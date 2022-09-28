Read full article on original website
Patricia "Pat" Ann Greeley, 78
Patricia Ann (Pat) Greeley, 78, of Spokane Valley, Wash., went to be with the Lord on Sept. 11, 2022, at MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. Patricia was born Dec. 23, 1943, to Conrad and Myrtle (Larson) Bjaaland in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Merlin Bjaaland; sister, Janet Marfil; sister, Darlene Runyon; and sister, Karen Stoughton.
Remodel, New Owner Helps Gittel’s Grocery Serve Coeur d’Alene
Coeur d’Alene sits in the northwestern corner of Idaho, not far from Spokane, Washington. The city is known for water sports on the lake that shares its name, as well as outdoor activities along the vast trails and woods of the Canfield Mountain Natural Area. Near the intersection of...
STCU awards $40,000 in classroom grants
Teachers in Kootenai, Shoshone, Bonner and Boundary counties were among those receiving $200 classroom grants as part of STCU’s efforts to welcome educators back to school. Founded by teachers, the nonprofit credit union is honoring its roots by awarding the grants to 200 educators — a total of $40,000 to winners drawn at random. As the price of pencils and paper are subject to the effects of inflation, the amount of each grant award has been increased from $150 to $200. Winners can spend their grant on anything that will enhance students’ classroom experiences, whether a basic need or something special.
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
That makes purrrfect sense
COEUR d’ALENE — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what...
Cynthia Jayne Schneider, 63
Cynthia Jayne Schneider, 63, of Coeur d’Alene, passed away Aug. 31, 2022, at Hospice of North Idaho’s Schneidmiller House. Cindy was born in Chicago on Aug. 19, 1959. She was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Esther (Runions) Best, and her sisters, Connie and Charlotte. Cindy...
Slow down on Coeur Terre annexation
There is no obligation to annex this property into Coeur d'Alene at this time. A project of this magnitude should not be done piece-meal, the 1,000 acres should be a total development, with everyone knowing what is going to happen on the whole property. Supposedly the portion of the property that is in the “Post Falls Sphere of Impact” is, according to the Post Falls City Manager, “on hold” until the Huetter Bypass alignment (or if it even happens) is resolved. Neither should the Coeur d'Alene portion be annexed until that is resolved.
Things are looking up
COEUR d’ALENE — Remember when you were a kid and loved climbing trees? And you climbed so high, when you finally looked down, it scared you?. You should come to City Park today. No, not to climb a tree, but to watch folks who are really good at it.
Kathie Joy Boss, 63
Kathie Joy Boss passed away in her home Sept. 24, 2022. Kathie was at the young age of 63 years old and was a beloved member of her community. She passed away in her sleep. Kathie Joy Boss was born to Kenneth Ray and Mary Sue Catlett at Norton’s Infirmary in Louisville, Ky. She was the middle sister to Paula White and Lisa Trusty. She attended high school at Suda E. Butler Highschool and graduated in 1976. She married David Spencer on July 2, 1988, and had her first daughter, Miranda, on Jan. 14, 1990. She became a widow two years later in June of 1992. She started attending Sullivan University for Tourism. She, at that point, moved back home with her young daughter to her parents’ house. She then worked at State Farm Insurance for six years. While working at State Farm, she had an injury that led to her meeting her true love, Daniel Boss.
Beverly Jeannine Baskett, 92
Beverly Jeannine Baskett was born Oct. 1, 1929, to Lewis and Elnora (Hayes) Laws in Havelock, Neb. She grew up in Havelock and graduated from Havelock High School. She was married to James Baskett Jr., and the marriage was blessed with eight children: Perry, William (aka Willy), Alex, Glen, Michael, Janet, Sharon and James III. Jeannine was a stay-at-home mother and was committed to the care of the home and family. The family made several moves to various communities, including Washington, Oregon, California and Alaska. Jeannine moved to North Idaho in 2007. She died peacefully Sept. 23, 2022, at Schneidmiller Hospice House at the age of 92 years.
Lake City run over by Sandpoint
COEUR d’ALENE — Lake City took the opening kickoff and put together an impressive drive, all on the ground, well into Sandpoint territory. But the Timberwolves were stopped for a 1-yard loss on fourth and 1 from the Bulldogs’ 29. And other than a few flickers of...
Christopher “Chris” Douglas Guggemos, 68
Christopher “Chris” Douglas Guggemos, 68, affectionately known as the community’s “Music Man,” passed away peacefully in his sleep in Coeur d’Alene Monday after a six-year battle with cancer. For 31 years, Chris and his company, Handshake Productions, provided free summer concerts at local parks,...
Downtown Spokane homeless shelter ordered to shut down
SPOKANE, Wash. — God's Love International opened its doors this August to homeless men, women and families. The shelter, at the corner West Second and Monroe Street, received a letter from code enforcement Thursday ordering them to shut down. Code enforcement says Pastor Ronald Nelson, who owns and operates the shelter, failed to correct several code and safety violations.
Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra visited Treaty Rock Elementary Thursday morning to surprise third-grade teacher Karen Lauritzen with a $1,000 check, balloons and the prestigious title of Idaho’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. The post Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year appeared first on Local News 8.
Bertram William McCauley, 93
Bertram “Bert” William McCauley, Lt. Col. U.S. Marine Corps, Ret. passed away Sept. 20, 2022, peacefully at his home in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. He was born Dec. 15, 1928, in New Albany, Ind., the son of Charlotta Wolf McCauley and Zola William McCauley. In 1944 he became an Eagle Scout and was a member of the Order of the Arrow.
A boon for welding, auto students
Welding and automotive technology students at Kootenai Technical Education Campus are about to enjoy expanded space and inventory, thanks to the more than $300,000 in grants their programs have just been awarded. "The state of Idaho just got approved for $4 million throughout the state for career technical education expansion,"...
Library network adopts strategic plan
The Community Library Network has adopted a new strategic plan to guide it through the next three years. Director Amy Rodda said the document represents months of community conversations, surveys, staff feedback and research. “It was our goal to develop a strategic plan that encompasses the growth of our community...
THE FRONT ROW WITH JASON ELLIOTT: Questions mount as the seasons switch
It’s October, and there’s still questions about some postseason races. No, not that baseball-related one on your mind these days. A LITTLE later today, the Inland Empire Challenge cross country meet will be held at the Lewiston Orchards, site of this year’s state high school meet in all classifications on Oct. 29.
Police chief for the people
SPIRIT LAKE — Dennis Sanchez likes knowing that if his police car broke down or had a flat tire, citizens would stop to help before a tow truck would arrive. “That doesn't happen everywhere,” he said. Spirit Lake’s police chief believes a reason for that is the solid...
Report: Lake CDA improving
Lake Coeur d'Alene is beginning to recover from nearly a century of mining in its watershed, according to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. “Overall, the water quality of the lake is improving, but it is possible for this progress to be reversed," said...
