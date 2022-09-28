Read full article on original website
Voters voice displeasure with polling location, County Commissioner expects it to remain
COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho — Voters in Kootenai County are voicing their displeasure in having Candlelight Fellowship Christian being a polling location ahead of the general election. “We were approached by a number of people who came to us,” said Bill Brooks, Kootenai County Commissioner. “They basically said they felt uncomfortable or unsafe voting at Candlelight.” Voters cited the church’s right-leaning...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Mortensen sworn in as prosecutor
COEUR d’ALENE — For the first time since 2009, Kootenai County has a new prosecuting attorney. Mortensen, a Post Falls resident with 10 years of prosecutorial experience, took the oath of office Friday morning. He replaces longtime Prosecuting Attorney Barry McHugh, who will take the bench in January.
Coeur d'Alene Press
CANDLELIGHT: A political ploy, not about election security
This has become a way for the ultra left to suppress the First Amendment rights of those who do not belong to their orthodoxy. My MAGA hat makes them feel unsafe. My NRA T-shirt, my Proud Conservative bumper sticker, all make them say they feel unsafe. Do they honestly think I am going to start frothing at the mouth and biting people on the leg? No. It is a manipulative tactic they are using to stifle my freedom of speech.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
Coeur d'Alene Press
STCU awards $40,000 in classroom grants
Teachers in Kootenai, Shoshone, Bonner and Boundary counties were among those receiving $200 classroom grants as part of STCU’s efforts to welcome educators back to school. Founded by teachers, the nonprofit credit union is honoring its roots by awarding the grants to 200 educators — a total of $40,000 to winners drawn at random. As the price of pencils and paper are subject to the effects of inflation, the amount of each grant award has been increased from $150 to $200. Winners can spend their grant on anything that will enhance students’ classroom experiences, whether a basic need or something special.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Commission holds rare Friday meeting
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners canceled their meeting Tuesday due to the lack of a quorum. Commissioner Dan McDonald is out on family business and commissioners Jeff Connolly and Steve Bradshaw are in Boise for a conference. Connolly and Bradshaw opted to meet on Friday, Sept. 23, without McDonald...
Coeur d'Alene Press
MY TURN: Save NIC from FUD
Why do we read in this paper on Sept. 16 that representatives of the majority of the county, the Republican Party (63,755 voters, 63% of registered county voters), are supposedly working to do away with NIC? Are we to believe “My Turn” author, Donna Harvey, that the Kootenai County Republican Central Committee, composed of elected Precinct Committeemen representing their precincts, are actively working against the county constituents to “get rid of NIC” and to “get rid of public education” as claimed by the author?
Coeur d'Alene Press
Physicians endorse Broschet, Corkill and Zimmerman
Nonpartisan Doctors of Coeur d’Alene, or NDOC, announced its endorsement of Tarie Zimmerman, Brad Corkill and Pete Broschet for election to the North Idaho College Board of Trustees. NDOC is a growing group of over 70 local physicians, comprising Republicans, Democrats and Independents who care deeply about the community,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
KCTFHR receives $30K grant from Carr Foundation
The Gregory C. Carr Foundation has granted the Kootenai County Task Force on Human Relations $30,000 to help support a number of human rights initiatives in Kootenai County. The task force announced the grant award Thursday, and noted the work of Greg Carr, an Idaho native who is a philanthropist and human rights activist with a long history of supporting human rights in North Idaho.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Patricia "Pat" Ann Greeley, 78
Patricia Ann (Pat) Greeley, 78, of Spokane Valley, Wash., went to be with the Lord on Sept. 11, 2022, at MultiCare Valley Hospital in Spokane Valley. Patricia was born Dec. 23, 1943, to Conrad and Myrtle (Larson) Bjaaland in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. She is preceded in death by her parents; brother, Merlin Bjaaland; sister, Janet Marfil; sister, Darlene Runyon; and sister, Karen Stoughton.
Coeur d'Alene Press
EDITORIAL: Urban renewal: District closures open big doors
Q: Which city was the first in Idaho to close an urban renewal district?. A: Post Falls, with the Riverbend district closing a full decade ago. Post Falls was recently in the news for closing its fifth urban renewal district. The Expo district has grown to an estimated $63.4 million in new construction market value while adding hundreds of good jobs.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Post Falls to swear in new school board trustee
The Post Falls School Board will swear in its newest member during a regular meeting at 6 p.m. Oct. 10. Sara Rodriquez was unanimously selected out of five applicants during a special meeting Sept. 12. She will fill the Zone 3 vacancy left by former trustee Bonnie Beaulieu, who resigned from the board Aug. 8 for personal reasons. She had served on the board since 2011.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Police chief for the people
SPIRIT LAKE — Dennis Sanchez likes knowing that if his police car broke down or had a flat tire, citizens would stop to help before a tow truck would arrive. “That doesn't happen everywhere,” he said. Spirit Lake’s police chief believes a reason for that is the solid...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Commissioners criticize assessor’s request
COEUR d’ALENE — Despite reservations about the hefty cost, Kootenai County commissioners reaffirmed their decision Tuesday to allow Assessor Bela Kovacs to hire a private company to conduct property appraisals and assist with training personnel. Commissioners voted 2-1 on the request last week, with Bill Brooks opposing. The...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Beverly Jeannine Baskett, 92
Beverly Jeannine Baskett was born Oct. 1, 1929, to Lewis and Elnora (Hayes) Laws in Havelock, Neb. She grew up in Havelock and graduated from Havelock High School. She was married to James Baskett Jr., and the marriage was blessed with eight children: Perry, William (aka Willy), Alex, Glen, Michael, Janet, Sharon and James III. Jeannine was a stay-at-home mother and was committed to the care of the home and family. The family made several moves to various communities, including Washington, Oregon, California and Alaska. Jeannine moved to North Idaho in 2007. She died peacefully Sept. 23, 2022, at Schneidmiller Hospice House at the age of 92 years.
Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year
Superintendent of Public Instruction Sherri Ybarra visited Treaty Rock Elementary Thursday morning to surprise third-grade teacher Karen Lauritzen with a $1,000 check, balloons and the prestigious title of Idaho’s 2023 Teacher of the Year. The post Post Falls educator honored as 2023 Teacher of the Year appeared first on Local News 8.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sources of Strength should be retained
It is distressing and rather amazing that the Sources of Strength suicide prevention program has even become controversial, as recently reported in The Press. This excellent program in SD271 and others is “a best practice suicide prevention project designed to harness the power of peer social networks to change unhealthy norms and culture, ultimately preventing suicide, bullying and substance abuse.” The mission of Sources of Strength is to prevent suicide by increasing help-seeking behaviors and promoting connections between peers and caring adults.
Coeur d'Alene Press
That makes purrrfect sense
COEUR d’ALENE — It was your typical Monday afternoon in Sanger, Calif., when the phone rang at Susan Moore’s home. It was a conversation she remembers well. “We found your cat,” the caller said. “My cat?” Moore answered. "We found Harriet.”. Moore wasn’t sure what...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Report: Lake CDA improving
Lake Coeur d'Alene is beginning to recover from nearly a century of mining in its watershed, according to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. “Overall, the water quality of the lake is improving, but it is possible for this progress to be reversed," said...
WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
