There is no obligation to annex this property into Coeur d'Alene at this time. A project of this magnitude should not be done piece-meal, the 1,000 acres should be a total development, with everyone knowing what is going to happen on the whole property. Supposedly the portion of the property that is in the “Post Falls Sphere of Impact” is, according to the Post Falls City Manager, “on hold” until the Huetter Bypass alignment (or if it even happens) is resolved. Neither should the Coeur d'Alene portion be annexed until that is resolved.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 1 HOUR AGO