Coeur d'Alene Press
Vandal QB McCoy was nearly a corner
Tonight, Northern Arizona at Idaho, 6 p.m. TV: ESPN+ Radio: 92.5 FM, 1080 AM. Gevani McCoy has played well since beginning the season as the Idaho Vandals. So well that coach Jason Eck, without prompting during his weekly meeting with area media, heaped praise on the redshirt freshman, who last week completed 18 of 20 passes (90%) in a 27-10 victory at Northern Arizona to open Big Sky Conference play.
Coeur d'Alene Press
STCU awards $40,000 in classroom grants
Teachers in Kootenai, Shoshone, Bonner and Boundary counties were among those receiving $200 classroom grants as part of STCU’s efforts to welcome educators back to school. Founded by teachers, the nonprofit credit union is honoring its roots by awarding the grants to 200 educators — a total of $40,000 to winners drawn at random. As the price of pencils and paper are subject to the effects of inflation, the amount of each grant award has been increased from $150 to $200. Winners can spend their grant on anything that will enhance students’ classroom experiences, whether a basic need or something special.
