The head of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been detained by Russian forces, according to a statement from the state-owned company that runs the plant. Petro Kotin, the president of the company Energoatom, said in a Telegram message that Ihor Murashov, the director general of the plant, was arrested on Friday on his way to the facility. He said Murashov was blindfolded and driven in an unknown direction. His current location is unknown.

ECONOMY ・ 27 MINUTES AGO