Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's taunt from MNF

The Broncos are 2-1, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a shakier team with a winning record in the NFL right now. Their head coach is up to three game managers and their new franchise quarterback hasn’t had a strong performance yet. On Monday Night Football, Eli Manning joked that Denver should have paid their punter $235 million instead of Russell Wilson.
Saquon Barkley made a call to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after Giants loss to Cowboys

The New York Giants would love nothing more than to put their Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the rearview mirror, the problem is there will be some lingering effects that go beyond the normal sting of losing to their division rivals. Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in the final minutes of Monday night’s game. It’s a crushing blow for the team, which already had numerous question marks at the position — from a disgruntled Kenny Golladay to a banged up Kadarius Toney — and they need answers quick.
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's Monday Night Football joke

Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's tenure with the team isn't off to the electric start many expected. He has completed just 59% of his passes for 743 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception through three games. Although the Broncos are 2-1, the offense hasn't found much rhythm early in the season.
Cowboys vs Giants Recap

Week three the Dallas Cowboys visited New York to play the Giants. The game was back and forth until the fourth quarter where the Cowboys were able to put together some scoring drives. All touchdowns came in the second half of the game when both defenses started getting a little tired. The Cowboys played well enough to look like the better team in all three phases of football. Here is the Cowboys Vs Giants recap.
