Alabama Supreme Court orders shutdown of electronic gaming at three casinos
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama Supreme Court is siding with the state in a new ruling against electronic gaming, ordering the closure of three casinos in the state. The court said casinos in Lowndes and Macon Counties — that includes Southern Star Entertainment, Victoryland and White Hall Entertainment — must stop “illegal gambling activities.” […]
Opinion | A warning to the Lee County bigot
My last fist-fight was in 8th grade. Mostly a one-punch, after school event. A classmate who used to pester me by hitting me and running away finally pushed me too far. I caught him with a solid right cross to his jaw. Just like my old man taught me. The...
Alabama prison visitations canceled this weekend as inmates continue to protest conditions
A statement from ADOC says that visitation access was canceled due to the "impact on staff resources" as inmates in most male prisons have refused to work this week. The release says that inmates have been informed of the news already.
Alabama man, four others stole millions with fake university they created
An Alabama man was one of four people who admitted in court Thursday to creating a fake university in order to steal millions of dollars from the U.S. Department of Education. Leo Thomas, 56, of Phenix City, Alabama, along with Sandra Anderson, 63, of Palmetto, Georgia; Yolanda Thomas, 51, of Columbus, Georgia; Kristina Parker, 35, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, pleaded guilty to conspiring to defraud the Department of Education’s financial aid programs of millions of dollars in federal funds.
Alabama inmate’s medical records released following public outcry
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Corrections has released an Alabama inmate’s medical records after he signed a waiver allowing the department to do so. ADOC disclosed additional details about 32-year-old Kastellio Vaughan’s medical history that have contributed to his physical condition after images circulating online prompted a public outcry on social media.
MPD Chief Darryl Albert makes special announcement
The Montgomery Police Department made a special announcement Wednesday about two separate drug-related arrests. MPD Police Chief Darryl Albert says there is a direct correlation between narcotics and violent crime in the community. MPD Captain G.C. Russell says the first arrest of 44-year-old Victor Ortiz involved nine pounds of methamphetamine...
Montgomery police to make ‘special announcement’ at 1 p.m.
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference to make a “special announcement.”. According to a release from the department, Chief Darryl Albert will give this announcement from inside the Criminal Investigation Division. WSFA 12 News will provide live coverage on our...
Find out if you’re owed money simply by searching your name
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - There might be money with your name on it sitting in a vault in Montgomery. “We have unclaimed property from 1971 going forward, it never goes away, we hold it in perpetuity,” said Mike Myers, Director, Unclaimed Property Division, Alabama State Treasury. There’s more...
Man Sentenced to Life in Prison for Montgomery Murder
A man has been sentenced to life in prison for a 2020 murder in Montgomery. Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey has announced that Anthony Stoddard has been sentenced for the January 17, 2020, shooting death of Tametrius Richards. The sentenced was handed down by Circuit Judge Jimmy Pool. According...
Alabama rare liquor lottery: Sign ups start Oct. 3; list of participating ABC locations
Sign ups for Alabama’s liquor lottery are in October. The Alabama Beverage Control Board holds the limited release event each year, giving buyers an opportunity for a chance to purchase in-demand and often limited release liquors. The lottery is open only to Alabamians 21 years old and older and...
25 officers graduate from Montgomery Police Academy
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Twenty-five men and women were given their diplomas from the Montgomery Police Academy Tuesday. For 15 weeks, future officers went through what class coordinator Sgt. Ebony Bailey says was pressure, which she says was a test to see if officers could make the cut. Police officer...
Police investigating "death notebook" found at Alabama middle school
CALERA, Ala. (WBMA) — Police are investigating after the discovery of a "Death Notebook" with a list of student names at Calera Middle School Wednesday. In a letter to parents, the school said the notebook discovered is similar to a notebook in a Netflix series that, "has supernatural powers such that a person listed in the notebook could die based on whatever methods are determined by the writer."
Incarcerated individuals at Staton “in an uproar” after meals cut to twice a day
An image of food being served to incarcerated individuals during an incarcerated workers' strike in Alabama correctional facilities. Free Alabama Movement/Twitter. The situation within Staton Correctional Facility in Elmore County, a medium-security facility housing more than 1,300 incarcerated men, is becoming increasingly volatile after incarcerated workers systemwide began a general strike and protest of conditions within the Alabama correctional system, according to a source in the Staton facility.
Overturned 18-wheeler shuts down I-85 SB near Tuskegee
MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - Interstate 85 southbound is closed after an 18-wheeler overturned Friday afternoon, according to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency officials. The wreck happened just after 3 p.m. near exit 38 in Tuskegee. Troopers say the lanes will be blocked for an undetermined amount of time. No additional...
New details released related to medical care of Kastello Vaughan
The Alabama Department of Corrections has released new details related to the Kastello Vaughan’s medical history. Officials with ADOC say Vaughan signed the Inmate Authorization for Release of Health Records, which allows. the ADOC to disclose additional details about his medical history that have contributed to his physical condition.
$100,000 seized in AU student’s alleged smartphone drug enterprise
AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) – An Auburn University student is facing drug trafficking, and other related charges after agents raided her Auburn condo. Investigators say the young woman was using a smartphone app to operate a sophisticated and profitable drug enterprise. Friday, September 22nd, Narcotics agents served a search warrant at 23-year-old Cindy Zheng’s condo along […]
Hundreds line up at mobile food pantry in Montgomery
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Inflation and high grocery costs are continuing to impact hundreds of families in the River Region. It’s why rows of cars lined up for a chance to get some free groceries at a food drive in Montgomery on Friday. Once a month for the past...
Thursday roundup: Central-Phenix City wins despite huge effort by Dothan’s Octavious Thomas
Central-Phenix City quarterback Jaylen Epps threw four touchdown passes to four different receivers and uncommitted 4-star senior Karmello English scored two TDs to lead the Red Devils to a Class 7A, Region 2 victory over Dothan at Rip Hewes Stadium in Dothan. Dothan running back Octavious Thomas logged 57 carries...
