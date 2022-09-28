Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
Honor veterans with commemorative bricks
The deadline is Oct. 14 to honor veterans by having their names engraved on commemorative bricks as part of the city of Hayden's commemorative brick program and 2022 Veterans Day installation. The Hayden Veterans Commission offers area residents opportunities to place veterans' names on brick pavers as part of the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
'I love every minute of being a teacher'
The 2023 Idaho Teacher of the Year is a champion for public education, a cheerful cheerleader for her students and, as her son put it, "a radioactive ball of energy." "I'm so proud of her. She definitely deserves it," 13-year-old Clark Massey said. "She works so much and so hard and, well, it just shows."
Coeur d'Alene Press
Bertram William McCauley, 93
Bertram “Bert” William McCauley, Lt. Col. U.S. Marine Corps, Ret. passed away Sept. 20, 2022, peacefully at his home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was born Dec. 15, 1928, in New Albany, Ind., the son of Charlotta Wolf McCauley and Zola William McCauley. In 1944 he became an Eagle Scout and was a member of the Order of the Arrow.
Coeur d'Alene Press
KCTFHR receives $30K grant from Carr Foundation
The Gregory C. Carr Foundation has granted the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations $30,000 to help support a number of human rights initiatives in Kootenai County. The task force announced the grant award Thursday, and noted the work of Greg Carr, an Idaho native who is a philanthropist and human rights activist with a long history of supporting human rights in North Idaho.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sources of Strength should be retained
It is distressing and rather amazing that the Sources of Strength suicide prevention program has even become controversial, as recently reported in The Press. This excellent program in SD271 and others is “a best practice suicide prevention project designed to harness the power of peer social networks to change unhealthy norms and culture, ultimately preventing suicide, bullying and substance abuse.” The mission of Sources of Strength is to prevent suicide by increasing help-seeking behaviors and promoting connections between peers and caring adults.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Physicians endorse Broschet, Corkill and Zimmerman
Nonpartisan Doctors of Coeur d’Alene, or NDOC, announced its endorsement of Tarie Zimmerman, Brad Corkill and Pete Broschet for election to the North Idaho College Board of Trustees. NDOC is a growing group of over 70 local physicians, comprising Republicans, Democrats and Independents who care deeply about the community,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Candlelight likely to remain polling place
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners are likely to reverse a tentative decision to move the polling place currently located at Candlelight Christian Fellowship. Commissioners Bill Brooks and Chris Fillios voted Tuesday in favor of changing the polling location for precincts 403 and 405 from Candlelight to Community United Methodist Church, pending an opinion from the county’s legal team.
Coeur d'Alene Press
NIC Board tables ombudsman talks
With three “ayes” and two abstentions, the North Idaho College Board of Trustees on Wednesday decided to table discussions regarding developing an ombudsman program. Trustees Greg McKenzie and Todd Banducci abstained from the vote. McKenzie participated via phone conference call. “I don’t think the board that’s sitting now...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Northwest Notes Sept. 29, 2022
COEUR d'ALENE — North Idaho College has no football team, but that isn't stopping the Cardinals from hosting a homecoming event on Saturday at NIC. Homecoming is sponsored by the North Idaho College Athletics Booster Club. The entire event is free and open to the public. There will be...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Kathie Joy Boss, 63
Kathie Joy Boss passed away in her home Sept. 24, 2022. Kathie was at the young age of 63 years old and was a beloved member of her community. She passed away in her sleep. Kathie Joy Boss was born to Kenneth Ray and Mary Sue Catlett at Norton’s Infirmary in Louisville, Ky. She was the middle sister to Paula White and Lisa Trusty. She attended high school at Suda E. Butler Highschool and graduated in 1976. She married David Spencer on July 2, 1988, and had her first daughter, Miranda, on Jan. 14, 1990. She became a widow two years later in June of 1992. She started attending Sullivan University for Tourism. She, at that point, moved back home with her young daughter to her parents’ house. She then worked at State Farm Insurance for six years. While working at State Farm, she had an injury that led to her meeting her true love, Daniel Boss.
Coeur d'Alene Press
CANDLELIGHT: A political ploy, not about election security
This has become a way for the ultra left to suppress the First Amendment rights of those who do not belong to their orthodoxy. My MAGA hat makes them feel unsafe. My NRA T-shirt, my Proud Conservative bumper sticker, all make them say they feel unsafe. Do they honestly think I am going to start frothing at the mouth and biting people on the leg? No. It is a manipulative tactic they are using to stifle my freedom of speech.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sebaaly resigns from North Idaho College
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College wrestling coach and former interim president Mike Sebaaly has resigned, chief communications officer Laura Rumpler confirmed Wednesday. Sebaaly was placed on administrative leave Sept. 1 for an undetermined period of time. NIC declined to comment on the reason for the leave, as it was a personnel matter.
Coeur d'Alene Press
North Idaho Philharmonia announces 'Baroque Magic'
Audiences are invited to nestle in Oct. 7 and 8 at the Panida Theater in Sandpoint for a rare opportunity to experience the complete Brandenburg Concertos by J.S. Bach in one go, presented during a magical weekend by the North Idaho Philharmonia. Artistic director and conductor Jan Pellant returns for...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Cynthia Jayne Schneider, 63
Cynthia Jayne Schneider, 63, of Coeur d’Alene, passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at Hospice of North Idaho’s Schneidmiller House. Cindy was born in Chicago on Aug. 19, 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Esther (Runions) Best, and her sisters, Connie and Charlotte. Cindy...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Police chief for the people
SPIRIT LAKE — Dennis Sanchez likes knowing that if his police car broke down or had a flat tire, citizens would stop to help before a tow truck would arrive. “That doesn't happen everywhere,” he said. Spirit Lake’s police chief believes a reason for that is the solid...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Patricia "Pat" Ann Greeley, 78
Patricia Ann (Pat) Greeley, 78, of Spokane Valley, Wash., went to be with the Lord on Sept. 11, 2022, at MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. Patricia was born Dec. 23, 1943, to Conrad and Myrtle (Larson) Bjaaland in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Merlin Bjaaland; sister, Janet Marfil; sister, Darlene Runyon; and sister, Karen Stoughton.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Report: Lake CDA improving
Lake Coeur d'Alene is beginning to recover from nearly a century of mining in its watershed, according to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine released Friday. Samuel Luoma, chair of the committee who wrote the report, said while the overall water quality of the...
Coeur d'Alene Press
5A/4A REGIONAL GOLF: Potter sends Cd'A boys to regional title
POST FALLS — Different season, same results.Coeur d’Alene sophomore Grant Porter shot a 73 to earn medalist honors for the second time in less than five months, leading the Viking boys to the 5A Region 1 championship at The Links onThursday. Senior Luke West (74) and junior Trey Nipp (78) also qualified individually for Coeur d’Alene, which shot 310 as a team to claim the regional title by 20 strokes over Lewiston. It was the Vikings’ fourth straight regional title.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sebaaly resigns from NIC
COEUR d’ALENE — North Idaho College wrestling coach and former interim president Mike Sebaaly has resigned. Chief communications officer Laura Rumpler confirmed Wednesday that Sebaaly resigned Sept. 23. Sebaaly was placed on administrative leave Sept. 1 for an undetermined period of time. NIC declined to comment on the...
Comments / 0