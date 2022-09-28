ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kootenai County, ID

inlander.com

After blown deadlines and accusations of hostility, the Kootenai County assessor faces a write-in opponent as bosses try to get him to quit

At first glance, the race for Kootenai County assessor appears settled. There's only one candidate on the ballot, after all. However, after accusations that he's failed at the basic responsibilities of his job and created a hostile workplace, current assessor and incumbent Béla Kovacs — who was appointed to his job after the death of the previous officeholder — is facing a write-in candidacy by one of his lead appraisers, Bob Scott. Meanwhile, county leadership has asked Kovacs to resign and slashed his pay in half.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

URBAN RENEWAL: An objectionable scheme

Is an urban renewal scheme required for effective development? Or is today’s editorial an apologist statement for government as a king-making entity? Urban renewal is every bit as objectionable as the editorial begs people not to believe. Urban renewal schemes are more often responsible for creating problems, including overcrowding and exacerbating class and racial tensions, than they are for achieving a predicted outcome (i.e., more money for a local government).
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

County will fund lake water analysis

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners voted Wednesday to commit $50,000 to a project analyzing lake water samples for trace and toxic metals. Bill Brooks and Chris Fillios voted to provide the funds, which will come from the fiscal year 2022 community support budget. Leslie Duncan was not present for the meeting.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

CANDLELIGHT: A political ploy, not about election security

This has become a way for the ultra left to suppress the First Amendment rights of those who do not belong to their orthodoxy. My MAGA hat makes them feel unsafe. My NRA T-shirt, my Proud Conservative bumper sticker, all make them say they feel unsafe. Do they honestly think I am going to start frothing at the mouth and biting people on the leg? No. It is a manipulative tactic they are using to stifle my freedom of speech.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Candlelight likely to remain polling place

COEUR d’ALENE — Kootenai County commissioners are likely to reverse a tentative decision to move the polling place currently located at Candlelight Christian Fellowship. Commissioners Bill Brooks and Chris Fillios voted Tuesday in favor of changing the polling location for precincts 403 and 405 from Candlelight to Community United Methodist Church, pending an opinion from the county’s legal team.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Bonner County Daily Bee

Commission holds rare Friday meeting

SANDPOINT — Bonner County commissioners canceled their meeting Tuesday due to the lack of a quorum. Commissioner Dan McDonald is out on family business and commissioners Jeff Connolly and Steve Bradshaw are in Boise for a conference. Connolly and Bradshaw opted to meet on Friday, Sept. 23, without McDonald...
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Report: Lake CDA improving

Lake Coeur d'Alene is beginning to recover from nearly a century of mining in its watershed, according to a new report from the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. “Overall, the water quality of the lake is improving, but it is possible for this progress to be reversed," said...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

STCU awards $40,000 in classroom grants

Teachers in Kootenai, Shoshone, Bonner and Boundary counties were among those receiving $200 classroom grants as part of STCU’s efforts to welcome educators back to school. Founded by teachers, the nonprofit credit union is honoring its roots by awarding the grants to 200 educators — a total of $40,000 to winners drawn at random. As the price of pencils and paper are subject to the effects of inflation, the amount of each grant award has been increased from $150 to $200. Winners can spend their grant on anything that will enhance students’ classroom experiences, whether a basic need or something special.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Return Idaho to our true values

Last weekend was to me one of the best weekends in Kootenai County. It truly was a countywide effort to peacefully fight back against hate and some distorted views about what democracy means. No national headlines about white supremacists, extreme right-wing groups and such occupying our community after an absolutely...
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
News Break
Politics
Coeur d'Alene Press

Police chief for the people

SPIRIT LAKE — Dennis Sanchez likes knowing that if his police car broke down or had a flat tire, citizens would stop to help before a tow truck would arrive. “That doesn't happen everywhere,” he said. Spirit Lake’s police chief believes a reason for that is the solid...
SPIRIT LAKE, ID
police1.com

Women raped by on-duty police officer files $1M lawsuit

SPOKANE, Wash. — One of the women raped by a former Spokane police officer has filed a $1 million claim against the city alleging the police department ignored "red flags" in the officer's behavior. The city allowed Nathan Nash "to use his uniform and authority to prey on women,"...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Sources of Strength should be retained

It is distressing and rather amazing that the Sources of Strength suicide prevention program has even become controversial, as recently reported in The Press. This excellent program in SD271 and others is “a best practice suicide prevention project designed to harness the power of peer social networks to change unhealthy norms and culture, ultimately preventing suicide, bullying and substance abuse.” The mission of Sources of Strength is to prevent suicide by increasing help-seeking behaviors and promoting connections between peers and caring adults.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Physicians endorse Broschet, Corkill and Zimmerman

Nonpartisan Doctors of Coeur d’Alene, or NDOC, announced its endorsement of Tarie Zimmerman, Brad Corkill and Pete Broschet for election to the North Idaho College Board of Trustees. NDOC is a growing group of over 70 local physicians, comprising Republicans, Democrats and Independents who care deeply about the community,...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Coeur d'Alene Press

Slow down on Coeur Terre annexation

There is no obligation to annex this property into Coeur d'Alene at this time. A project of this magnitude should not be done piece-meal, the 1,000 acres should be a total development, with everyone knowing what is going to happen on the whole property. Supposedly the portion of the property that is in the “Post Falls Sphere of Impact” is, according to the Post Falls City Manager, “on hold” until the Huetter Bypass alignment (or if it even happens) is resolved. Neither should the Coeur d'Alene portion be annexed until that is resolved.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
KREM2

WSDOT begins putting up fence at Spokane homeless camp near I-90

SPOKANE, Wash. — Workers started Friday morning, putting up a fence around a Spokane homeless camp near I-90 and Freya. Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said it would take about 24 hours to get the fence fully constructed around the camp. "Fencing is an important first step to...
SPOKANE, WA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Sandpoint area gets new VA center

KOOTENAI — There’s a new Veterans Affairs health center in the community and local veterans are invited to celebrate. STGi International and Veterans Affairs will dedicate the new rural health center, 130 McGhee Road, Suite 101, in Kootenai. The open house is taking place Wednesday, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
SANDPOINT, ID

