDER, DECEASED Letters Testamentary in the Estate of LOUISE C. BROWDER, deceased, having been granted to RAMONA MAXINE BROWDER LAZENBY on the 20th day of September, 2022 by John Thornton, Judge of Probate of Elmore County, Alabama, is hereby given that all persons and parties having claims against said estate are required, within the time allowed by law, to present the same to the Court or the same will be barred. RAMONA MAXINE BROWDER LAZENBY, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE OF THE ESTATE OF LOUISE C. BROWDER, DECEASED Attorney of Record for such Personal Representative: ROBERT B. RENEAU LAW OFFICES OF EDWARDS & EDWARDS, P.C. 109 EAST BRIDGE STREET WETUMPKA, ALABAMA 36092 335-514-1011 Wetumpka Herald: Sept. 28, Oct. 5 and 12, 2022 EST/BROWDER, L.
Banks Academy runs past Edgewood Academy in non-region matchup
Edgewood Academy had no answer for Banks Academy’s rushing attack on Thursday night. Banks Academy beat Edgewood Academy, 47-19, in a non-region matchup. The Jets came out in a Wing-T formation, which was a formation that Edgewood Academy coach Chad Michael hadn’t seen them run all season. The...
Incident reports of the Wetumpka Police Department from Sept. 20 to Sept. 25
• Assault was reported on U.S. Highway 231. • Theft was reported on Village Loop.
Comments / 0