Read full article on original website
Related
inlander.com
After blown deadlines and accusations of hostility, the Kootenai County assessor faces a write-in opponent as bosses try to get him to quit
At first glance, the race for Kootenai County assessor appears settled. There's only one candidate on the ballot, after all. However, after accusations that he's failed at the basic responsibilities of his job and created a hostile workplace, current assessor and incumbent Béla Kovacs — who was appointed to his job after the death of the previous officeholder — is facing a write-in candidacy by one of his lead appraisers, Bob Scott. Meanwhile, county leadership has asked Kovacs to resign and slashed his pay in half.
Potlatch Hill residents voice disapproval over cell tower proposal in Coeur d'Alene
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — The following story was reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press:. Emotions ran high Thursday night when Kootenai County residents shared their concerns with county commissioners about a proposed cell tower off Potlatch Hill Road. The board of commissioners will deliberate...
Coeur d'Alene Press
URBAN RENEWAL: An objectionable scheme
Is an urban renewal scheme required for effective development? Or is today’s editorial an apologist statement for government as a king-making entity? Urban renewal is every bit as objectionable as the editorial begs people not to believe. Urban renewal schemes are more often responsible for creating problems, including overcrowding and exacerbating class and racial tensions, than they are for achieving a predicted outcome (i.e., more money for a local government).
Coeur d'Alene Press
County will fund lake water analysis
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners voted Wednesday to commit $50,000 to a project analyzing lake water samples for trace and toxic metals. Bill Brooks and Chris Fillios voted to provide the funds, which will come from the fiscal year 2022 community support budget. Leslie Duncan was not present for the meeting.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Coeur d'Alene Press
CANDLELIGHT: A political ploy, not about election security
This has become a way for the ultra left to suppress the First Amendment rights of those who do not belong to their orthodoxy. My MAGA hat makes them feel unsafe. My NRA T-shirt, my Proud Conservative bumper sticker, all make them say they feel unsafe. Do they honestly think I am going to start frothing at the mouth and biting people on the leg? No. It is a manipulative tactic they are using to stifle my freedom of speech.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Candlelight likely to remain polling place
COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners are likely to reverse a tentative decision to move the polling place currently located at Candlelight Christian Fellowship. Commissioners Bill Brooks and Chris Fillios voted Tuesday in favor of changing the polling location for precincts 403 and 405 from Candlelight to Community United Methodist Church, pending an opinion from the county’s legal team.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Commission holds rare Friday meeting
SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners canceled their meeting Tuesday due to the lack of a quorum. Commissioner Dan McDonald is out on family business and commissioners Jeff Connolly and Steve Bradshaw are in Boise for a conference. Connolly and Bradshaw opted to meet on Friday, Sept. 23, without McDonald...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Report: Lake CDA improving
Lake Coeur d'Alene is beginning to recover from nearly a century of mining in its watershed, according to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. “Overall, the water quality of the lake is improving, but it is possible for this progress to be reversed," said...
IN THIS ARTICLE
City vacates building operating as homeless shelter
SPOKANE, Wash. — A building operating as a homeless shelter was vacated Thursday afternoon following a number of citations issued by the city of Spokane. The notice sent 72 homeless people staying there back out onto the streets. “We opened the door in good faith,” said Ronald Nelson, owner...
KPVI Newschannel 6
Spokane County sheriff sets back timeline to disband homeless camp by a month
(The Center Square) – Spokane County Sheriff Ozzie Knezovich believes the scramble to install a fence around a large homeless camp near Interstate 90 and Freya Street is “optics to win over the neighborhood.”. He said having one way in and out of Camp Hope violates the state...
Coeur d'Alene Press
STCU awards $40,000 in classroom grants
Teachers in Kootenai, Shoshone, Bonner and Boundary counties were among those receiving $200 classroom grants as part of STCU’s efforts to welcome educators back to school. Founded by teachers, the nonprofit credit union is honoring its roots by awarding the grants to 200 educators — a total of $40,000 to winners drawn at random. As the price of pencils and paper are subject to the effects of inflation, the amount of each grant award has been increased from $150 to $200. Winners can spend their grant on anything that will enhance students’ classroom experiences, whether a basic need or something special.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Return Idaho to our true values
Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Coeur d'Alene Press
Police chief for the people
SPIRIT LAKE — Dennis Sanchez likes knowing that if his police car broke down or had a flat tire, citizens would stop to help before a tow truck would arrive. “That doesn't happen everywhere,” he said. Spirit Lake’s police chief believes a reason for that is the solid...
police1.com
Women raped by on-duty police officer files $1M lawsuit
SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the women raped by a former Spokane police officer has filed a $1 million claim against the city alleging the police department ignored "red flags" in the officer's behavior. The city allowed Nathan Nash "to use his uniform and authority to prey on women,"...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sources of Strength should be retained
It is distressing and rather amazing that the Sources of Strength suicide prevention program has even become controversial, as recently reported in The Press. This excellent program in SD271 and others is “a best practice suicide prevention project designed to harness the power of peer social networks to change unhealthy norms and culture, ultimately preventing suicide, bullying and substance abuse.” The mission of Sources of Strength is to prevent suicide by increasing help-seeking behaviors and promoting connections between peers and caring adults.
Coeur d'Alene Press
Physicians endorse Broschet, Corkill and Zimmerman
Nonpartisan Doctors of Coeur d’Alene, or NDOC, announced its endorsement of Tarie Zimmerman, Brad Corkill and Pete Broschet for election to the North Idaho College Board of Trustees. NDOC is a growing group of over 70 local physicians, comprising Republicans, Democrats and Independents who care deeply about the community,...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Slow down on Coeur Terre annexation
There is no obligation to annex this property into Coeur d'Alene at this time. A project of this magnitude should not be done piece-meal, the 1,000 acres should be a total development, with everyone knowing what is going to happen on the whole property. Supposedly the portion of the property that is in the “Post Falls Sphere of Impact” is, according to the Post Falls City Manager, “on hold” until the Huetter Bypass alignment (or if it even happens) is resolved. Neither should the Coeur d'Alene portion be annexed until that is resolved.
WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
Coeur d'Alene Press
Sandpoint area gets new VA center
KOOTENAI — There’s a new Veterans Affairs health center in the community and local veterans are invited to celebrate. STGi International and Veterans Affairs will dedicate the new rural health center, 130 McGhee Road, Suite 101, in Kootenai. The open house is taking place Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Warnings of 'imminent damnation', armed board meeting attendees and harassment: Former Idaho library director to share experience
SPOKANE, Wash. — One month after she announced her resignation, former Boundary County Library Director Kimber Glidden will host an event to discuss the threats, extreme requests for censorship, and resistance that led to her resignation. The event "When Freedom of Expression is at Risk" will take place at...
Comments / 2