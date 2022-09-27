Read full article on original website
Michael Irvin on the Cowboys' offensive philosophy moving forward
Michael Irvin joined Shan and RJ to discuss the Cowboys possibly leaning on the ground game moving forward, CeeDee Lamb’s redemption, how many wins it will take for Cooper Rush to supplant Dak Prescott as the starting quarterback, and much more.
Centre Daily
LeBron James Trolled by Cowboys ‘Forgotten Man’ DeMarcus Lawrence Over Saquon Barkley Tweet
The Dallas Cowboys defense is for real. ... and if "Cowboys fan'' LeBron James hasn't noticed, DeMarcus Lawrence is here to explain. Over the first three weeks of the NFL season, Dallas has yet to give up 20 points in a game, while allowing just three touchdowns over that span. The main fuel to Dallas' defensive success is a league-leading 13 sacks.
saturdaytradition.com
Russell Wilson hilariously responds to Eli Manning's MNF comment: 'I'm 3-0 against Chad Powers
Russell Wilson has gotten off to a rough start stat-wise as starting quarterback for the Denver Broncos. However, the Broncos are on top of the AFC West along with the Kansas City Chiefs at 2-1. Monday night, when Wilson was struggling against the San Francisco 49ers, Eli Manning quipped on...
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's taunt from MNF
The Broncos are 2-1, but you’d be hard-pressed to find a shakier team with a winning record in the NFL right now. Their head coach is up to three game managers and their new franchise quarterback hasn’t had a strong performance yet. On Monday Night Football, Eli Manning joked that Denver should have paid their punter $235 million instead of Russell Wilson.
Saquon Barkley made a call to Odell Beckham Jr. immediately after Giants loss to Cowboys
The New York Giants would love nothing more than to put their Week 3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys in the rearview mirror, the problem is there will be some lingering effects that go beyond the normal sting of losing to their division rivals. Veteran wide receiver Sterling Shepard will miss the remainder of the season after tearing his ACL in the final minutes of Monday night’s game. It’s a crushing blow for the team, which already had numerous question marks at the position — from a disgruntled Kenny Golladay to a banged up Kadarius Toney — and they need answers quick.
NFL・
No Dak Prescott Practice Yet; Still Cooper Rush's 'Biggest Cheerleader'
Even with wins, the Dallas Cowboys are creating controversy, namely at the quarterback spot. Dak Prescott's doing what he can to snuff it out.
Eli Manning Explains Comment on Russell Wilson’s Contract
He appeared to take a shot at the Denver quarterback but he says he wasn’t being critical.
ESPN
Russell Wilson responds to Eli Manning's Monday Night Football joke
Denver Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson's tenure with the team isn't off to the electric start many expected. He has completed just 59% of his passes for 743 yards, 2 touchdowns and 1 interception through three games. Although the Broncos are 2-1, the offense hasn't found much rhythm early in the season.
Yardbarker
Cowboys vs Giants Recap
Week three the Dallas Cowboys visited New York to play the Giants. The game was back and forth until the fourth quarter where the Cowboys were able to put together some scoring drives. All touchdowns came in the second half of the game when both defenses started getting a little tired. The Cowboys played well enough to look like the better team in all three phases of football. Here is the Cowboys Vs Giants recap.
MetLife Stadium could see Cowboys’ Jerry Jones snag World Cup Final for AT&T Stadium, report says
The 2026 World Cup is coming to MetLife Stadium. The World Cup Final is another story altogether. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram (via ESPN) reported AT&T Stadium, home to the Dallas Cowboys, is in line to get the 2026 World Cup finale. According to ESPN soccer/fútbol analyst Herculez Gomez, the 2026...
Eli Manning walks back joke made during ManningCast about Broncos QB Russell Wilson
Russell Wilson took Eli Manning's joke in stride and pointed out that he never lost to the former Giant quarterback before he retired.
