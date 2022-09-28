Read full article on original website
Related
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP FOOTBALL: Mistakes cost Vikings dearly
COEUR d’ALENE — Whether it was a 5-yard penalty for jumping offsides, or a turnover on offense, whatever could go the wrong way for Coeur d’Alene, did on Friday night. Coeur d’Alene, hampered by two interceptions and a 10-minute drive by Union to open the game, was limited to 181 yards offensively as the Vikings fell 40-20 to the Titans of Camas, Wash., at Viking Field.
Coeur d'Alene Press
PREP ROUNDUP: Munday has a night for Trojans on Wednesday
POST FALLS — Senior Kylie Munday had 10 kills, 20 assists, five blocks, 15 digs and seven aces for Post Falls in a 25-16, 25-10, 26-28, 25-11 Inland Empire League win over the Lakeland Hawks on Wednesday at The Arena. Post Falls, Lakeland and Lake City entered the night...
Comments / 0