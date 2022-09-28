ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moscow, ID

Help wanted: Moscow School District seeks substitute teachers

By Anthony Kuipers, Daily News staff writer
Students walk out of Moscow High School at the end of the school day Tuesday. Zach Wilkinson/Daily News

The Moscow School District has been hit with an increase in COVID-19 cases and could potentially shut down school for several days as it deals with staff absences.

That is why Superintendent Greg Bailey is asking for the public’s assistance. The district is looking for those interested in being substitute teachers or paraprofessionals to help out in the classrooms.

“Any help we can get from the community so we can keep our schools up and running would be appreciated,” he said.

