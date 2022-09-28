ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
China

Reuters

Russia's Ukraine invasion is backdrop to election in Latvia

VILNIUS, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Latvians were voting on Saturday in a parliamentary election, with opinion polls predicting that Prime Minister Krisjanis Karins's centre-right New Unity party will win the most votes, enabling him to continue his coalition with the conservative National Alliance.
The Hill

Russia detains Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant head

The head of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant has been detained by Russian forces, according to a statement from the state-owned company that runs the plant. Petro Kotin, the president of the company Energoatom, said in a Telegram message that Ihor Murashov, the director general of the plant, was arrested on Friday on his way to the facility. He said Murashov was blindfolded and driven in an unknown direction. His current location is unknown.
Xi Jinping

