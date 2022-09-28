Wills, trusts, advanced medical directives, and power of attorney documents of those who have moved to Idaho from other states should be reviewed with an eye toward Idaho law. People regularly move to Idaho from other states and bring with them estate planning documents created in their prior state of residence. Such people often ask me if their old estate planning documents are enforceable in Idaho. Generally, those documents are still valid in Idaho. However, there are some very important reasons to have estate planning documents from another state reviewed by an Idaho estate planning attorney. Let’s remind ourselves what each of these documents are and then consider some of the issues that create concern about out-of-state wills, trusts, and other estate planning documents.

IDAHO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO